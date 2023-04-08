Advanced search
    SBNY   US82669G1040

SIGNATURE BANK

(SBNY)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03:59:50 2023-04-06 pm EDT
0.1650 USD   +3.97%
11:04aBinance's US arm struggles to find bank to take its customers' cash- WSJ
RE
10:01aBinance's US arm struggles to find bank to take its customers' cash- WSJ
RE
04/06Unstable markets drag Canadian M&A, debt issuance to four-year low
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Binance's US arm struggles to find bank to take its customers' cash- WSJ

04/08/2023 | 11:04am EDT
April 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. arm of cryptocurrency exchange Binance is struggling to find a bank to handle its customers' cash after the failure of Signature Bank last month, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Previously, the deposits were sent to either Signature Bank or Silvergate Capital Corp, both seen as crypto-friendly banks. However, after both failed, the exchange is rushing to find a new banking partner, according to the report.

Binance.US is using at least one intermediary to store funds, the report said, adding that since the money is being held by a third party, it can slow down sending and moving funds.

The company has unsuccessfully tried to establish relationships with Cross River Bank and Customers Bancorp Inc , the report said, adding that banks are reluctant due to concerns over regulatory risk.

All three companies did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment outside normal business hours.

“We work with multiple U.S.-based banking and payment providers and continue to onboard new partners while upgrading our internal systems to create a more stable fiat platform and offer additional services,” a spokesperson for Binance.US told the WSJ.

Last month, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) sued Binance along with its CEO and former top compliance executive, alleging that they were operating an "illegal" exchange and a "sham" compliance program. Since the lawsuit, investors withdrew $1.6 billion from Binance.

(Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CUSTOMERS BANCORP, INC. 3.62% 17.45 Delayed Quote.-38.43%
SIGNATURE BANK 3.97% 0.165 Delayed Quote.-99.86%
SILVERGATE CAPITAL CORPORATION -2.72% 1.43 Delayed Quote.-91.78%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 618 M - -
Net income 2022 1 337 M - -
Net Debt 2022 6 804 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,55x
Yield 2022 2,07%
Capitalization 10,3 M 10,3 M -
EV / Sales 2021 -3,38x
EV / Sales 2022 5,34x
Nbr of Employees 2 243
Free-Float 98,8%
Chart SIGNATURE BANK
Duration : Period :
Signature Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,17
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joseph J. DePaolo Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eric R. Howell President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Stephen Wyremski Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Scott A. Shay Executive Chairman
Michael Sharkey Chief Operations Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIGNATURE BANK-99.86%10
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-4.94%375 190
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.23%223 714
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-15.94%222 700
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION5.32%166 194
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-8.21%143 152
