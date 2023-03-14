Advanced search
    SBNY   US82669G1040

SIGNATURE BANK

(SBNY)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:01 2023-03-10 pm EST
70.00 USD   -22.87%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

KPMG stands by audits of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank - FT

03/14/2023 | 06:25pm EDT
Logo of KPMG is seen at VivaTech fair in Paris

(Reuters) - KPMG's U.S. boss, Paul Knopp, said the accounting firm stood behind its audits of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

Knopp said KPMG's audit work considered all the facts available at the time and that "market-driven events" in the intervening days led to the banks' failures, the report said.

"It's important to recognize that audit opinions, which only address the financial statements and internal controls of the business, are based on audit evidence available up to and at the date of the opinion," the accounting firm said in a statement.

"Any unanticipated events or actions taken by management after the date of an opinion could not be contemplated as part of the audit," the company added.

Global markets have been bumpy since the collapse of SVB, the biggest U.S. bank failure since the 2008 financial crisis, and Signature Bank.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SIGNATURE BANK -22.87% 70 Delayed Quote.0.00%
SVB FINANCIAL GROUP -60.41% 106.04 Delayed Quote.0.00%
Analyst Recommendations on SIGNATURE BANK
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 702 M - -
Net income 2022 1 327 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,34x
Yield 2022 3,20%
Capitalization 4 361 M 4 361 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,61x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,76x
Nbr of Employees 1 854
Free-Float 98,8%
Chart SIGNATURE BANK
Duration : Period :
Signature Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIGNATURE BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 70,00 $
Average target price 133,57 $
Spread / Average Target 90,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joseph J. DePaolo President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Wyremski Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Scott A. Shay Executive Chairman
Michael Sharkey Chief Operations Officer & Senior Vice President
Eric R. Howell COO, Executive VP-Corporate & Business Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIGNATURE BANK0.00%4 361
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-2.13%386 315
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-13.92%228 060
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.48%219 261
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION2.05%161 153
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-6.98%145 722