  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  OTC Markets
  Signature Bank
  News
  Summary
    SBNY   US82669G1040

SIGNATURE BANK

(SBNY)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03:24:23 2023-04-03 pm EDT
0.1699 USD   -7.16%
Signature Bank : Aviso aos Acionistas

04/03/2023 | 03:06pm EDT
AVISO AOS ACIONISTAS

RESGATE EM DINHEIRO - VALOR FINAL

O Banco B3 S.A., na qualidade de depositário e emissor do Programa de BDR Nível I Não Patrocinado da Signature Bank Corp (Empresa), código ISIN BRSBNYBDR002, informa abaixo o detalhamento sobre a operação de Venda das ações da empresa, em conexão com o aviso disponibilizado a mercado "ENCERRAMENTO DO PROGRAMA DE BDR NÃO PATROCINADO" em 29/03/2023.

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

CASH PAYMENT - FINAL VALUE

Banco B3 S.A, as Depositary and Issuer of the Unsponsored Level 1 BDR Program of Signature

Bank Corp (Company), ISIN BRSBNYBDR002,

hereby informs the details of the Company's securities sale transaction, in connection with the notice to market "DELISTING OF UNSPONSORED LEVEL 1 BDR PROGRAM", released in 29/03/2023.

Dados da Venda

Nome: SIGNATURE BANK

ISIN: US82669G1040

TICKER: SBNY

Preço de Venda da ação: USD 0,1510

Encargos aplicáveis: O valor informado acima já está deduzido das taxas operacionais referente a venda (taxa de corretagem e taxa SEC).

Dados da Conversão (US$/R$)

Data da Conversão: 03/04/2023

Taxa de Conversão: R$ 5,0631

Data de Pagamento BRL: 11/04/2023

Valor BRL Líquido por BDR: R$ 0,369287091

Obs.: O valor informado acima já está deduzido de 0,38% de IOF e 3% referente a tarifa cobrada pelo Banco B3.

Details of the Operation

Name: SIGNATURE BANK

ISIN No: US82669G1040

TICKER SYMBOL: SBNY

Net Price per security: USD 0,1510

Applicable Charges: The value informed above has already been deducted of operational charges related to the sale (Brokerage and SEC fees)

FX Details (US$/R$)

Conversion Date: 03/04/2023

FX Rate: R$ 5,0631

Payment Date BRL: 11/04/2023

Final BRL Rate per BDR: R$ 0,369287091

Obs.: The value informed above has already been deducted of 0,38% related to Tax on Financial Operations (IOF) and 3% related to Banco B3 operational fee

INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION

Disclaimer

Signature Bank published this content on 03 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2023 19:05:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
