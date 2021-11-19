SIGMAXYZ : Consolidated Financial Results for the First Six Months of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022 (Japanese Accounting Standards)

Note: Profit per share (diluted) for the six months ended September 30, 2021 is not stated because there are no dilutive shares.

SIGMAXYZ Holdings Inc. (6088) Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2021

1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Financial Results

Explanation of Operating Results

Recently, the Japanese economy has continued to show signs of picking up from the challenging conditions persisted due to the fallout of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic although the pick-up is slowing down. We expect the economy to recover down the road due to the promotion of vaccinations, various policies and improvement of overseas economies. However, we need to closely watch the increasing risk of economic deterioration caused by developments of the COVID-19 pandemic at home and abroad and its impact through supply chains, as well as the impact of fluctuations, etc. in the financial and capital markets.

In such an environment, the Group is engaged in value creation in a wide range of industries and companies such as making business strategy, M&As, business reform, organizational reform, utilization of digital technology and cloud solutions, project management, development of new business, promotion of collaboration between companies, business investment and creation of joint ventures. Our goal is to provide services toward realization of "Three Innovations" that promote digital transformation (DX) of companies, namely: (i) Streamlining existing business operations (Digital Transformation); (ii) Creating new value (Service Transformation); and (iii) Management platform reform (Management Transformation).

The Group has made the transition to a holding company system in October 2021. Under the umbrella of the holding company SIGMAXYZ Holdings Inc., Group companies, including SIGMAXYZ Inc., the new subsidiary that handles the consulting business, and SIGMAXYZ Investment Inc. that handles the investment business, will promote their business and strive to achieve further growth of the Group as a whole through services strengthened by collaboration. Furthermore, a capital and business alliance with ITOCHU Corporation was concluded in April 2021. Based on the alliance, collaboration with ITOCHU and its group companies has commenced in each business domain.

The consolidated financial results and key business indicators for the six months ended September 30, 2021 are as follows.

Revenue was ¥7,274 million (up 7.8% year on year). Some projects to support client companies contributed to the Group's business performance. Such projects include services to assist ERP cloud migration services, formulation of digital transformation strategies for companies, revitalization of organizations and personnel, and development of new businesses and services. Reducing outsourcing costs by strengthening the internal delivery system for ERP cloud migration services projects resulted in an improvement in profit margin. In addition, SIGMAXYZ Investment Inc., which was newly established in April 2021, also commenced business successfully and has already made new investments and divesture of assets. In September 2021, we made 5% equity participation in Wellness Communications Corporation which is engaged in health management SaaS business in the corporate wellness field.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were ¥2,099 million (up 5.9% year on year) as activities increased following an increase in revenue.

Due to an increase in revenue and a decrease in cost of revenue, gross profit increased by ¥616 million to ¥3,211 million (up 23.8% year on year), operating profit increased by ¥499 million to ¥1,112 million (up 81.6% year on year), and ordinary profit increased by ¥471 million to ¥1,102 million (up 74.8% year on year).

Profit attributable to owners of parent came to ¥592 million (up 61.8% year on year).

On the hiring front, the Company added 4 mid-career recruits and 50 new graduates in the six months ended September 30, 2021. The training for new graduates has been completed successfully in a hybrid format combining a remote work environment and face-to-face training. They have started working on their job in October. As of September 30, 2021, the total number of employees was 571 (up 6 year on year) including 501 consultants.

Project satisfaction remained high at 93 points, and the number of projects was 571, while the number of clients was 142.

Explanation of Financial Position (Assets)

Total assets as of September 30, 2021 stood at ¥12,805 million (up ¥2,521 million from the end of the previous fiscal

year). This was mainly attributable to an increase in cash and deposits (up ¥2,222 million from the end of the previous fiscal year) and an increase in operational investment securities (up ¥382 million from the end of the previous fiscal year).

(Liabilities)

Liabilities as of September 30, 2021 totaled ¥3,144 million (down ¥1,676 million from the end of the previous fiscal year). This was mainly attributable to a decrease in short-term borrowings (down ¥1,600 million from the end of the previous fiscal year).

(Net assets)

Total assets as of September 30, 2021 stood at ¥9,660 million (up ¥4,197 million from the end of the previous fiscal year). This mainly reflected increases in share capital and capital surplus (each up ¥1,778 million from the end of the previous fiscal year) due to the impact of a third-party allocation of shares.

