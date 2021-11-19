Log in
SIGMAXYZ : Consolidated Financial Results Supplementary Document for the First Six Months of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022

11/19/2021 | 02:13am EST
Consolidated Financial Results Supplementary Document Q2 FY21

November 4, 2021/ SIGMAXYZ Holdings Inc. (Stock Code: 6088)

Outline of Financial Results for Q2 FY21

Summary

(YoY)

Consolidated revenue

JPY 7.27 bn

(+8%)

Ordinary profit

JPY 1.1 bn

(+75%)

Profit

JPY 592 mn

(+62%)

  • ERP cloud migration services, DX strategy planning for companies, revitalization of organizations and personnel, and projects that support new business and service developments are leading our business. The reduction in outsourcing costs by strengthening the internal delivery system for ERP cloud migration service projects resulted in an improved profit ratio.
  • Established in April 2021, SIGMAXYZ Investment Inc. successfully started operations by making new investments and divesting assets.

1

Consolidated Income Statement for Q2 FY21

FY 20

FY21

YoY change

Unit: JPY mn

Major changes

(Apr to Sep)

(Apr to Sep)

Amount Rate

Revenue

6,747

7,274

+526

+8%

Gross profit

2,594

3,211

+616

+24%

The reduction in

outsourcing costs by

strengthening the internal

delivery system for ERP

S, G&A expenses

1,982

2,099

+117

+6%

cloud migration service

projects resulted in an

Operating profit

612

1,112

+499

+82%

improved profit ratio

Increase owing to

increased revenue and

Ordinary profit

630

1,102

+471

+75%

decreased cost of

revenue

Profit before

777

1,102

+325

+42%

income taxes

Profit

366

592

+226

+62%

2

Key Performance Index (KPI)

FY20

FY21

YoY change

(April to September)

(April to September)

Number of employees

565

571

+1%

(Number of consultants)

(497)

(501)

(+1%)

Client Satisfaction (NSI*)

94

93

-1pt

Number of projects **

588

571

-3%

Number of clients ***

169

142

-16%

Revenue per contract

11.5

12.7

+10%

(Million yen)

  • NSI (Net Satisfaction Index): Average score from 5 possible ratings for 10 questions evaluating project satisfaction. Conducted in a questionnaire format for the client project owner. 5 ratings - 5: I really agree 100 points; 4: I agree 75 points; 3: I can't say either way 50 points; 2: I don't agree 25 points; 1: I don't agree at all 0 points
  • Number of projects: Projects for which revenue has been recorded over the consolidated cumulative period are aggregated by contract.
  • Number of clients: Clients of projects for which revenue has been recorded over the consolidated cumulative period are aggregated by corporation.

3

Consolidated Balance Sheet for Q2 FY21

Unit: JPY mn

End of

End of Q2

YoY change

Major changes

FY20

FY21

(Amount)

Current assets

8,015

10,924

+2,908

- Increase in cash, deposits, and

operational investment securities

Cash and

5,275

7,498

+2,222

deposits

Non-current

2,267

1,880

-387

assets

Total assets

10,283

12,805

+2,521

- Repayment of borrowings and the

Current liabilities

3,239

1,841

-1,398

increase of income tax payables,

etc.

Non-current

1,581

1,303

-278

liabilities

Total liabilities

4,821

3,144

-1,676

- Increase due to capital increase

Net assets

5,462

9,660

+4,197

through a third-party allotment

Equity ratio

53%

75%

+22pts

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sigmaxyz Inc. published this content on 19 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 November 2021 07:12:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
