SIGMAXYZ : Consolidated Financial Results Supplementary Document for the First Six Months of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022

November 4, 2021/ SIGMAXYZ Holdings Inc. (Stock Code: 6088)
Outline of Financial Results for Q2 FY21
Summary
(YoY)
Consolidated revenue
JPY 7.27 bn
(+8%)
Ordinary profit
JPY 1.1 bn
(+75%)
Profit
JPY 592 mn
(+62%)
ERP cloud migration services, DX strategy planning for companies, revitalization of organizations and personnel, and projects that support new business and service developments are leading our business. The reduction in outsourcing costs by strengthening the internal delivery system for ERP cloud migration service projects resulted in an improved profit ratio.
Established in April 2021, SIGMAXYZ Investment Inc. successfully started operations by making new investments and divesting assets.
Consolidated Income Statement for Q2 FY21
FY 20
FY21
YoY change
Unit: JPY mn
Major changes
(Apr to Sep)
(Apr to Sep)
Amount Rate
Revenue
6,747
7,274
+526
+8%
Gross profit
2,594
3,211
+616
+24%
The reduction in
outsourcing costs by
strengthening the internal
delivery system for ERP
S, G&A expenses
1,982
2,099
+117
+6%
cloud migration service
projects resulted in an
Operating profit
612
1,112
+499
+82%
improved profit ratio
Increase owing to
increased revenue and
Ordinary profit
630
1,102
+471
+75%
decreased cost of
revenue
Profit before
777
1,102
+325
+42%
income taxes
Profit
366
592
+226
+62%
Key Performance Index (KPI)
FY20
FY21
YoY change
(April to September)
(April to September)
Number of employees
565
571
+1%
(Number of consultants)
(497)
(501)
(+1%)
Client Satisfaction (NSI*)
94
93
-1pt
Number of projects **
588
571
-3%
Number of clients ***
169
142
-16%
Revenue per contract
11.5
12.7
+10%
(Million yen)
NSI (Net Satisfaction Index): Average score from 5 possible ratings for 10 questions evaluating project satisfaction. Conducted in a questionnaire format for the client project owner. 5 ratings - 5: I really agree 100 points; 4: I agree 75 points; 3: I can't say either way 50 points; 2: I don't agree 25 points; 1: I don't agree at all 0 points
Number of projects: Projects for which revenue has been recorded over the consolidated cumulative period are aggregated by contract.
Number of clients: Clients of projects for which revenue has been recorded over the consolidated cumulative period are aggregated by corporation.
Consolidated Balance Sheet for Q2 FY21
Unit: JPY mn
End of
End of Q2
YoY change
Major changes
FY20
FY21
(Amount)
Current assets
8,015
10,924
+2,908
- Increase in cash, deposits, and
operational investment securities
Cash and
5,275
7,498
+2,222
deposits
Non-current
2,267
1,880
-387
assets
Total assets
10,283
12,805
+2,521
- Repayment of borrowings and the
Current liabilities
3,239
1,841
-1,398
increase of income tax payables,
etc.
Non-current
1,581
1,303
-278
liabilities
Total liabilities
4,821
3,144
-1,676
- Increase due to capital increase
Net assets
5,462
9,660
+4,197
through a third-party allotment
Equity ratio
53%
75%
+22pts
