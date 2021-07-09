SigmaTron International : Reducing Time and Cost in Test

The mantra of the electronics manufacturing services (EMS) industry has been faster, better, cheaper for four decades, given that outsourcing isn't justifiable without a speed, quality or cost improvement over in-house processes. Continually delivering those benefits requires a focus on working smarter that relentlessly asks, 'Where can we improve?' SigmaTron International's July 2021 Circuits Assembly article looks at ways test engineering can contribute to this continuous improvement effort. Read the full article here.