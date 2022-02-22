SIGMAXYZ : Consolidated Financial Results Supplementary Document for the First Nine Months of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022

Investment Business: Successfully expanding operations by supporting investee companies, making new investments and selling assets. To be disclosed by segment from this quarter due to increased importance.

Consulting Business: DX strategy planning for companies, revitalization of organizations and personnel, and projects that support new business and service developments are leading our business.

FY21 Consolidated Earnings Forecasts

Unit: JPY FY21 Increased/ Increased/ decreased decreased rate to Results of Apr Revised Progress mn amount from the the previous to Dec FY21 forecast previous forecast fiscal year Revenue 16,000 - 14% 11,303 71% Operating 2,700 +200 54% 2,084 77% profit Ordinary 2,700 +200 50% 2,080 77% profit Profit attributable 1,650 +150 36% 1,269 77% to owners of parent

Although the outlook is uncertain due to economic activity restrictions, etc. accompanying the spread of COVID-19, the Group is expected to exceed the previously announced forecast for consolidated earnings, mainly due to the prospect of an increase in operating profit from consulting business.

(Note) The above forecasts are based on information available as of the date of the publishing of this document. Actual results may differ from the expected figures due to various factors in the future.

