SigmaTron International : Source Q3 2020

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) is a full service EMS provider with a network of manufacturing facilities in the United States, Mexico, China and Vietnam.
We focus on companies who want highly customized service plus a scalable global manufacturing footprint.
SigmaTron International's facility in Suzhou, PRC has added a software tool that automates design for manufacturability (DFM) analysis, reducing the time it takes to create a detailed report from several days to a few hours. The tool works with SigmaTron's existing Valor software platform.
"By automating the process, we can provide customers with a detailed and priori- tized list of recommendations for eliminating defect
Above, an example of a via placed too close to a pad, which causes solder paste to wick into the via resulting in insufficient solder under the component.
opportunities and manufacturing more efficiently. Our engineering resources review the automatically generated reports and suggested solutions for accuracy and can optimize those recommendations as necessary," said Hom-Ming Chang, VP China Operations.
The E-DFM tool has been customized with industry- standard PCBA design
(Continued on page 3)
We serve a diversified set of markets which include: aero-
Elk Grove Village Facility Completes ATEX/
space/defense, appliance, consumer electronics, gaming, fitness, industrial electronics, med- ical/life sciences, semiconductor, telecommunications and automo- tive. Our quality certifications include ISO 9001:2015, ISO 13485:2016, IATF 16949:2016 and AS9100D. We are also International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) registered.
IECEx Audit
SigmaTron International's Elk Grove Village (EGV), IL facility completed its ATEX/IECEx audit in September. This certification process is associated with products used in potentially explosive environments. They are customer- specific and in this case related to a gateway industrial internet of things (IIOT) device used in oil fields to provide communications among multiple systems and the cloud.
ATEX is a European Union (EU)-driven standard and IECEx ISO/IEC 80079:2018 is a global standard.
"Once we are certified by this customer, the subset of box build products we will be building for our customer that require this certification can be shipped to their stock without a retest and recertification process at their facil- ity. If the customer broadens their product line, new products can be built without an additional audit. However, if a different customer starts building products requiring the certifica- tion, we would have to go through another
audit specific to their products," said Maryther- ese Walk, EGV's Director of Quality.
ISO 9001 is considered the baseline certification for this certification. The onsite audit looked the quality manual, procedures and work instructions. Eurofins was the registrar performing the audit.
"Our product identification and traceability procedures were the most critical element in the audit and the auditors seemed pleased with the systems we had in place for this. The minor process change we need to do is to add an identifier to the part number of parts associated with products built under this certification so that these parts will be identified within our system as being used in a product used in a potentially explosive environment. We are also updating our procedures to specifically call out this class of product within each procedure. However, from a manufacturing process standpoint, there were no corrective action items," said Marytherese.
The audit was originally scheduled earlier in the
(Continued on page 2)
Page 2
Lean Six Sigma in Action
Reducing Solder Dross Generation
This quarter, SigmaTron's Lean Six Sigma
project scope and boundaries, and assign
maintenance technicians on the process.
in Action article looks at a project de-
team responsibilities. In this particular project,
When measurements were taken after
signed to reduce solder dross. Solder
they set a goal to reduce solder dross by
the corrective action, there was no vari-
dross is an oxide that forms on top of
22.4 percent.
ance in solder dross generation among
wave solder alloys exposed to air. Initial
In the Measure phase, the teams measure the
wave solder machines.
measurement and analysis of wave solder
variances they associate with the problem
In the Analyze phase, the teams analyze
machines in the Tijuana, Mexico facility
they've identified, utilizing core tools such as
the data they've collected to determine
indicated that one machine ap-
trends and possible corrective ac-
peared to be generating more sol-
tions using statistical tools such as
der dross than the others on the pro-
hypothesis test and ANOVA to
duction floor, so a Lean Six Sigma
identify significant factor Xs. In the
team decided to study it first.
Improve phase, the teams utilize
The Green Belt teams use a DMAIC
design of experiments (DoEs). In
(Define, Measure, Analyze, Improve,
this phase of the project, teams
Control) methodology to identify
determined the best parameters to
each improvement opportunity and
minimize dross generation and
strategize the appropriate solution.
identify the main effect. The fac-
They are helped in their continuous
tors in this case were the solder
improvement projects by their facili-
pot fill levels and impact of residu-
In the wave solder process, a through-hole PCBA in a fixture is
ty's Yellow Belts. Filemon Sagrero
al dross on pallets. In the Control
moved over a "wave" of molten solder.
was the Champion of this team. Ka-
phase, the team generated proce-
ren Garcia and Victor Mendez were
dures and guidelines in order to
Project Leaders. Cesar Nicasio was the
cause and effect diagrams and Gage R&R
sustain the effectiveness of the project.
Wave Solder Machine #1 Technician
measurements. In this particular project, they
The most interesting aspect of this pro-
Leader.
double checked the measurements made by
ject, was that while two assumptions
the maintenance technicians measuring solder
about root causes of solder dross gener-
In the Define phase, teams develop a
dross and found there were inconsistencies.
ation appeared to be dead ends, opti-
problem statement, identify critical to
The tare weight of the pot had been estimat-
mizing pot fill levels resulted in a 50
quality (CTQ) and defect metrics, create
ed rather than actually measured. Some tech-
percent reduction in solder dross in the
project objectives, determine the business
nicians measured dross with the pot lid on and
first five months of the project. That is
case and financial impact of the desired
others measured with the pot lid off. The team
more twice the original goal and repre-
improvement, determine customer impact,
created a standardized weighing and
sents an annualized savings of over
set milestones and a timeline, define the
maintenance procedure, and trained the
$300,000.
ATEX/IECEx Audit
(Continued from page 1)
year but was postponed due to Sig- maTron's limits on visitors as part of its COVID-19 mitigation practices. Unlike surveillance audits where auditors are simply renewing a certification and are willing to work virtually, this audit re-
quired an onsite visit.
The documentation updates are scheduled to be completed by the end of September and EGV should be certified early in Q4 2020.
SigmaTron currently builds multiple product lines for this customer, which don't require the ATEX/IECEx certification.
"We've successfully gone through multiple regulatory body audits for this cus- tomer's other product lines. Our internal systems are excellent at supporting the level of traceability and quality record- keeping required for these mission critical products," said Marytherese.
Have a suggestion or article idea?
Contact Curtis Campbell, VP Sales, West Coast Operations
Phone: 510-477-5004
Email: curtis.campbell@sigmatronintl.com
Tijuana Facility Adds Six Sigma Black Belt
While the COVID-19 pandemic has created challenges, it has- n't stopped Sigma- Tron International's Tijuana facility from its pursuit of excel- lence. On Aug. 20,
Quality Assurance, completed the requirements for his Six Sigma Black Belt. Due to social distancing protocols, no official ceremony was held.
"I'm pleased to have reached this point in my Lean Six Sigma journey and there are others following in my footsteps.
are continuing to work on improvement projects and identify new opportuni- ties," said Filemon.
The facility currently has four green belts, five yellow belts and one black belt.
Filemon Sagrero
Filemon Sagrero, of
Our teams of green and yellow belts
DFM Software
(Continued from page 1)
rules and SigmaTron's equipment/process- specific manufacturing guidelines, enabling the engineering team to rapidly run a report with a prioritized set of manufacturability issues.
The report output identifies the issue, explains the consequence if the issue is not corrected, displays a visual image of the issue and suggests a solution.
The team in Suzhou is now able support DFM analysis requests from any SigmaTron facility, which helps force multiply engineering resources across the company. The analyses done to date reveal a number of common issues. The top three issues have been:
90 percent of projects had issues with component packages not matched with recommended land patterns. When this
issue isn't discovered early, it can result in project delays particularly if long lead-time parts are in- volved. Attempting to work around this issue can cause defects and other issues such as:
Open circuits, if the pins fall outside the land pattern
Tombstoning, if the chip's pack- age is smaller than its land pat- tern
Insertion problems, if the PTH pin diameter is larger than the holes
Inability to use a component when the wrong package is specified.
70 percent of projects had via-in- pad issues where exposed via-to-
pad clearance was too small. This results in the solder paste being wicked into the via, creating an insufficient solder situation for the SMT component.
50 percent of projects had insuffi- cient pad-to-pad spacing or circuit -to-circuit spacing. The exposed pad-to-pad spacing is too narrow for adequate separation of solder paste on each pad, resulting in solder bridging during reflow.
"Design teams often focus on product fit, form and function, without considering manufacturability. This new tool enables us to shorten the response time back to our customers' engineering teams and ensure this issue gets addressed as early in the process as pos- sible," added Hom-Ming.
SigmaTron International Inc. published this content on 25 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2020 20:49:02 UTC