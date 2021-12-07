Log in
Signature Aviation : Announces Its Purchase of Vail Valley Jet Center FBO

12/07/2021 | 12:12am EST
Signature Aviation, the world's largest network of Fixed Base Operators (FBOs), has announced its purchase of Vail Valley Jet Center (VVJC) FBO at the Eagle County Regional Airport (EGE) in Colorado. The addition to Signature's global network marks its fourth FBO within the state and the first outside of the Denver area.

The Eagle County Regional Airport is idyllically located near many of North America's most popular ski resorts, including Vail, Beaver Creek, and Aspen. Vail Valley Jet Center's 48-acre leasehold includes a luxury FBO terminal, a 12,000-gallon self-serve avgas pump, and the recent addition of a deicing facility. Additionally, the company will operate 10 hangars at the airport for a combined total of 260,000 sq. ft. of indoor aircraft storage with a further two hangars planned for completion by Q4 2022.

"The addition of the Vail Valley Jet Center to the Signature family of FBOs aligns with our global growth strategy, providing customers with exceptional service at both business and leisure destinations," explained Tony Lefebvre, chief executive officer of Signature Aviation. "VVJC and its employees have earned a prominent reputation in the industry as passionate professionals, and we look forward to extending the same trusted, consistent FBO experience at the Eagle County Regional Airport under Signature ownership."

Paul Gordon, president of Vail Valley Jet Center, added, "For the last 24 years, VVJC has played an important role in the communities of the Central Colorado Rockies. We are confident that Signature will continue our outstanding track record and our commitment to employees, customers, community and the environment."

The Vail, Colorado area has been popular among high-net-worth individuals, as evidenced by increased private air travel to resort destinations and the large-scale growth of business aviation movements in 2021. As the industry prepares for a sustained rise in the number of operations, Signature is positioning its FBO portfolio to provide continuity in service, safety, and amenities as customers travel throughout its 200+ locations.

Disclaimer

Signature Aviation plc published this content on 07 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 December 2021 05:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
