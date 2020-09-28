Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  SigmaTron International, Inc.    SGMA

SIGMATRON INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(SGMA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SigmaTron International : Source Q3 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/28/2020 | 04:50pm EDT

Inside this issue:

Lean Six Sigma

2

Third Quarter 2020

Volume

New Software Tool Enhances DFM Analysis

New Black Belt

3

About SigmaTron

International

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) is a full service EMS provider with a network of manufacturing facilities in the United States, Mexico, China and Vietnam.

We focus on companies who want highly customized service plus a scalable global manufacturing footprint.

SigmaTron International's facility in Suzhou, PRC has added a software tool that automates design for manufacturability (DFM) analysis, reducing the time it takes to create a detailed report from several days to a few hours. The tool works with SigmaTron's existing Valor software platform.

"By automating the process, we can provide customers with a detailed and priori- tized list of recommendations for eliminating defect

Above, an example of a via placed too close to a pad, which causes solder paste to wick into the via resulting in insufficient solder under the component.

opportunities and manufacturing more efficiently. Our engineering resources review the automatically generated reports and suggested solutions for accuracy and can optimize those recommendations as necessary," said Hom-Ming Chang, VP China Operations.

The E-DFM tool has been customized with industry- standard PCBA design

(Continued on page 3)

We serve a diversified set of markets which include: aero-

Elk Grove Village Facility Completes ATEX/

space/defense, appliance, consumer electronics, gaming, fitness, industrial electronics, med- ical/life sciences, semiconductor, telecommunications and automo- tive. Our quality certifications include ISO 9001:2015, ISO 13485:2016, IATF 16949:2016 and AS9100D. We are also International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) registered.

IECEx Audit

SigmaTron International's Elk Grove Village (EGV), IL facility completed its ATEX/IECEx audit in September. This certification process is associated with products used in potentially explosive environments. They are customer- specific and in this case related to a gateway industrial internet of things (IIOT) device used in oil fields to provide communications among multiple systems and the cloud.

ATEX is a European Union (EU)-driven standard and IECEx ISO/IEC 80079:2018 is a global standard.

"Once we are certified by this customer, the subset of box build products we will be building for our customer that require this certification can be shipped to their stock without a retest and recertification process at their facil- ity. If the customer broadens their product line, new products can be built without an additional audit. However, if a different customer starts building products requiring the certifica- tion, we would have to go through another

audit specific to their products," said Maryther- ese Walk, EGV's Director of Quality.

ISO 9001 is considered the baseline certification for this certification. The onsite audit looked the quality manual, procedures and work instructions. Eurofins was the registrar performing the audit.

"Our product identification and traceability procedures were the most critical element in the audit and the auditors seemed pleased with the systems we had in place for this. The minor process change we need to do is to add an identifier to the part number of parts associated with products built under this certification so that these parts will be identified within our system as being used in a product used in a potentially explosive environment. We are also updating our procedures to specifically call out this class of product within each procedure. However, from a manufacturing process standpoint, there were no corrective action items," said Marytherese.

The audit was originally scheduled earlier in the

(Continued on page 2)

Page 2

Lean Six Sigma in Action

Reducing Solder Dross Generation

This quarter, SigmaTron's Lean Six Sigma

project scope and boundaries, and assign

maintenance technicians on the process.

in Action article looks at a project de-

team responsibilities. In this particular project,

When measurements were taken after

signed to reduce solder dross. Solder

they set a goal to reduce solder dross by

the corrective action, there was no vari-

dross is an oxide that forms on top of

22.4 percent.

ance in solder dross generation among

wave solder alloys exposed to air. Initial

In the Measure phase, the teams measure the

wave solder machines.

measurement and analysis of wave solder

variances they associate with the problem

In the Analyze phase, the teams analyze

machines in the Tijuana, Mexico facility

they've identified, utilizing core tools such as

the data they've collected to determine

indicated that one machine ap-

trends and possible corrective ac-

peared to be generating more sol-

tions using statistical tools such as

der dross than the others on the pro-

hypothesis test and ANOVA to

duction floor, so a Lean Six Sigma

identify significant factor Xs. In the

team decided to study it first.

Improve phase, the teams utilize

The Green Belt teams use a DMAIC

design of experiments (DoEs). In

(Define, Measure, Analyze, Improve,

this phase of the project, teams

Control) methodology to identify

determined the best parameters to

each improvement opportunity and

minimize dross generation and

strategize the appropriate solution.

identify the main effect. The fac-

They are helped in their continuous

tors in this case were the solder

improvement projects by their facili-

pot fill levels and impact of residu-

In the wave solder process, a through-hole PCBA in a fixture is

ty's Yellow Belts. Filemon Sagrero

al dross on pallets. In the Control

moved over a "wave" of molten solder.

was the Champion of this team. Ka-

phase, the team generated proce-

ren Garcia and Victor Mendez were

dures and guidelines in order to

Project Leaders. Cesar Nicasio was the

cause and effect diagrams and Gage R&R

sustain the effectiveness of the project.

Wave Solder Machine #1 Technician

measurements. In this particular project, they

The most interesting aspect of this pro-

Leader.

double checked the measurements made by

ject, was that while two assumptions

the maintenance technicians measuring solder

about root causes of solder dross gener-

In the Define phase, teams develop a

dross and found there were inconsistencies.

ation appeared to be dead ends, opti-

problem statement, identify critical to

The tare weight of the pot had been estimat-

mizing pot fill levels resulted in a 50

quality (CTQ) and defect metrics, create

ed rather than actually measured. Some tech-

percent reduction in solder dross in the

project objectives, determine the business

nicians measured dross with the pot lid on and

first five months of the project. That is

case and financial impact of the desired

others measured with the pot lid off. The team

more twice the original goal and repre-

improvement, determine customer impact,

created a standardized weighing and

sents an annualized savings of over

set milestones and a timeline, define the

maintenance procedure, and trained the

$300,000.

ATEX/IECEx Audit

(Continued from page 1)

year but was postponed due to Sig- maTron's limits on visitors as part of its COVID-19 mitigation practices. Unlike surveillance audits where auditors are simply renewing a certification and are willing to work virtually, this audit re-

quired an onsite visit.

The documentation updates are scheduled to be completed by the end of September and EGV should be certified early in Q4 2020.

SigmaTron currently builds multiple product lines for this customer, which don't require the ATEX/IECEx certification.

"We've successfully gone through multiple regulatory body audits for this cus- tomer's other product lines. Our internal systems are excellent at supporting the level of traceability and quality record- keeping required for these mission critical products," said Marytherese.

Have a suggestion or article idea?

Contact Curtis Campbell, VP Sales, West Coast Operations

Phone: 510-477-5004

Email: curtis.campbell@sigmatronintl.com

Tijuana Facility Adds Six Sigma Black Belt

While the COVID-19 pandemic has created challenges, it has- n't stopped Sigma- Tron International's Tijuana facility from its pursuit of excel- lence. On Aug. 20,

Quality Assurance, completed the requirements for his Six Sigma Black Belt. Due to social distancing protocols, no official ceremony was held.

"I'm pleased to have reached this point in my Lean Six Sigma journey and there are others following in my footsteps.

are continuing to work on improvement projects and identify new opportuni- ties," said Filemon.

The facility currently has four green belts, five yellow belts and one black belt.

Filemon Sagrero

Filemon Sagrero, of

Our teams of green and yellow belts

DFM Software

(Continued from page 1)

rules and SigmaTron's equipment/process- specific manufacturing guidelines, enabling the engineering team to rapidly run a report with a prioritized set of manufacturability issues.

The report output identifies the issue, explains the consequence if the issue is not corrected, displays a visual image of the issue and suggests a solution.

The team in Suzhou is now able support DFM analysis requests from any SigmaTron facility, which helps force multiply engineering resources across the company. The analyses done to date reveal a number of common issues. The top three issues have been:

  • 90 percent of projects had issues with component packages not matched with recommended land patterns. When this

issue isn't discovered early, it can result in project delays particularly if long lead-time parts are in- volved. Attempting to work around this issue can cause defects and other issues such as:

    • Open circuits, if the pins fall outside the land pattern
    • Tombstoning, if the chip's pack- age is smaller than its land pat- tern
    • Insertion problems, if the PTH pin diameter is larger than the holes
    • Inability to use a component when the wrong package is specified.
  • 70 percent of projects had via-in- pad issues where exposed via-to-

pad clearance was too small. This results in the solder paste being wicked into the via, creating an insufficient solder situation for the SMT component.

  • 50 percent of projects had insuffi- cient pad-to-pad spacing or circuit -to-circuit spacing. The exposed pad-to-pad spacing is too narrow for adequate separation of solder paste on each pad, resulting in solder bridging during reflow.

"Design teams often focus on product fit, form and function, without considering manufacturability. This new tool enables us to shorten the response time back to our customers' engineering teams and ensure this issue gets addressed as early in the process as pos- sible," added Hom-Ming.

Copyright © 2020 SigmaTron International, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Disclaimer

SigmaTron International Inc. published this content on 25 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2020 20:49:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about SIGMATRON INTERNATIONAL, INC.
04:50pSIGMATRON INTERNATIONAL : Source Q3 2020
PU
09/23SIGMATRON INTERNATIONAL INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holder..
AQ
09/11SIGMATRON INTERNATIONAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Cond..
AQ
09/09SIGMATRON INTERNATIONAL INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financ..
AQ
09/09SIGMATRON INTERNATIONAL INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fin..
AQ
09/09SIGMATRON INTERNATIONAL : Reports First Quarter Financial Results for Fiscal 202..
AQ
09/09SigmaTron International, Inc. Reports First Quarter Financial Results for Fis..
GL
08/12SigmaTron International, Inc. Reports Year End Financial Results for Fiscal Y..
GL
06/04SIGMATRON INTERNATIONAL INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (f..
AQ
06/04SigmaTron and Wagz Announce Letter of Intent for Merger Transaction
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 281 M - -
Net income 2020 0,44 M - -
Net Debt 2020 45,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 29,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 12,6 M 12,6 M -
EV / Sales 2019 0,20x
EV / Sales 2020 0,21x
Nbr of Employees 3 065
Free-Float 77,7%
Chart SIGMATRON INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
SigmaTron International, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIGMATRON INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Gary Robert Fairhead Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Linda K. Frauendorfer CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Director
Thomas F. Rovtar Vice President-Information Technology
Dennis Patrick McNamara Vice President-Engineering
Thomas W. Rieck Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIGMATRON INTERNATIONAL, INC.-26.55%13
MEDIATEK INC.35.96%31 604
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.14.16%23 051
AVARY HOLDING (SHENZHEN) CO., LIMITED26.70%19 435
SAN'AN OPTOELECTRONICS CO., LTD.33.93%15 924
UNIGROUP GUOXIN MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.124.21%10 245
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group