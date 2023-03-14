Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Signature Bank
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SBNY   US82669G1040

SIGNATURE BANK

(SBNY)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:01 2023-03-10 pm EST
70.00 USD   -22.87%
01:54pIsrael Finance Minister says immediate liquidity risk averted after SVB collapse
RE
01:51pUS options traders bet on near-term recovery as bank stocks rebound
RE
01:49pU.S. banking behemoths attract flood of deposits after SVB collapse -sources
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Israel Finance Minister says immediate liquidity risk averted after SVB collapse

03/14/2023 | 01:54pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel's Finance Ministry said on Tuesday that a panel formed to assess the fallout from the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank determined that the immediate liquidity risk has been averted.

The ministry in a statement cited a decision by U.S. authorities to back accounts - even those uninsured - at the bank, which has been an important lender for Israeli technology companies.

In a meeting with Citi Bank executives on Tuesday, Israel's Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich discussed the impact of the SVB and Signature Bank collapses, among other economic issues, according to a statement released by the minister's office.

"Israel's economy is strong and relatively easy to manage in times of crisis," Smotrich said.

He also addressed plans to overhaul Israel's judiciary that has led to major protests, saying that "noise" over the reform will quiet down ahead when the coalition reaches a deal that Israel's "mainstream" will find acceptable.

"We will calm down the markets. We will calm down the economy. And I really think that investment in Israel today is one of the safest and most profitable investments," Smotrich said, speaking in Hebrew, in a video of the meeting distributed by his office.

Smotrich was in the United States for Sunday's Israel Bonds conference.

His visit was met with protests from some Jewish Americans and an unnamed "high-level U.S. Government speaker" was dropped from the event's program list following controversy caused by the far-right minister's statement earlier this month that a Palestinian town be "erased", which he later partially retracted.

(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Additional reporting by Henriette Chacar; Editing by Steven Scheer and Bill Berkrot)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SIGNATURE BANK -22.87% 70 Delayed Quote.0.00%
SVB FINANCIAL GROUP -60.41% 106.04 Delayed Quote.0.00%
All news about SIGNATURE BANK
01:54pIsrael Finance Minister says immediate liquidity risk averted after SVB collapse
RE
01:51pUS options traders bet on near-term recovery as bank stocks rebound
RE
01:49pU.S. banking behemoths attract flood of deposits after SVB collapse -sources
RE
01:47pSector Update: Consumer
MT
01:38pS&P Global places First Republic Bank ratings on CreditWatch negative
RE
01:26pS&P Global places First Republic Bank ratings on CreditWatch negative
RE
12:47pGlobal markets live: United Airlines, Signature Bank, Blackstone, Fi..
MS
12:46pCME Group Says it Posted Highest Daily Volume on Monday; Shares Rise
MT
12:36pSignature Bank, former CEO are sued by shareholders for fraud
RE
12:34pIs my money safe? What you need to know about bank failures
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SIGNATURE BANK
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 702 M - -
Net income 2022 1 327 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,34x
Yield 2022 3,20%
Capitalization 4 361 M 4 361 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,61x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,76x
Nbr of Employees 1 854
Free-Float 98,8%
Chart SIGNATURE BANK
Duration : Period :
Signature Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIGNATURE BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 70,00 $
Average target price 133,57 $
Spread / Average Target 90,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joseph J. DePaolo President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Wyremski Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Scott A. Shay Executive Chairman
Michael Sharkey Chief Operations Officer & Senior Vice President
Eric R. Howell COO, Executive VP-Corporate & Business Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIGNATURE BANK0.00%4 361
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-2.13%386 315
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-13.92%228 060
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.48%219 261
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION2.05%161 153
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-6.98%145 722