Signature Bank : Aviso aos Acionistas

O Banco B3 S.A., na qualidade de depositário e emissor do Programa de BDR Nível I Não Patrocinado da Signature Bank Corp (Empresa), código ISIN BRSBNYBDR002, informa abaixo o detalhamento sobre a operação de Venda das ações da empresa, em conexão com o aviso disponibilizado a mercado "ENCERRAMENTO DO PROGRAMA DE BDR NÃO PATROCINADO" em 29/03/2023.
NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS
CASH PAYMENT - FINAL VALUE
Banco B3 S.A, as Depositary and Issuer of the Unsponsored Level 1 BDR Program of Signature
Bank Corp (Company), ISIN BRSBNYBDR002,
hereby informs the details of the Company's securities sale transaction, in connection with the notice to market "DELISTING OF UNSPONSORED LEVEL 1 BDR PROGRAM", released in 29/03/2023.
Dados da Venda
Nome: SIGNATURE BANK
ISIN: US82669G1040
TICKER: SBNY
Preço de Venda da ação: USD 0,1510
Encargos aplicáveis: O valor informado acima já está deduzido das taxas operacionais referente a venda (taxa de corretagem e taxa SEC).
Dados da Conversão (US$/R$)
Data da Conversão: 03/04/2023
Taxa de Conversão: R$ 5,0631
Data de Pagamento BRL: 11/04/2023
Valor BRL Líquido por BDR: R$ 0,369287091
Obs.: O valor informado acima já está deduzido de 0,38% de IOF e 3% referente a tarifa cobrada pelo Banco B3.
Details of the Operation
Name: SIGNATURE BANK
ISIN No: US82669G1040
TICKER SYMBOL: SBNY
Net Price per security: USD 0,1510
Applicable Charges: The value informed above has already been deducted of operational charges related to the sale (Brokerage and SEC fees)
FX Details (US$/R$)
Conversion Date: 03/04/2023
FX Rate: R$ 5,0631
Payment Date BRL: 11/04/2023
Final BRL Rate per BDR: R$ 0,369287091
Obs.: The value informed above has already been deducted of 0,38% related to Tax on Financial Operations (IOF) and 3% related to Banco B3 operational fee