Binance's US arm struggles to find bank to take its customers' cash- WSJ

April 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. arm of cryptocurrency
exchange Binance is struggling to find a bank to handle its
customers' cash after the failure of Signature Bank
last month, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday, citing
people familiar with the matter.
Previously, the deposits were sent to either Signature Bank
or Silvergate Capital Corp, both seen as crypto-friendly
banks. However, after both failed, the exchange is rushing to
find a new banking partner, according to the report.
Binance.US is using at least one intermediary to store
funds, the report said, adding that since the money is being
held by a third party, it can slow down sending and moving
funds.
The company has unsuccessfully tried to establish
relationships with Cross River Bank and Customers Bancorp Inc
, the report said, adding that banks are reluctant due
to concerns over regulatory risk.
All three companies did not immediately respond to a
Reuters' request for comment outside normal business hours.
“We work with multiple U.S.-based banking and payment
providers and continue to onboard new partners while upgrading
our internal systems to create a more stable fiat platform and
offer additional services,” a spokesperson for Binance.US told
the WSJ.
Last month, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission
(CFTC) sued Binance along with its CEO and former top compliance
executive, alleging that they were operating an "illegal"
exchange and a "sham" compliance program. Since the lawsuit,
investors withdrew $1.6 billion from Binance.
