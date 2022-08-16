SIGNA Sports United N : SSU Secures 150 million Financing Commitment to Fund Organic Growth with 200 million Upsize Option for Potential M&A

SSU Secures €150 million Financing Commitment to Fund Organic Growth with €200 million Upsize Option for Potential M&A Berlin, Germany (August 16, 2022) - SIGNA Sports United N.V. (the "Company") and SIGNA Holding GmbH ("SIGNA Holding"), an affiliate of the Company's largest shareholder SIGNA International Sports Holding GmbH ("SISH") have entered into commitments to provide the Company €150 million of capital in accordance with the requirements under the amendment to the revolving credit facility agreement (the "RCF") between the Company's subsidiary SIGNA Sports United GmbH ("SSU GmbH") and its lenders. As disclosed on May 31, 2022, the Company anticipates the €100 million equity contribution to be funded pursuant to the RCF at the latest by the end of its fiscal year 2022 via a capital increase or other form of capital raising. On August 15, 2022 the Company has signed a binding term sheet with SIGNA Holding pursuant to which the Company will issue to SIGNA Holding GmbH, on or around September 27, 2022, E+4.00% senior convertible unsecured notes in an aggregate principal amount of €100 million due in 2028 with a conversion price of $10 per share, thereby satisfying the requirements under the RCF. The convertible notes will in addition carry a payment in kind coupon of 7.00% to be accrued annually. The conversion price represents a conversion premium of 65.6% over the Company's stock sale price of $6.04 per share on the New York Stock Exchange NYSE as of August 12, 2022 market close. The Company will also grant an upsize option in an amount of up to €200 million to SIGNA Holding GmbH under the convertible notes. In addition, on July 25, 2022, the Company entered into a second €50 million revolving credit facility agreement with SIGNA Holding. This facility is intended to meet SIGNA Holding's obligation to provide SSU GmbH with an additional amount of up to €50 million at the latest during the Company's fiscal year 2023 in accordance with the terms of the revolving credit facility amendment, as disclosed on May 31, 2022. The revolving credit facility will be utilized to fund working capital needs, capital expenditures and general corporate purposes. The Company is confident the €150 million of liquidity commitments will be sufficient to fund its current organic growth plans through to the end of fiscal year 2023, with the additional €200 million supporting its inorganic growth plans in the medium-term, should the option be exercised.

