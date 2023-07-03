SigmaRoc PLC - London-based buy-and-build group targeting construction materials assets in the UK and Northern Europe - Signs deal with Material Evolution to develop a range of low carbon concrete products. Mevo is an advanced materials company producing low carbon cement from industrial waste streams. Mevo has created a process, producing an emission-free substitute for ready-mix and precast concrete. "This innovative manufacturing process effectively addresses the problem of high CO2 emissions from conventional cement production by producing cement at ambient temperatures using various waste materials and feedstocks, thereby eliminating the reliance on fossil fuels," Sigma adds.

Chief Information Officer Fons Vermorken says: "Our partnership with Mevo marks a significant step towards an emissions-free solution for ready-mix and precast concrete. Through our trials at CCP, we are confident that these innovative products will not only meet market demand but also pave the way to transforming the cement industry and driving sustainable innovation."

Current stock price: 56.03 pence each, down 2.1% on Monday afternoon in London

12-month change: up 9.9%

