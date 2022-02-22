SIGMAXYZ : Consolidated Financial Results Supplementary Document for the First Nine Months of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022

February 7, 2022/ SIGMAXYZ Holdings Inc. (Stock Code: 6088)
Outline of Financial Results for Q3 FY21
Summary
Revised our forecast upward due to solid consolidated earnings and revised our forecast for annual dividends (increased dividend).
Consulting Business: DX strategy planning for companies, revitalization of organizations and personnel, and projects that support new business and service developments are leading our business.
Investment Business: Successfully expanding operations by supporting investee companies, making new investments and selling assets. To be disclosed by segment from this quarter due to increased importance.
FY21
Unit: JPY mn
FY20
FY21
YoY change
Consolidated
Progress
(Apr to Dec)
(Apr to Dec)
Rate
Earnings
Forecast
Consolidated revenue
10,241
11,303
+10%
16,000
71%
(Consulting Business)
10,241
11,170
+9%
(*1)
(*2)
(*1)
(Investment Business)
―
256
―
(*2)
Ordinary profit
1,212
2,080
+72%
2,700
77%
(Ordinary profit margin)
12%
18%
*1 From this quarter, "Consulting Business" and
"Investment Business" are separated into two
categories because the importance of
Profit
743
1,269
+71%
"Investment Business" has increased. This is a
reference value for consulting business results
based on the consolidated earnings of the
Equity ratio
51%
74%
previous fiscal year
*2 Includes internal revenue between segments
1
FY21 Consolidated Earnings Forecasts
Unit: JPY
FY21
Increased/
Increased/
decreased
decreased rate to
Results of Apr
Revised
Progress
mn
amount from the
the previous
to Dec FY21
forecast
previous forecast
fiscal year
Revenue
16,000
-
14%
11,303
71%
Operating
2,700
+200
54%
2,084
77%
profit
Ordinary
2,700
+200
50%
2,080
77%
profit
Profit
attributable
1,650
+150
36%
1,269
77%
to owners of
parent
Although the outlook is uncertain due to economic activity restrictions, etc. accompanying the spread of COVID-19, the Group is expected to exceed the previously announced forecast for consolidated earnings, mainly due to the prospect of an increase in operating profit from consulting business.
(Note) The above forecasts are based on information available as of the date of the publishing of this document. Actual results may differ from the expected figures due to various factors in the future.
2
Dividend Policy
Focus on striking a balance between shareholder returns and internal reserves, in order to strengthen the financial structure and prepare for future development of business.
Ensure consistent and stable payment of dividends.
- In order to further return profits to shareholders under the above basic policy, the dividend is expected to be increased by JPY 2 per share to JPY 26 per share, compared with the previous dividend forecast.
(Note) The above dividend forecast is based on information available as of the date of the publishing of this document. It may fluctuate due to various factors in the future.
3
Consolidated Income Statement for Q3 FY21
FY20
FY21
YoY change
Unit: JPY mn
Major changes
(Apr to Dec)
(Apr to Dec)
Amount
Rate
Revenue
10,241
11,303
+1,061
+10%
Gross profit
3,989
5,219
+1,229
+31%
Increase owing to
decreased cost of
S, G&A
revenue
2,820
3,134
+313
+11%
expenses
Operating profit
1,168
2,084
+916
+78%
Increase owing to
increased revenue and
Ordinary profit
1,212
2,080
+867
+72%
decreased cost of
revenue
Profit before
1,359
2,080
+720
+53%
income taxes
Profit
743
1,269
+525
+71%
4
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Sigmaxyz Inc. published this content on 22 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2022 07:20:04 UTC.