SigmaTron International : Source Q4 2020

The "virtual" factory tour lets customers see the full manufacturing process and then focus closely on specific areas of interest.
Inside this issue:
Wellness Program
2
Fourth Quarter 2020
Volume
Elk Grove Village Develops Virtual Customer Audit
Articles of Interest
3
About SigmaTron
International
SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) is a full service EMS provider with a network of manufacturing facilities in the United States, Mexico, China and Vietnam.
We focus on companies who want highly customized service plus a scalable global manufacturing footprint.
We serve a diversified set of markets which include: aero- space/defense, appliance, consumer electronics, gaming, fitness, industrial electronics, med- ical/life sciences, semiconductor, telecommunications and automo- tive. Our quality certifications include ISO 9001:2015, ISO 13485:2016, IATF 16949:2016 and AS9100D. We are also International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) registered.
The desire to mitigate COVID-19 spread has driven travel restrictions at many companies. In the electronics manufacturing services (EMS) industry, this is increasing the number of virtual meetings. While videoconference calls among team members who used to meet face-to-face is com- monplace, introducing customers to a team and a factory they've never visited is much more com- plex. The Elk Grove Village (EGV) facility team is developing
a virtual audit process that can be customized.
"We want to create a process that makes the customer feel as though they are actually in the room. And customers who have never been in our factory want to be able to see processes running in enough detail to assess our com- petencies," said Marytherese Walk, EGV's Director of Quality.
The standard format has two parts: a systems and quality documentation overview done with shared screens in the conference room and a factory tour that walks the customer from receiving through relevant production processes and shipping.
The process can vary based on customer needs. For example, one upcoming audit combines an
(Continued on page 2)
Elk Grove Village Facility Passes ATEX/IECEx Audit, Will Receive QAN and QAR Certification
SigmaTron International's Elk Grove Village Facility (EGV) has passed the ATEX/IECEX Audit conducted in September. This certification process is associated with product used in potentially explosive environments. They are customer-specific and in this case related to a gateway industrial internet of things (IIOT) device used in oil fields to provide communications among multiple systems and the cloud.
ATEX is a European Union (EU)-driven standard and IECEX ISO/IEC 80079:2018 is a global standard. Eurofins certifies manufac- turers' quality systems in compliance with the
requirements of the ATEX Directive and the IECEx Scheme. This is known as a Quality Assurance Notification (QAN) under ATEX and a Quality Assurance Report (QAR) under the IECEx Scheme.
In addition to enhancing the facility's ISO 9001 quality management system (QMS) to address this class of product within each procedure, the facility was required to designate an EX product expert and a backup expert, who both go through specialized training. Employees working on the products will also go through product- specific training as part of production launch.
(L-R):Humberto Jacobo, Ismael Quintana, Elizabeth Zuno, Armida Lopez, Maritza Melchor, Diana Sala- zar Roman Rodelo and Aida Hinojosa.
Page 2
Tijuana Facility's Wellness Program Changes Lives
The relationship between co- morbidities such as diabetes, obesity and high blood pressure, and severity of COVID- 19 illness is well documented. People over 60, those who are medically obese and those with diabetes and/or high blood pressure are con-
sidered vulnerable by the Baja California state government in Mexico. According to state government statistics, lack of healthy eating and lifestyle is the largest cause of COVID-19 complications within their pop- ulation.
SigmaTron International's facility in Tijua-
na, Mexico has long been concerned with employee health. Employee health is monitored by an onsite infirmary team which also provides vaccination programs and health condition screenings throughout the year. This year they established a special Wellness Program Challenge managed by Human Resources and the infirmary staff, to encourage vulnerable
employees to eat healthier foods and make lifestyle changes to achieve a healthier weight.
The first round of the program was scheduled from July
- September.
"Initially our goal was to offer this program to employees who had
been identified as vulnerable and were self-quarantining as part of government restrictions earlier in the year. However, those restrictions relaxed as the state's number of COVID-19 infections dropped, and we've invited all our employees to participate," said Diana Sal-
(Continued on page 3)
Virtual Audits
(Continued from page 1)
initial customer audit with a prototype production run.
"The new customer is a division of a company that we are already doing business with so they've placed the prototype order prior to doing an audit. We've provided them with credentials into our Score system that is letting them track raw materials status, order status and shipping history already. The virtual customer audit will address their need to perform a typical sourcing audit plus enable us to discuss lessons learned during the prototype run," said Kevin O'Neill, Program Manager.
If the prototypes are in production the same day as the audit, the customer will
be able to view that production process. If not, a demo of PCBAs going through SMT, AOI, x-ray, manual assembly and inspections will be shown. An internal new product introduction process (NPI) has already been performed and the NPI team will go over that part of the process. Operator visual aids and shop floor control systems will also be included in the tour.
"We've customized this tour based on an initial call with the customer to determine what they wanted to see. Audits have been part of my job for many years. Our team is well pre- pared. While the modality is different, the audit structure will be very similar to what would be done in a face-to-face environ- ment," added Marytherese.
Technology plays an integral role.
"We are using Microsoft Teams for our videoconferencing platform and it easily supports both parts of the audit. Our internal systems strategy is also helpful because it is easy to access our centralized quality management system documentation and real-time project status information," added Kevin.
There can be challenges.
"There can be bandwidth issues among different regions. We strategize the best way to address those pre- meeting," said Kevin.
The team will get lots of practice. Two more customer audits are already planned for January.
Have a suggestion or article idea?
Contact Curtis Campbell, VP Sales, West Coast Operations
Phone: 510-477-5004
Email: curtis.campbell@sigmatronintl.com
Recent Articles of Interest
SigmaTron's team publishes
bi-monthlycolumn in Cir- cuits Assembly on Lean manufacturing topics. The last three articles have looked at Lean and Product Development, Lean and IT Poka-Yokes, and Lean and Supply Chain. Click on each link to read that article.
Under the challenge, the 73 quarantined, vulnerable employees were provided with healthy food options and educational material on weight management, nutrition and exercise. They had telephone access to a nutrition doctor and turned in weekly weight information to HR. When the program ex- panded, another 85 people at the facility decided to join. The cafeteria added salad and other healthy options such as fruit to the menu, giving employees more choice in the food they purchased for lunch or breaks. Exercise groups were formed to walk around the plant during breaks. All
had access to the infirmary's nutrition doctor for screening and advice.
The result of first round has been significant weight loss among participants, totalling up to over 700 lbs across the group. The top weight loser in each age category won prizes and certificates. In the 19-30 year old category Nayely Sarabia lost 11.46 lbs. In the 31-40 year old Humberto Jacobo lost 34.17 lbs and was able to stop taking high blood pressure medication. In the over 40 year old category there were two winners: Aida Hinojosa lost 14.33 lbs and Mauricio Vega lost 39.68 lbs. The Challenge is now in a second round ending in Dec that has 50 participants and
another round is being planned for January.
"If there is a positive from COVID-19, it is that more people are thinking about the importance of a healthy life- style. Obesity, diabetes and high blood pressure can lead to an early death, even without COVID-19. Many of the most popular foods in Mexico aren't healthy, so making lifestyle change isn't easy. However, the people who have enrolled in the challenge are now seeing visible benefits from their weight loss and that is motivating them to continue their healthy habits," added Diana.
SigmaTron International Inc. published this content on 16 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2020 08:06:04 UTC