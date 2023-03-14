Fitch Ratings has downgraded
In addition, SBNY's Short-Term IDR has been downgraded to 'D' from 'F2'. All assets and deposits have transferred to
Fitch Ratings is subsequently withdrawing the ratings of
Key Rating Drivers
IDRs and VR
The Long- and Short-Term IDRs have been downgraded to 'D', in accordance with Fitch's Bank Rating Criteria, which deems a bank in default when placed into receivership. Similarly, SBNY's VR has been downgraded to 'f' from 'bbb+' indicating the institution has failed.
Long- and Short-Term Deposits: Long- and Short-Term deposit ratings have been withdrawn reflecting insufficient information to maintain the ratings subsequent to the transfer of deposits under an announced systemic risk exception approved by regulators, under which all depositors will be made whole.
Government Support Rating: SBNY's GSR of 'ns' remains unchanged and is affirmed and withdrawn.
Rating Sensitivities
Factors that could, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action/downgrade:
Rating Sensitivities are no longer relevant as the ratings have been withdrawn.
Factors that could, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action/upgrade:
See above.
Best/Worst Case Rating Scenario
International scale credit ratings of Financial Institutions and Covered Bond issuers have a best-case rating upgrade scenario (defined as the 99th percentile of rating transitions, measured in a positive direction) of three notches over a three-year rating horizon; and a worst-case rating downgrade scenario (defined as the 99th percentile of rating transitions, measured in a negative direction) of four notches over three years. The complete span of best- and worst-case scenario credit ratings for all rating categories ranges from '
REFERENCES FOR SUBSTANTIALLY MATERIAL SOURCE CITED AS KEY DRIVER OF RATING
The principal sources of information used in the analysis are described in the Applicable Criteria.
ESG Considerations
Unless otherwise disclosed in this section, the highest level of ESG credit relevance is a score of '3'. This means ESG issues are credit-neutral or have only a minimal credit impact on the entity, either due to their nature or the way in which they are being managed by the entity. For more information on Fitch's ESG Relevance Scores, visit www.fitchratings.com/esg
(C) 2023 Electronic News Publishing, source