One challenge for electronics manufacturing services (EMS) providers implementing Lean manufacturing practices can be customer buy-in. While an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) can design a process with minimal non-value-added activity, customer requirements may revive some necessary non-value-added activity and it is up to the EMS provider to find a compromise that satisfies the customer requirements while minimizing the cost of resources associated with the non-value activity.

A recent example of this occurred in SigmaTron International's Chihuahua, Mexico, facility. A consumer product customer added conformal coating to a product experiencing field failures related to operating environment issues. An automated selective coating machine is used that controls conformal coating deposition areas and application thickness. The customer wanted an automated visual inspection step added to ensure any overspray or missed coating was caught.

Read the full article here.