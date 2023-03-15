Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Signature Bank
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SBNY   US82669G1040

SIGNATURE BANK

(SBNY)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:01 2023-03-10 pm EST
70.00 USD   -22.87%
02:27pRenewed Banking Sector Selloff Drags US Equity Markets Lower
MT
02:06pMexico banking system robust, unaffected by SVB fallout: Mexico's banking association
RE
02:06pGold Closes Higher Along as Investors Move to Safe Havens Amid Roiling Markets
MT
Summary 
Summary

Mexico banking system robust, unaffected by SVB fallout: Mexico's banking association

03/15/2023 | 02:06pm EDT
Illustration shows SVB (Silicon Valley Bank) logo

MERIDA, Mexico (Reuters) - Mexico's banking system is robust and strong, and has not been affected by last week's sudden collapse of Silicon Valley Bank in the United States, the president of the Mexican banking association (ABM) told Reuters on Wednesday.

Fears of contagion sparked a sharp drop in the shares of Mexico's main banks since the collapse, but ABM chief Daniel Becker attributed the price moves to perception and not reality.

"It is not uncommon for it to generate nervousness and drag some fear, but this is more due to a domino effect, a perception, than to a reality of what could happen in the Mexican financial sector," Becker said during an interview.

After the failure on Friday of Silicon Valley Bank and on Saturday of Signature Bank, the U.S. Federal Reserver created an emergency program to guarantee deposits and try to stem further financial contagion.

(Reporting by Valentine Hilaire and Noe Torres; Editing by Anthony Esposito)

By Valentine Hilaire and Noe Torres


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SIGNATURE BANK -22.87% 70 Delayed Quote.0.00%
SVB FINANCIAL GROUP -60.41% 106.04 Delayed Quote.0.00%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 702 M - -
Net income 2022 1 327 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,34x
Yield 2022 3,20%
Capitalization 4 361 M 4 361 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,61x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,76x
Nbr of Employees 1 854
Free-Float 98,8%
Chart SIGNATURE BANK
Duration : Period :
Signature Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIGNATURE BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 70,00 $
Average target price 133,57 $
Spread / Average Target 90,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joseph J. DePaolo President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Wyremski Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Scott A. Shay Executive Chairman
Michael Sharkey Chief Operations Officer & Senior Vice President
Eric R. Howell COO, Executive VP-Corporate & Business Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIGNATURE BANK0.00%4 361
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.0.39%396 235
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-13.16%230 059
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED2.49%218 683
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.61%158 856
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-2.71%152 400