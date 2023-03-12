Regulators close New York's Signature bank, say depositors will be made whole

March 12 (Reuters) - State regulators closed New
York-based Signature Bank on Sunday, just two days
after California authorities shuttered Silicon Valley Bank
, in a collapse that roiled global markets and left
billions of dollars of deposits belonging to companies and
investors stranded.
The U.S. Treasury Department and other bank regulators said
in a joint statement on Sunday that all depositors of Signature
Bank will be made whole, and "no losses will be borne by the
taxpayer." The Signature failure is the third-largest in U.S.
history.
New York banking regulators appointed the Federal Deposit
Insurance Corporation (FDIC) as receiver for later disposition
of the bank's assets. Signature Bank reported deposit balances
totaling $89.17 billion as of March 8. As of Dec. 31, it had
approximately $110.36 billion in assets, according to New York
state's Department of Financial Services.
Representatives for Signature Bank did not immediately
respond to a request for comment.
The bank's failure followed Silicon Valley Bank's Friday
shutdown, the largest failure since Washington Mutual went bust
in 2008 during the financial crisis. Washington Mutual still
ranks as the largest bank failure in U.S. history.
U.S. officials on Sunday said Silicon Valley Bank customers
will have access to their deposits starting on Monday. The
federal government also announced actions to shore up deposits
and stem any broader financial fallout from the collapse of the
tech startup-focused lender.
Signature Bank, a commercial bank with private client
offices in New York, Connecticut, California, Nevada and North
Carolina, had nine national business lines including commercial
real estate and digital asset banking.
As of September, almost a quarter of Signature’s deposits
came from the cryptocurrency sector, but the bank announced in
December that it would shrink its crypto-related deposits by $8
billion.
Signature Bank announced in February that its chief
executive officer, Joseph DePaolo, would transition into a
senior adviser role in 2023 and would be succeeded by the bank’s
chief operating officer, Eric Howell. DePaolo has served as
president and CEO since Signature's inception in 2001.
The bank had had a long-standing relationship with former
President Donald Trump and his family, providing Trump and his
business with checking accounts and financing several of the
family’s ventures. Signature Bank cut off ties with Trump in
2021 following the deadly Jan. 6 riots on Capitol Hill and urged
Trump to resign.
Officials on Sunday said shareholders and certain unsecured
debtholders of Signature Bank, as well of Silicon Valley Bank,
would not be protected, and that senior management of both banks
has been removed.
Any losses to the FDIC's Deposit Insurance Fund used to
support uninsured depositors will be recovered by a special
assessment on banks, as required by law, officials said.
(Reporting by Hannah Lang in Washington; additional reporting
by Nupur Anand in New York; Editing by Leslie Adler and Lisa
Shumaker)