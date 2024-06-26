Lean 6 Sigma Dashboard 2 MVS 2.0 System 3 Articles 3 About SigmaTron International SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) is a full service EMS provider with a network of manufacturing facilities in the United States, Mexico, China and Vietnam. We focus on companies who want highly customized service plus a scalable global manufacturing footprint. We serve a diversified set of markets which include: industrial, consumer and medical/life sciences customers. Our quality certifications include ISO 9001:2015, ISO 13485:2016 and IATF 16949:2016. We are also International Traffic in Arms Regula-

SigmaTron International is pursuing ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification for its facilities. The Elk Grove Village (EGV), IL facility will be the first facility to be audited later this year. ISO/IEC 27001 is an international standard focused on information security. It was published by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) in partnership with the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). Among other improvements, the 2022 revision of the standard enhances data leakage prevention controls. As with other ISO standards, the standard is based around a Deming Plan-Do-Check-Act (PDCA) cycle and emphasizes risk identification and mitigation. Key points of focus include information security for use of cloud services, readiness for business continuity, threat intelligence, controls related to people interacting with data and systems, monitoring activities and secure coding.