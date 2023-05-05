FDIC mulls loss-sharing with nonbanks to boost bids on failed lenders - Bloomberg News

May 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance
Corp (FDIC) is mulling whether to offer loss-sharing agreements
to private equity firms and other nonbanks that buy parts of
failed lenders, after it was left holding a large portfolio of
Signature Bank loans following its collapse, Bloomberg News
reported on Friday.
Since the FDIC does not regulate nonbanks, the firms cannot
bid for an entire lender but such a move could entice them to
buy loans and assets at a discount from collapsed institutions
and help the FDIC get higher bids, the report said.
The FDIC did not immediately respond to a Reuters request
for comment.
Earlier this week, JPMorgan entered into a
loss-sharing agreement with the FDIC when it agreed to assume
all of First Republic's deposits but share losses on certain
portfolios including residential and commercial loans.
Last month, the FDIC retained asset manager BlackRock's
financial markets advisory unit to sell two portfolios
with face values of nearly $27 billion and $8 billion, according
to its website, after the collapse of Signature Bank and Silicon
Valley Bank.
(Reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin and Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing
by Arun Koyyur)