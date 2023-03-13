Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Signature Bank
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SBNY   US82669G1040

SIGNATURE BANK

(SBNY)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:01 2023-03-10 pm EST
70.00 USD   -22.87%
12:50aUS stock futures, bonds rally as markets flirt with Fed pause
RE
12:45aBitcoin, USDC stablecoin rally after US intervenes on SVB
RE
12:36aGold bounces 1% as investors seek cover from US banking rout
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bitcoin, USDC stablecoin rally after US intervenes on SVB

03/13/2023 | 12:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SINGAPORE, March 13 (Reuters) - Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies rallied on Monday after U.S. authorities announced plans to limit the fallout from the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and as cryptocurrency firm Circle assured investors its peg was secure.

The U.S. Treasury and Federal Reserve announced a range of measures to stabilise the banking system and said depositors at SVB would have access to their deposits on Monday.

The moves came as authorities took possession of New York-based Signature Bank, the second bank failure in a matter of days.

Stablecoin USD Coin (USDC), which had lost its 1:1 dollar peg and hit an all-time low on Saturday on concerns over the exposures of Circle, the firm behind USDC, to Silicon Valley Bank, recovered. It was at $0.9917, closer to par and up from last week's lows around $0.88.

Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire said in a tweet its $3.3 billion USDC reserve deposit held at the collapsed Silicon Valley Bank will be fully available when U.S. banks open Monday.

"Circle's USDC operations will open for business, including with new automated settlement via our new partnership with Cross River Bank," Allaire said.

Bitcoin was up about 8% from Sunday's lows, trading at $22,568.

U.S. officials said depositors of New York's Signature Bank, which was closed on Sunday by the New York state financial regulator, would also be made whole at no loss to the taxpayer.

Signature, like SVB, had a clientele concentrated in the tech sector, and the securities on its balance sheet had eroded as interest rates rose. As of September, almost a quarter of Signature's deposits came from the cryptocurrency sector, but the bank announced in December that it would shrink its crypto-related deposits by $8 billion.

Most analysts, however, cautioned against assuming all is well with market sentiment after these measures.

"Markets remain unsettled from the SVB failure," said Alvin Tan, head of FX strategy at RBC Capital Markets in Singapore.

"The market turbulence sparked by SVB has upended rising market expectations on the Fed rate path. The situation is evolving, but volatility looks set to remain elevated in coming days."

Crypto exchange Bitstamp, meanwhile, said it would continue to operate normally, despite Signature Bank's failure.

Major exchange Binance said it would convert the remainder of a $1 billion industry recovery initiative fund from its BUSD stablecoin to native cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin, ether and Binance Coin, its CEO Changpeng Zhao said in a tweet on Monday, citing recent changes in stablecoins and the banking industry.

Binance launched the Industry Recovery Initiative (IRI) in November to help crypto projects facing a liquidity crisis after the collapse of rival FTX.

(Additional reporting by Shubham Kalia and Baranjot Kaur in Bangalore Editing by Kim Coghill and Jacqueline Wong)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.42% 0.666 Delayed Quote.-3.29%
BINANCE COIN (BNB/USD) 4.30% 289.69 End-of-day quote.18.64%
BITCOIN (BTC/EUR) 7.77% 20637.6 End-of-day quote.33.16%
BITCOIN (BTC/USD) 7.62% 22180.8 End-of-day quote.33.51%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.30% 1.211 Delayed Quote.-1.43%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.28% 0.72814 Delayed Quote.-2.11%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.35% 1.07182 Delayed Quote.-1.09%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.02% 0.01221 Delayed Quote.0.85%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) -1.75% 5635.19 Real-time Quote.3.14%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.56% 0.61923 Delayed Quote.-3.91%
SIGNATURE BANK -22.87% 70 Delayed Quote.-39.25%
SVB FINANCIAL GROUP -60.41% 106.04 Delayed Quote.0.00%
USD COIN (USDC/USD) 2.43% 0.9912 End-of-day quote.-0.88%
All news about SIGNATURE BANK
12:50aUS stock futures, bonds rally as markets flirt with Fed pause
RE
12:45aBitcoin, USDC stablecoin rally after US intervenes on SVB
RE
12:36aGold bounces 1% as investors seek cover from US banking rout
RE
12:06aAp News In Brief At 12 : 04 a.m. EDT
AQ
03/12Trueusd Says Truecoin Paused TUSD Minting & Redemption For Small Number Of Signature Ba..
RE
03/12Trueusd says a portion of our fiat u.s. dollar funds were held a…
RE
03/12Asian bank stocks tumble as US systemic concerns prevail
RE
03/12Trueusd says truecoin paused tusd minting & redemption for small…
RE
03/12US stocks, bonds rally as markets flirt with Fed pause
RE
03/12Goldman analysts no longer expect Fed rate hike in March after SVB failure
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SIGNATURE BANK
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 702 M - -
Net income 2022 1 327 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,34x
Yield 2022 3,20%
Capitalization 4 361 M 4 361 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,61x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,76x
Nbr of Employees 1 854
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart SIGNATURE BANK
Duration : Period :
Signature Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIGNATURE BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 70,00 $
Average target price 142,57 $
Spread / Average Target 104%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joseph J. DePaolo President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Wyremski Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Scott A. Shay Executive Chairman
Michael Sharkey Chief Operations Officer & Senior Vice President
Eric R. Howell COO, Executive VP-Corporate & Business Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIGNATURE BANK-39.25%4 361
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-2.80%393 379
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-8.61%242 138
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.00%213 913
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.00%157 760
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-0.39%156 914