    SSU   NL0015000LX8

SIGNA SPORTS UNITED N.V.

(SSU)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/24 12:23:39 pm EDT
6.120 USD   -7.27%
05/03SIGNA Sports United N.V. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year 2022
CI
05/03SIGNA SPORTS UNITED N : Announces Updated FY22 Guidance
PU
03/22SIGNA SPORTS UNITED N : SSU Company Presentation
PU
SIGNA Sports United to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results on 2 June 2022

05/25/2022 | 08:34am EDT
SIGNA Sports United (“SSU” or the “Company”), a specialist online sports retail company with a focus on bike, tennis, outdoor and team sports, today announced that the Company’s second quarter fiscal 2022 financial results will be released before the markets open on Thursday 2 June 2022. SSU’s management will host a conference call on 2 June 2022 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results.

Interested parties will be able to access the conference call by dialing 1-855-979-6654 (in the United States) or +1-646-664-1960 (outside of the United States), along with access code 863490. The conference call will be simulcast and archived on SSU’s website at https://investor.signa-sportsunited.com/.

About SIGNA Sports United:

SIGNA Sports United is a specialist online sports retail and tech company. We own companies and brands in various sports including bike, tennis, outdoor and team sports. We sell equipment and apparel via our 100 own online stores, collaborate with 500+ independent brick and mortar shops, and partner with over 1000 sports brands. Together we serve 7+ million customers around the world.

SIGNA Sports United companies and brands include Wiggle, Chain Reaction Cycles, Fahrrad.de, Bikester, Probikeshop, CAMPZ, Addnature, Tennis-Point, TennisPro, and OUTFITTER.

Further information: www.signa-sportsunited.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 317 M - -
Net income 2022 -230 M - -
Net Debt 2022 267 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -5,29x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 047 M 2 047 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,76x
EV / Sales 2023 1,44x
Nbr of Employees 2 492
Free-Float 80,0%
Managers and Directors
Stephan Zoll Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alexander Johnstone Chief Financial Officer
Mike Özkan Chairman
Thomas Neumann Chief Technology Officer
Tilman Wink Chief Compliance Officer & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIGNA SPORTS UNITED N.V.-27.83%2 047
DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC.-38.05%5 818
FRASERS GROUP PLC-17.77%3 689
SUPER RETAIL GROUP LIMITED-25.12%1 489
KMD BRANDS LIMITED-25.66%515
SPORTSMAN'S WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS, INC.-25.76%384