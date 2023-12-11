SigmaRoc PLC is a United Kingdom-based quarrying company. The principal activity of the Company is the quarrying company. The Company is also engaged in the production of aggregates and supply of value-added industrial and construction materials. The Company operates through three segments: North West, West, and North East. The North West segment comprises PPG, England, Wales and the Channel Islands. Its core products include pre-cast concrete and concrete products, ready-mix concrete, asphalt and contract services, dimension stone. PPG is a platform of companies specializing in manufacturing precast concrete products. The West segment comprises Dimension Stone and Benelux. Its Benelux platform produces over two million tons of aggregates. The North East segment comprises Quicklime, Nordics, Poland and Baltics. It provides limestone-based products and solutions in Northern Europe. Its subsidiaries include SigmaFin Limited England, Foelfach Stone Limited, and Ronez Limited.

Sector Construction Materials