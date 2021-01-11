Gatwick Airport co-owner outbids Blackstone to buy Signature Aviation

Jan 11 (Reuters) - The co-owner of London's Gatwick Airport,
Global Infrastructure Partners, clinched a $4.63 billion deal to
buy British private jet servicing company Signature Aviation
on Monday, trumping private equity giants Blackstone
and Carlyle.
The deal with Global Infrastructure Partners, whose approach
was rebuffed by the company in December, comes after Blackstone
said on Friday it had won the support of Signature
Aviation's biggest shareholder Bill Gates for a possible $4.3
billion bid.
New York-based GIP will pay Signature Aviation shareholders
$5.50 in cash for each share, while Blacktone had offered $5.17
per share.
Shares in the company formerly known as BBA Aviation rose
6.4% to 430.4 pence, taking the stock to the top of the FTSE-250
index in early trading on Monday.
GIP plans to take Signature Aviation off the London Stock
Exchange if the deal goes through.
As airlines across the world struggle with COVID-19 induced
travel curbs, private jet operators have fared better as wealthy
passengers switch to what is perceived as a safer way to fly.
Blackstone's agreement with Gates for its planned offer came
hours after Signature had confirmed an initial takeover approach
from Carlyle.
(Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)