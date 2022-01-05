Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. SigmaTron International, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SGMA   US82661L1017

SIGMATRON INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(SGMA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 01/05 01:08:04 pm
9.885 USD   +2.44%
12:58pSIGMATRON INTERNATIONAL : Lean Manufacturing and Field Service
PU
01/03SigmaTron Closes Wagz Takeover
MT
01/03SigmaTron International, Inc. and Wagz, Inc. Announce Closing Merger Agreement
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SigmaTron International : Lean Manufacturing and Field Service

01/05/2022 | 12:58pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

In a normal business environment, the electronics manufacturing services (EMS) industry has more variation than that of a Lean original equipment manufacturer (OEM). This doesn't mean EMS providers are disorganized. It simply highlights the challenges of an environment where customer inputs dictate supply-chain choices, processes and validation methodologies that would normally be optimized to minimize variation at a Lean OEM. Pandemic restrictions, supply-chain shortages, logistics constraints and demand spikes of 2021 have caused further variation at EMS providers and customers. However, those challenges serve as incentive to increase Lean discipline.

Lean Six Sigma is helping create an empowered, educated workforce at SigmaTron, capable of rapidly addressing unanticipated challenges found in today's production environments. That said, defects can escape the factory or be induced by activities once product leaves the factory. Focusing on this area can have a long-term impact on eliminating another set of defect opportunities: muda (waste) and cost.

In SigmaTron's model, field-service engineers work with customers that have higher volume or more technically sophisticated products to determine the root cause of field returns. While the company is achieving industry-standard low defect rates on some of its highest volume programs, even that low percentage generates monthly returns when the printed circuit board assembly (PCBA) count is in the millions. Read the full article here.

Disclaimer

SigmaTron International Inc. published this content on 05 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2022 17:57:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SIGMATRON INTERNATIONAL, INC.
12:58pSIGMATRON INTERNATIONAL : Lean Manufacturing and Field Service
PU
01/03SigmaTron Closes Wagz Takeover
MT
01/03SigmaTron International, Inc. and Wagz, Inc. Announce Closing Merger Agreement
AQ
2021SigmaTron International, Inc. completed the acquisition of Wagz, Inc.
CI
2021INSIDER SELL : Sigmatron International
MT
2021SIGMATRON INTERNATIONAL : Source Q4 2021
PU
2021SIGMATRON INTERNATIONAL : Quarterly Report (Form 10-Q)
PU
2021SIGMATRON INTERNATIONAL INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditio..
AQ
2021Tech Stocks Surging After Oracle, Broadcom Top Wall Street Expectations
MT
2021Top Midday Gainers
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 278 M - -
Net income 2021 1,54 M - -
Net Debt 2021 55,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 42,2 M 42,2 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,21x
EV / Sales 2021 0,28x
Nbr of Employees 3 200
Free-Float 78,0%
Chart SIGMATRON INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
SigmaTron International, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIGMATRON INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Gary Robert Fairhead Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
James E. Barnes President
James J. Reiman CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Vice President
Thomas F. Rovtar Vice President-Information Technology
Thomas W. Rieck Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIGMATRON INTERNATIONAL, INC.-6.58%42
MEDIATEK INC.-2.10%67 322
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.3.94%26 669
SANAN OPTOELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-0.24%26 338
UNIGROUP GUOXIN MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.1.37%21 719
SILERGY CORP.-4.48%16 364