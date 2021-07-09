Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. SigmaTron International, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SGMA   US82661L1017

SIGMATRON INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(SGMA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SigmaTron International : Reducing Time and Cost in Test

07/09/2021 | 05:10pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The mantra of the electronics manufacturing services (EMS) industry has been faster, better, cheaper for four decades, given that outsourcing isn't justifiable without a speed, quality or cost improvement over in-house processes. Continually delivering those benefits requires a focus on working smarter that relentlessly asks, 'Where can we improve?' SigmaTron International's July 2021 Circuits Assembly article looks at ways test engineering can contribute to this continuous improvement effort. Read the full article here.

Disclaimer

SigmaTron International Inc. published this content on 08 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2021 21:09:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SIGMATRON INTERNATIONAL, INC.
05:10pSIGMATRON INTERNATIONAL  : Reducing Time and Cost in Test
PU
02:17pSIGMATRON INTERNATIONAL INC  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financ..
AQ
06/24SIGMATRON INTERNATIONAL  : Source Q2 2021
PU
06/03SIGMATRON INTERNATIONAL  : What Works Best in Attracting New Employees?
PU
05/06SIGMATRON INTERNATIONAL  : Facilitating Continuous Improvement with a Customized..
PU
03/11SIGMATRON INTERNATIONAL  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Con..
AQ
03/10SIGMATRON INTERNATIONAL INC  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fi..
AQ
03/10SigmaTron International, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Financial Results for Fis..
GL
03/10Sigmatron International, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter ..
CI
02/26SIGMATRON INTERNATIONAL  : Materials Environment Drives New Challenges
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 281 M - -
Net income 2020 0,44 M - -
Net Debt 2020 45,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 29,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 20,2 M 20,2 M -
EV / Sales 2019 0,20x
EV / Sales 2020 0,21x
Nbr of Employees 3 065
Free-Float 77,6%
Chart SIGMATRON INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
SigmaTron International, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIGMATRON INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Gary Robert Fairhead Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Linda K. Frauendorfer CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Director
Thomas F. Rovtar Vice President-Information Technology
Dennis Patrick McNamara Vice President-Engineering
Thomas W. Rieck Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIGMATRON INTERNATIONAL, INC.1.50%22
MEDIATEK INC.23.03%52 561
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.21.93%29 502
SANAN OPTOELECTRONICS CO., LTD.19.81%22 259
CHINA RESOURCES MICROELECTRONICS LIMITED37.91%18 037
GLOBALWAFERS CO., LTD.25.14%14 348