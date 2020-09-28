SigmaTron International : Source Q3 2020

opportunities and manufacturing more efficiently. Our engineering resources review the automatically generated reports and suggested solutions for accuracy and can optimize those recommendations as necessary," said Hom-Ming Chang, VP China Operations.

Above, an example of a via placed too close to a pad, which causes solder paste to wick into the via resulting in insufficient solder under the component.

"By automating the process, we can provide customers with a detailed and priori- tized list of recommendations for eliminating defect

SigmaTron International's facility in Suzhou, PRC has added a software tool that automates design for manufacturability (DFM) analysis, reducing the time it takes to create a detailed report from several days to a few hours. The tool works with SigmaTron's existing Valor software platform.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) is a full service EMS provider with a network of manufacturing facilities in the United States, Mexico, China and Vietnam.

space/defense, appliance, consumer electronics, gaming, fitness, industrial electronics, med- ical/life sciences, semiconductor, telecommunications and automo- tive. Our quality certifications include ISO 9001:2015, ISO 13485:2016, IATF 16949:2016 and AS9100D. We are also International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) registered.

IECEx Audit SigmaTron International's Elk Grove Village (EGV), IL facility completed its ATEX/IECEx audit in September. This certification process is associated with products used in potentially explosive environments. They are customer- specific and in this case related to a gateway industrial internet of things (IIOT) device used in oil fields to provide communications among multiple systems and the cloud. ATEX is a European Union (EU)-driven standard and IECEx ISO/IEC 80079:2018 is a global standard. "Once we are certified by this customer, the subset of box build products we will be building for our customer that require this certification can be shipped to their stock without a retest and recertification process at their facil- ity. If the customer broadens their product line, new products can be built without an additional audit. However, if a different customer starts building products requiring the certifica- tion, we would have to go through another