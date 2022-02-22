Log in
    6088   JP3348950001

SIGMAXYZ HOLDINGS INC.

(6088)
SIGMAXYZ : Consolidated Financial Results Supplementary Document for the First Nine Months of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022

02/22/2022 | 02:21am EST
Consolidated Financial Results Supplementary Document Q3 FY21

February 7, 2022/ SIGMAXYZ Holdings Inc. (Stock Code: 6088)

Outline of Financial Results for Q3 FY21

Summary

  • Revised our forecast upward due to solid consolidated earnings and revised our forecast for annual dividends (increased dividend).
  • Consulting Business: DX strategy planning for companies, revitalization of organizations and personnel, and projects that support new business and service developments are leading our business.
  • Investment Business: Successfully expanding operations by supporting investee companies, making new investments and selling assets. To be disclosed by segment from this quarter due to increased importance.

FY21

Unit: JPY mn

FY20

FY21

YoY change

Consolidated

Progress

(Apr to Dec)

(Apr to Dec)

Rate

Earnings

Forecast

Consolidated revenue

10,241

11,303

+10%

16,000

71%

(Consulting Business)

10,241

11,170

+9%

(*1)

(*2)

(*1)

(Investment Business)

256

(*2)

Ordinary profit

1,212

2,080

+72%

2,700

77%

(Ordinary profit margin)

12%

18%

*1 From this quarter, "Consulting Business" and

"Investment Business" are separated into two

categories because the importance of

Profit

743

1,269

+71%

"Investment Business" has increased. This is a

reference value for consulting business results

based on the consolidated earnings of the

Equity ratio

51%

74%

previous fiscal year

*2 Includes internal revenue between segments

FY21 Consolidated Earnings Forecasts

Unit: JPY

FY21

Increased/

Increased/

decreased

decreased rate to

Results of Apr

Revised

Progress

mn

amount from the

the previous

to Dec FY21

forecast

previous forecast

fiscal year

Revenue

16,000

-

14%

11,303

71%

Operating

2,700

+200

54%

2,084

77%

profit

Ordinary

2,700

+200

50%

2,080

77%

profit

Profit

attributable

1,650

+150

36%

1,269

77%

to owners of

parent

Although the outlook is uncertain due to economic activity restrictions, etc. accompanying the spread of COVID-19, the Group is expected to exceed the previously announced forecast for consolidated earnings, mainly due to the prospect of an increase in operating profit from consulting business.

(Note) The above forecasts are based on information available as of the date of the publishing of this document. Actual results may differ from the expected figures due to various factors in the future.

Dividend Policy

  • Focus on striking a balance between shareholder returns and internal reserves, in order to strengthen the financial structure and prepare for future development of business.
  • Ensure consistent and stable payment of dividends.
    - In order to further return profits to shareholders under the above basic policy, the dividend is expected to be increased by JPY 2 per share to JPY 26 per share, compared with the previous dividend forecast.

(Note) The above dividend forecast is based on information available as of the date of the publishing of this document. It may fluctuate due to various factors in the future.

Consolidated Income Statement for Q3 FY21

FY20

FY21

YoY change

Unit: JPY mn

Major changes

(Apr to Dec)

(Apr to Dec)

Amount

Rate

Revenue

10,241

11,303

+1,061

+10%

Gross profit

3,989

5,219

+1,229

+31%

Increase owing to

decreased cost of

S, G&A

revenue

2,820

3,134

+313

+11%

expenses

Operating profit

1,168

2,084

+916

+78%

Increase owing to

increased revenue and

Ordinary profit

1,212

2,080

+867

+72%

decreased cost of

revenue

Profit before

1,359

2,080

+720

+53%

income taxes

Profit

743

1,269

+525

+71%

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sigmaxyz Inc. published this content on 22 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2022 07:20:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
