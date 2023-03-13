Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Signature Bank
  News
  Summary
    SBNY   US82669G1040

SIGNATURE BANK

(SBNY)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:01 2023-03-10 pm EST
70.00 USD   -22.87%
Morgan Stanley, BlackRock funds among those exposed to regional bank failures

03/13/2023 | 03:10pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The BlackRock logo is pictured in New York City

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Mutual funds managed by Morgan Stanley, Fidelity, and BlackRock appear to be among the most exposed to the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, Morningstar data showed, as a market selloff has erased more than $100 billion of U.S. banks' value.

Few funds held positions that alone appeared large enough to badly damage them, though further selloffs in regional bank shares could increase the pressure, said Todd Rosenbluth, head of research at data analysts firm VettaFi. He said mutual fund investors got the benefits of portfolio diversification. "But it depends what else the fund owns. Financials in general and regional banks more specifically are being hurt (by) the uncertainty and risks that they could face a similar challenge."

Regulators closed Signature Bank on Sunday, marking the third-largest bank failure in U.S. history, after Silicon Valley Bank on Friday became the country's second-largest bank to collapse. Shareholders of both lenders were wiped out, though U.S. authorities took emergency steps on Sunday to help their customers.

The $102 million Morgan Stanley Institutional Global Concentrated Portfolio Class R6 had 4.1% of its assets in Silicon Valley Bank as of the end of December, the second-highest among all U.S. mutual funds, according to Morningstar. The fund closed 3.3% lower Friday, and is up 1.2% so far this year.

The $3.9 million BlackRock Future Financial and Tech ETF, meanwhile, held 3% of its assets in Signature and 1.7% in Silicon Valley Bank as of the end of December. The fund was down 3.9% in Monday afternoon trade. The $47 million Fidelity Disruptive Finance fund, meanwhile, held 4.2% of its portfolio in Signature and 2.3% in Silicon Valley Bank at the end of December. The fund fell 4.5% on Friday and is down nearly 4% so far this year

Morgan Stanley, Blackrock, and Fidelity did not respond to requests for comment.

Shares of regional banks plunged Monday on contagion fears, with First Republic Bank dropping more than 65% and Zions Bancorp falling more than 25%.

The KBW Regional Banking Index is down 15.1% for the year, trailing the S&P 500, which is up about 1.3%.

Prior to the fall of Silicon Valley Bank, financial shares had drawn some U.S. investors, who expected rising interest rates to lift bank margins. Investors put $500 million more into financial stocks last week, the third-largest inflow among all U.S. sectors, according to BofA Global Research.

(Reporting by David Randall; Editing by Ira Iosebashvili and Tomasz Janowski)

By David Randall


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BLACKROCK, INC. -0.84% 629.62 Delayed Quote.-10.39%
FIRST REPUBLIC BANK -52.57% 37.2397 Delayed Quote.-32.92%
MORGAN STANLEY -1.79% 88.33 Delayed Quote.5.92%
MORNINGSTAR, INC. -2.49% 186.55 Delayed Quote.-11.69%
SIGNATURE BANK -22.87% 70 Delayed Quote.-39.25%
SVB FINANCIAL GROUP -60.41% 106.04 Delayed Quote.0.00%
ZIONS BANCORPORATION, N.A. -22.92% 30.61 Delayed Quote.-17.92%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 702 M - -
Net income 2022 1 327 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,34x
Yield 2022 3,20%
Capitalization 4 361 M 4 361 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,61x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,77x
Nbr of Employees 1 854
Free-Float 98,6%
Managers and Directors
Joseph J. DePaolo President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Wyremski Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Scott A. Shay Executive Chairman
Michael Sharkey Chief Operations Officer & Senior Vice President
Eric R. Howell COO, Executive VP-Corporate & Business Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIGNATURE BANK-39.25%4 361
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-0.34%393 379
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-8.61%242 138
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.00%213 913
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.00%157 760
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY0.17%156 914