Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Signature Bank
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SBNY   US82669G1040

SIGNATURE BANK

(SBNY)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:01 2023-03-10 pm EST
70.00 USD   -22.87%
06:43pRegulators close New York's Signature bank, say depositors will be made whole
RE
06:38pNew York state regulators close Signature bank
RE
09:11aUS government moves to stop potential banking crisis
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Regulators close New York's Signature bank, say depositors will be made whole

03/12/2023 | 06:43pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

March 12 (Reuters) - State regulators closed New York-based Signature Bank on Sunday, just two days after California authorities shuttered Silicon Valley Bank , in a collapse that roiled global markets and stranded billions of dollars of deposits.

The U.S. Treasury Department and other bank regulators said in a joint statement on Sunday that all depositors of Signature Bank will be made whole, and "no losses will be borne by the taxpayer." The Signature failure is the third-largest in U.S. banking history.

New York banking regulators appointed the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) as receiver for later disposition of the bank's assets. Signature Bank reported deposit balances totaling $89.17 billion as of March 8. As of Dec. 31, it had approximately $110.36 billion in assets, according to New York state's Department of Financial Services.

Representatives for Signature Bank did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The FDIC on Sunday established a "bridge" successor bank to Signature, which will enable customers to access their funds on Monday. Signature Bank's depositors and borrowers will automatically become customers of the bridge bank, the FDIC said.

The regulator named former Fifth Third Bancorp Chief Executive Greg Carmichael as CEO of the bridge bank.

Signature's failure followed Silicon Valley Bank's Friday shutdown, the largest failure since Washington Mutual went bust in 2008 during the financial crisis. Washington Mutual still ranks as the largest bank failure in U.S. history.

U.S. officials on Sunday said Silicon Valley Bank customers will have access to their deposits starting on Monday. The federal government also announced actions to shore up deposits and stem any broader financial fallout from the collapse of the tech startup-focused lender.

Signature Bank, a commercial bank with private client offices in New York, Connecticut, California, Nevada and North Carolina, had nine national business lines including commercial real estate and digital asset banking.

As of September, almost a quarter of Signature’s deposits came from the cryptocurrency sector, but the bank announced in December that it would shrink its crypto-related deposits by $8 billion.

Signature Bank announced in February that its chief executive officer, Joseph DePaolo, would transition into a senior adviser role in 2023 and would be succeeded by the bank’s chief operating officer, Eric Howell. DePaolo has served as president and CEO since Signature's inception in 2001.

The bank had had a long-standing relationship with former President Donald Trump and his family, providing Trump and his business with checking accounts and financing several of the family's ventures. Signature Bank cut ties with Trump in 2021 following the deadly Jan. 6 riots on Capitol Hill and urged Trump to resign.

In a statement, New York Governor Kathy Hochul said she hoped the U.S. government's actions on Sunday would provide "increased confidence in the stability of our banking system."

"Many depositors at these banks are small businesses, including those driving the innovation economy, and their success is key to New York's robust economy," she said.

Officials on Sunday said shareholders and certain unsecured debtholders of Signature Bank, as well as those of Silicon Valley Bank, would not be protected, and that senior management of both banks has been removed.

Any losses to the FDIC's Deposit Insurance Fund used to support uninsured depositors will be recovered by a special assessment on banks, as required by law, officials said.

(Reporting by Hannah Lang in Washington; additional reporting by Nupur Anand in New York; Editing by Leslie Adler, Lisa Shumaker and Lincoln Feast)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FIFTH THIRD BANCORP -4.17% 30.37 Delayed Quote.-7.44%
SIGNATURE BANK -22.87% 70 Delayed Quote.-39.25%
SVB FINANCIAL GROUP -60.41% 106.04 Delayed Quote.-53.92%
All news about SIGNATURE BANK
06:43pRegulators close New York's Signature bank, say depositors will be made whole
RE
06:38pNew York state regulators close Signature bank
RE
09:11aUS government moves to stop potential banking crisis
AQ
12:04aAp News In Brief At 9 : 04 p.m. EDT
AQ
12:02aRegulators urged to find Silicon Valley Bank buyer as industry frets about fallout
RE
03/10Wall St sinks on jitters about banks after mixed jobs report
RE
03/10Signature Bank : Proxy 2023
PU
03/10Signature Bank Announces Availability of Materials for 2023 Annual Shareholders' Meetin..
BU
03/10Bank Stocks Plunging as Silicon Valley Bank Reportedly in Sale Talks
MT
03/09Wall St falls on bank stocks tumble, jobs report jitters
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SIGNATURE BANK
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 702 M - -
Net income 2022 1 327 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,34x
Yield 2022 3,20%
Capitalization 4 361 M 4 361 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,61x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,76x
Nbr of Employees 1 854
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart SIGNATURE BANK
Duration : Period :
Signature Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIGNATURE BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 70,00 $
Average target price 145,14 $
Spread / Average Target 107%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joseph J. DePaolo President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Wyremski Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Scott A. Shay Executive Chairman
Michael Sharkey Chief Operations Officer & Senior Vice President
Eric R. Howell COO, Executive VP-Corporate & Business Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIGNATURE BANK-39.25%4 361
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-2.80%393 379
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-8.61%242 138
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.00%213 913
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.00%157 760
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-0.39%156 914