Signature Bank : Aviso aos Acionistas

Details of the Operation

Name: SIGNATURE BANK

ISIN No: US82669G1040

TICKER SYMBOL: SBNY

Net Price per security: USD 0,1510

Applicable Charges: The value informed above has already been deducted of operational charges related to the sale (Brokerage and SEC fees)

FX Details (US$/R$)

Conversion Date: 03/04/2023

FX Rate: R$ 5,0631

Payment Date BRL: 11/04/2023

Final BRL Rate per BDR: R$ 0,369287091

Obs.: The value informed above has already been deducted of 0,38% related to Tax on Financial Operations (IOF) and 3% related to Banco B3 operational fee