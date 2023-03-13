Bitcoin, USDC stablecoin rally after US intervenes on SVB

SINGAPORE, March 13 (Reuters) - Bitcoin and
other cryptocurrencies rallied on Monday after U.S. authorities
announced plans to limit the fallout from the collapse of
Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and as cryptocurrency firm Circle
assured investors its peg was secure.
The U.S. Treasury and Federal Reserve announced a range of
measures to stabilise the banking system and said depositors at
SVB would have access to their deposits on Monday.
The moves came as authorities took possession of New
York-based Signature Bank, the second bank failure in a
matter of days.
Stablecoin USD Coin (USDC), which had lost its
1:1 dollar peg and hit an all-time low on Saturday on concerns
over the exposures of Circle, the firm behind USDC, to Silicon
Valley Bank, recovered. It was at $0.9917, closer to par and up
from last week's lows around $0.88.
Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire said in a tweet its $3.3 billion
USDC reserve deposit held at the collapsed Silicon Valley Bank
will be fully available when U.S. banks open Monday.
"Circle's USDC operations will open for business, including
with new automated settlement via our new partnership with Cross
River Bank," Allaire said.
Bitcoin was up about 8% from Sunday's lows, trading at
$22,568.
U.S. officials said depositors of New York's Signature
Bank, which was closed on Sunday by the New York state
financial regulator, would also be made whole at no loss to the
taxpayer.
Signature, like SVB, had a clientele concentrated in the
tech sector, and the securities on its balance sheet had eroded
as interest rates rose. As of September, almost a quarter of
Signature's deposits came from the cryptocurrency sector, but
the bank announced in December that it would shrink its
crypto-related deposits by $8 billion.
Most analysts, however, cautioned against assuming all is
well with market sentiment after these measures.
"Markets remain unsettled from the SVB failure," said Alvin
Tan, head of FX strategy at RBC Capital Markets in Singapore.
"The market turbulence sparked by SVB has upended rising
market expectations on the Fed rate path. The situation is
evolving, but volatility looks set to remain elevated in coming
days."
Crypto exchange Bitstamp, meanwhile, said it would continue
to operate normally, despite Signature Bank's failure.
Major exchange Binance said it would convert the
remainder of a $1 billion industry recovery initiative fund from
its BUSD stablecoin to native cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin,
ether and Binance Coin, its CEO Changpeng Zhao said in a tweet
on Monday, citing recent changes in stablecoins and the banking
industry.
Binance launched the Industry Recovery Initiative (IRI) in
November to help crypto projects facing a liquidity crisis after
the collapse of rival FTX.
