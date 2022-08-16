Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. SIGNA Sports United N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SSU   NL0015000LX8

SIGNA SPORTS UNITED N.V.

(SSU)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  03:48 2022-08-15 pm EDT
6.025 USD   -0.25%
07:14aSIGNA SPORTS UNITED N : SSU Secures 150 million Financing Commitment to Fund Organic Growth with 200 million Upsize Option for Potential M&A
PU
07:14aSIGNA SPORTS UNITED N : Q3 FY22 Results Presentation
PU
07:08aSIGNA Sports United Reports Q3 FY22 Results
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SIGNA Sports United N : Q3 FY22 Results Presentation

08/16/2022 | 07:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

This presentation ("Presentation") is provided by SIGNA Sports United N.V. ("SSU", and together with its consolidated subsidiaries, the "Group") for informational purposes only. The information contained herein does not purport to be all-inclusive and neither the Company nor

any of its or their control persons, officers, directors, employees or representatives makes any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the information contained in this Presentation. You should consult your own counsel and tax and financial advisors as to legal and related matters concerning the matters described herein, and, by accepting this Presentation, you confirm that you are not relying upon the information contained herein to make any decision.

This Presentation, and other statements that the Group may make, contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act.

These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the Group's intent, belief or current expectations; future events; the estimated or anticipated future results and revenues of the Group; future opportunities for the Group; future planned products and services; business strategy and plans; objectives of management for future operations of the Group; market size and growth opportunities; competitive position, technological and market trends; and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should," "could," "would," "plan," "predict," "potential," "seem," "seek," "future," "outlook," "suggests," "targets," "projects," "forecast" and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters.

These forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations, beliefs and assumptions of the Group's management and on information currently available to management and are not predictions of actual performance or further results. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to various factors, including, but not limited to, the following, as well as the risk factors identified in the Group's Securities and Exchange Commission filings: our future operating or financial results; our expectations relating to dividend payments and forecasts of our ability to make such payments; our future acquisitions, business strategy and expected capital spending; our assumptions regarding interest rates and inflation; business disruptions arising from the coronavirus outbreak; our financial condition and liquidity, including our ability to obtain additional financing in the future to fund capital expenditures, acquisitions and other general corporate activities; estimated future capital expenditures needed to preserve our capital base; our ability to effect future acquisitions and to meet target returns; changes in general economic conditions in the Federal Republic of Germany, including changes in the unemployment rate, the level of consumer prices, wage levels, etc.; the further development of online sports markets, in particular the levels of acceptance of internet retailing; our behavior on mobile devices and our ability to attract mobile internet traffic and convert such traffic into purchases of our goods; our ability to offer our customers an inspirational and attractive online purchasing experience; demographic changes, in particular with respect to the Federal Republic of Germany; changes affecting interest rate levels; changes in our competitive environment and in our competition level; changes affecting currency exchange rates; the occurrence of accidents, terrorist attacks, natural disasters, fire, environmental damage, or systemic delivery failures; our inability to attract and retain qualified personnel; political changes; and changes in laws and regulations.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Group assumes no duty to and does not undertake to update forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements and future results could differ materially from historical performance.

This Presentation is for informational purposes only and does not constitute, or form a part of, an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to sell or an offer to buy or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, and there shall be no sale of securities, in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and otherwise in accordance with applicable law.

SIGNA SPORTS UNITED

2

PF LTM Revenue

PF LTM Gross Margin(1)

PF LTM Adjusted EBITDA(2) margin

of LTM Net Revenue

PF LTM Active Customers

PF LTM Net Orders

PF LTM AOV

Source: Company information.

Note: SSU financial year end as of 30 Sep 21 and LTM refers to twelve-month period ending 30 Jun 22. Metrics pro forma for WCRC, Midwest Sports and Tennis Express. WCRC closed concurrently with de-SPAC transaction on 14 Dec 21. Tennis

SIGNA SPORTS UNITED

Express acquisition closed on 31 Dec 21. (1) Gross profit defined as Net revenues less cost of materials adjusted for extraordinary write-offs. (2) Adj. EBITDA calculated as consolidated net income (loss) before interest, taxes, depreciation and

3

amortization adjusted for material one-time items, share-based compensation, consulting fees, restructuring costs, transaction-related charges and other expenses.

  • Although generally improving, continued inbound shortage in high-priced items including e-bike inventory amidst supply disruptions, affecting growth potential
  • Global consumer discretionary spending strongly impacted by inflationary pressures and geopolitical factors, especially in Europe
  • Mid/long-termoutlook remains strong, supported by positive megatrends of health & fitness, e-mobility and digitalization, with opportunity for significant market growth upon the normalization of macro and broader supply factors
  • Net revenue growing +29% YoY in Q3 FY22 driven by acquisitions, with bike and tennis businesses reporting double-digit growth
  • Significant active customer and net order growth, bolstered by larger scale pro forma business
  • Lower net AOV due to high-priced inventory shortages (full bikes, especially e-bikes)
  • Due to softening consumer sentiment, promotional activity to manage inventory, weighing on gross margin
  • Adj. EBITDA margin pressure due to inflation and strategic investments into long-term profitable growth
  • Revenue doubled vs. pre-Covid (Q3 FY19), driven by consolidation and positive megatrends across all businesses
  • Disciplined customer acquisition with an additional focus on cost and cash flow
  • Prioritized strategic projects to leverage competitive advantages and seize opportunities
  1. Realize acquisition synergies: procurement, logistics and IT o Accelerate owned brand expansion across Europe and U.S.
    o Extension into 3P: deliver marketplace & scale retail media sales

SIGNA SPORTS UNITED

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

SIGNA Sports United NV published this content on 16 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2022 11:13:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SIGNA SPORTS UNITED N.V.
07:14aSIGNA SPORTS UNITED N : SSU Secures 150 million Financing Commitment to Fund Organic Grow..
PU
07:14aSIGNA SPORTS UNITED N : Q3 FY22 Results Presentation
PU
07:08aSIGNA Sports United Reports Q3 FY22 Results
BU
08/03SIGNA Sports United to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results on 16 Augus..
BU
06/08SIGNA SPORTS UNITED N : Partners with Rhenus Group
PU
06/07SIGNA SPORTS UNITED N : appoints Max Heimann as CEO, Internetstores Group
PU
06/02SIGNA Sports United Fiscal Q2 Loss Widens While Revenue Rises
MT
06/02SIGNA SPORTS UNITED N : FY2022 Q2 Results Presentation
PU
06/02SIGNA Sports United Reports Q2 FY22 Results
BU
06/02SIGNA Sports United N.V. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended March 31..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SIGNA SPORTS UNITED N.V.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 340 M - -
Net income 2022 -218 M - -
Net Debt 2022 240 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -5,35x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 015 M 2 015 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,68x
EV / Sales 2023 1,38x
Nbr of Employees 2 492
Free-Float 50,2%
Chart SIGNA SPORTS UNITED N.V.
Duration : Period :
SIGNA Sports United N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIGNA SPORTS UNITED N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 6,03 $
Average target price 9,00 $
Spread / Average Target 49,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephan Zoll Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alexander Johnstone Chief Financial Officer
Mike Özkan Chairman
Thomas Neumann Chief Technology Officer
Tilman Wink Chief Compliance Officer & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIGNA SPORTS UNITED N.V.-28.95%2 015
DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC.-6.57%8 651
FRASERS GROUP PLC15.69%4 956
SUPER RETAIL GROUP LIMITED-15.17%1 680
KMD BRANDS LIMITED-27.63%499
SPORTSMAN'S WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS, INC.-12.46%456