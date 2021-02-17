Log in
Signature Aviation plc SIG

SIGNATURE AVIATION PLC

(SIG)
  Report
News 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Signature Aviation : to sell engine repairs business for $230 million

02/17/2021 | 02:54am EST
FILE PHOTO: A plane flies in a red sky above London

(Reuters) - Takeover target Signature Aviation said on Wednesday it had agreed to sell its engine repairs business to U.S.-based StandardAero for $230 million, looking to streamline its business and focus on cash-generating areas of the operation.

The London-listed company had been looking to offload the division for a few years, with the sale coming at a time when the airline industry has been pummelled by the coronavirus crisis.

Signature has also been part of a months-long takeover battle, and this month backed an offer from Gatwick owner GIP, Blackstone and Bill Gates' investment vehicle.

Formerly known as BBA Aviation, Signature said it expects the sale to be completed this year, with the net proceeds of about $140 million to be partly used to cut debt.

Lazard is acting as financial advisor and Jones Day is acting as legal advisor to Signature on the transaction.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi and Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 579 M - -
Net income 2020 50,0 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 351 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 90,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 4 649 M 4 659 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,80x
EV / Sales 2021 3,04x
Nbr of Employees 6 469
Free-Float 90,6%
Chart SIGNATURE AVIATION PLC
Duration : Period :
Signature Aviation plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIGNATURE AVIATION PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 5,16 $
Last Close Price 5,61 $
Spread / Highest target 0,58%
Spread / Average Target -7,95%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mark Johnstone Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Crook Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Shawn Christopher Fallon Chief Financial Officer
Anthony Nigel Russell Rudd Non-Executive Chairman
Tony Lefebvre Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIGNATURE AVIATION PLC4.39%4 659
AENA S.M.E., S.A.-6.61%24 122
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.-23.10%17 359
SYDNEY AIRPORT LIMITED-11.23%11 921
GROUPE ADP-6.36%11 904
AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED-7.65%7 437
