  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Signature Bank
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SBNY   US82669G1040

SIGNATURE BANK

(SBNY)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:01 2023-03-10 pm EST
70.00 USD   -22.87%
12:06aAp News In Brief At 12 : 04 a.m. EDT
AQ
03/12Trueusd Says Truecoin Paused TUSD Minting & Redemption For Small Number Of Signature Bank Users
RE
03/12Trueusd says a portion of our fiat u.s. dollar funds were held a…
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Goldman analysts no longer expect Fed rate hike in March after SVB failure

03/12/2023 | 11:02pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Federal Reserve Board building is pictured in Washington

(Reuters) - Goldman Sachs' analysts on Sunday said they no longer expect the U.S. Federal Reserve to deliver a rate hike at its March 22 meeting with considerable uncertainty about the path beyond March, in light of the recent stress in the banking sector.

Goldman previously expected a 25-basis-point hike in March.

U.S. regulators on Sunday said the failed Silicon Valley Bank's customers will have access to all their deposits starting Monday and regulators set up a new facility to give banks access to emergency funds. The Federal Reserve also made it easier for banks to borrow from it in emergencies.

Goldman analysts said they expected the measures taken by the regulators to provide substantial liquidity to banks facing deposit outflows and to improve confidence among depositors.

Goldman left unchanged its expectations for 25-basis-point hikes in May, June, and July, but said it saw considerable uncertainty about the rate hike path beyond March.

The bank said it now expected a terminal rate of 5.25%-5.5%.

(Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Tom Hogue)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.48% 0.6664 Delayed Quote.-3.29%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.41% 1.21235 Delayed Quote.-1.43%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.35% 0.72867 Delayed Quote.-2.11%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.40% 1.07224 Delayed Quote.-1.09%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.13% 0.012224 Delayed Quote.0.85%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.60% 0.6195 Delayed Quote.-3.91%
SIGNATURE BANK -22.87% 70 Delayed Quote.-39.25%
SVB FINANCIAL GROUP -60.41% 106.04 Delayed Quote.0.00%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 702 M - -
Net income 2022 1 327 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,34x
Yield 2022 3,20%
Capitalization 4 361 M 4 361 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,61x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,76x
Nbr of Employees 1 854
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart SIGNATURE BANK
Duration : Period :
Signature Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIGNATURE BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 70,00 $
Average target price 142,57 $
Spread / Average Target 104%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joseph J. DePaolo President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Wyremski Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Scott A. Shay Executive Chairman
Michael Sharkey Chief Operations Officer & Senior Vice President
Eric R. Howell COO, Executive VP-Corporate & Business Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIGNATURE BANK-39.25%4 361
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-2.80%393 379
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-8.61%242 138
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.00%213 913
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.00%157 760
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-0.39%156 914