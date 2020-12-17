SigmaTron International : Source Q4 2020

The "virtual" factory tour lets customers see the full manufacturing process and then focus closely on specific areas of interest.

The desire to mitigate COVID-19 spread has driven travel restrictions at many companies. In the electronics manufacturing services (EMS) industry, this is increasing the number of virtual meetings. While videoconference calls among team members who used to meet face-to-face is com- monplace, introducing customers to a team and a factory they've never visited is much more com- plex. The Elk Grove Village (EGV) facility team is developing a virtual audit process that can be customized. "We want to create a process that makes the customer feel as though they are actually in the room. And customers who have never been in our factory want to be able to see processes running in enough detail to assess our com- petencies," said Marytherese Walk, EGV's Director of Quality.