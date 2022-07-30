Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Signature Bank
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SBNY   US82669G1040

SIGNATURE BANK

(SBNY)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  21:00 29/07/2022 BST
185.57 USD   +0.06%
07/30SIGNATURE BANK : Call Report
PU
07/28SIGNATURE BANK : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/27UBS Adjusts Signature Bank Price Target to $288 From $309, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Signature Bank : Call Report

07/30/2022 | 11:33pm BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System

Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation

Office of the Comptroller of the Currency

Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council

Consolidated Reports of Condition and Income for a Bank with Domestic Offices Only and Total Assets Less than $5 Billion - FFIEC 051

Institution Name

SIGNATURE BANK OF GEORGIA

City

SANDY SPRINGS

State

GA

Zip Code

30328

Call Report Report Date

6/30/2022

Report Type

051

RSSD-ID

3390627

FDIC Certificate Number

58103

OCC Charter Number

0

ABA Routing Number

61120615

Last updated on

7/27/2022

Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council

Signature Page

Consolidated Reports of Condition and Income for a Bank with Domestic Offices Only and Total Assets Less than $5 Billion - FFIEC 051

Report at the close of business June 30, 2022

This report is required by law: 12 U.S.C. §324 (State member banks); 12 U.S.C. §1817 (State non member banks); 12 U.S.C. §161 (National banks); and 12 U.S.C. §1464 (Savings associations).

(20220630)

(RCON 9999)

Unless the context indicates otherwise, the term "bank" in this report form refers to both banks and savings associations.

NOTE: Each bank's board of directors and senior management are responsible for establishing and maintaining an effective system of internal control, including controls over the Reports of Condition and Income. The Reports of Condition and Income are to be prepared in accordance with federal regulatory authority instructions.The Reports of Condition and Income must be signed by the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the reporting bank (or by the individual performing an equivalent function) and attested to by not less than two directors (trustees) for state non member banks and three directors for state member banks, national banks, and savings associations.

I, the undersigned CFO (or equivalent) of the named bank, attest that the Reports of Condition and Income (including the supporting

schedules) for this report date have been prepared in conformance with the instructions issued by the appropriate Federal regulatory authority and are true and correct to the best of my knowledge and belief.

We, the undersigned directors (trustees), attest to the correctness of the Reports of Condition and Income (including the supporting schedules) for this report date and declare that the Reports of Condition and Income have been examined by us and to the best of our knowledge and belief have been prepared in conformance with the instructions issued by the appropriate Federal regulatory authority and are true and correct.

Signature of Chief Financial Officer (or Equivalent)

Director (Trustee)

Date of Signature

Director (Trustee)

Director (Trustee)

Submission of Reports

Each bank must file its Reports of Condition and Income (Call Report) data by either:

  1. Using computer software to prepare its Call Report and then submitting the report data directly to the FFIEC's Central Data Repository (CDR), an Internet-based system for datacollection (https://cdr.ffiec.gov/cdr/), or
  2. Completing its Call Report in paper form and arranging with a software vendor or another party to convert the data in to the electronic format that can be processed by the CDR. The software vendor or other party then must electronically submit the bank's data file to the CDR.

For technical assistance with submissions to the CDR, please contact the CDR Help Desk by telephone at (888) CDR-3111, by fax at (703) 774-3946, or by e-mail at CDR.Help@cdr.ffiec.gov.

FDIC Certificate Number 58103 (RSSD 9050)

To fulfill the signature and attestation requirement for the Reports of Condition and Income for this report date, attach your bank's completed signature page (or a photocopy or a computer generated version of this page) to the hard-copy record of the data file submitted to the CDR that your bank must place in its files.

The appearance of your bank's hard-copy record of the submitted data file need not match exactly the appearance of the FFIEC's sample report forms, but should show at least the caption of each Call Report item and the reported amount.

SIGNATURE BANK OF GEORGIA

Legal Title of Bank (RSSD 9017)

SANDY SPRINGS

City (RSSD 9130)

GA

30328

State Abbreviation (RSSD 9200)

Zip Code (RSSD 9220)

The estimated average burden associated with this information collection is 50.4 hours per respondent and is estimated to vary from 20 to 775 hours per response, depending on individual circumstances. Burden estimates include the time for reviewing instructions, gathering and maintaining data in the required form, and completing the information collection, but exclude the time for compiling and maintaining business records in the normal course of a respondent's activities. A Federal agency may not conduct or sponsor, and an organization (or a person) is not required to respond to a collection of information, unless it displays a currently valid OMB control number. Comments concerning the accuracy of this burden estimate and suggestions for reducing this burden should be directed to the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs, Office of Management and Budget, Washington, DC 20503, and to one of the following: Secretary, Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, 20th and C Streets, NW, Washington, DC 20551; Legislative and Regulatory Analysis Division, Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, Washington, DC 20219; Assistant Executive Secretary, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, Washington, DC 20429.

Consolidated Reports of Condition and Income for a Bank with Domestic Offices Only and Total Assets Less than $5 Billion - FFIEC 051

Table of Contents

Signature Page............................................................

1

Table of Contents.........................................................

2

Contact Information for the Reports of Condition and

Income...................................................................

3

USA PATRIOT Act Section 314(a) Anti-Money

Laundering Contact Information............................

4

Contact Information(Form Type - 051).........................

5

Schedule RI - Income Statement(Form Type -

051).......................................................................

7

Schedule RI-A - Changes in Bank Equity

Capital(Form Type - 051).......................................

9

Schedule RI-B Part I - Charge-offs and Recoveries

on Loans and Leases(Form Type - 051)..............

10

Schedule RI-B Part II - Changes in Allowances for

Credit Losses(Form Type - 051)..........................

11

Schedule RI-C - Disaggregated Data on the

Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses(Form

Type - 051)..........................................................

12

Schedule RI-E - Explanations (Form Type -

051).....................................................................

13

Schedule RC - Balance Sheet(Form Type -

051).....................................................................

15

Schedule RC-B - Securities(Form Type - 051)...........

17

Schedule RC-C Part I - Loans and Leases(Form

Type - 051)..........................................................

19

Schedule RC-C Part II - Loans to Small Businesses

and Small Farms(Form Type - 051).....................

23

Schedule RC-E - Deposit Liabilities(Form Type -

051).....................................................................

25

Schedule RC-F - Other Assets(Form Type -

051).....................................................................

28

Schedule RC-G - Other Liabilities(Form Type -

051).....................................................................

29

Schedule RC-K - Quarterly Averages(Form Type -

051).....................................................................

30

Schedule RC-L - Off-Balance Sheet Items(Form

Type - 051)..........................................................

31

Schedule RC-M - Memoranda(Form Type -

051).....................................................................

33

Schedule RC-N - Past Due and Nonaccrual Loans

Leases and Other Assets(Form Type -

051).....................................................................

36

Schedule RC-O - Other Data for Deposit Insurance

and FICO Assessments(Form Type - 051)..........

39

Schedule RC-R Part I - Regulatory Capital

Components and Ratios(Form Type - 051).........

41

Schedule RC-R Part II - Risk-Weighted Assets(Form

Type - 051)..........................................................

44

Schedule RC-T - Fiduciary and Related

Services(Form Type - 051)..................................

53

Schedule SU - Supplemental Information(Form Type

- 051)...................................................................

57

Optional Narrative Statement Concerning the

Amounts Reported in the Consolidated Reports

of Condition and Income(Form Type - 051).........

58

For information or assistance, national banks, state nonmember banks, and savings associations should contact the FDIC's Data Collection and Analysis Section, 550 17th Street, NW, Washington, DC 20429, toll free on (800) 688-FDIC(3342), Monday through Friday between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time. State member banks should contact their Federal Reserve District Bank.

Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, Office of the Comptroller of the Currency

Legend: NR - Not Reported, CONF - Confidential

Contact Information for the Reports of Condition and Income

To facilitate communication between the Agencies and the bank concerning the Reports of Condition and Income, please provide contact information for (1) the Chief Financial Officer (or equivalent) of the bank signing the reports for this quarter, and (2) the person at the bank-other than the Chief Financial Officer (or equivalent)-to whom questions about the reports should be directed. If the Chief Financial Officer (or equivalent) is the primary contact for questions about the reports, please provide contact information for another person at the bank who will serve as a secondary contact for communications between the Agencies and the bank concerning the Reports of Condition and Income. Enter "none" for the contact's e-mail address or fax number if not available. Contact information for the Reports of Condition and Income is for the confidential use of the Agencies and will not be released to the public.

Chief Financial Officer (or Equivalent) Signing

Other Person to Whom Questions about the

the Reports

Reports Should be Directed

CONF

Name (TEXT C490)

CONF

Title (TEXT C491)

CONF

E-mail Address (TEXT C492)

CONF

Area Code / Phone Number / Extension (TEXT C493)

CONF

Area Code / FAX Number (TEXT C494)

CONF

Name (TEXT C495)

CONF

Title (TEXT C496)

CONF

E-mail Address (TEXT 4086)

CONF

Area Code / Phone Number / Extension (TEXT 8902)

CONF

Area Code / FAX Number (TEXT 9116)

Primary Contact

CONF

Name (TEXT C366)

CONF

Title (TEXT C367)

CONF

E-mail Address (TEXT C368)

CONF

Area Code / Phone Number / Extension (TEXT C369)

CONF

Area Code / FAX Number (TEXT C370)

Secondary Contact

CONF

Name (TEXT C371)

CONF

Title (TEXT C372)

CONF

E-mail Address (TEXT C373)

CONF

Area Code / Phone Number / Extension (TEXT C374)

CONF

Area Code / FAX Number (TEXT C375)

USA PATRIOT Act Section 314(a) Anti-Money Laundering

Contact Information

This information is being requested to identify points-of-contact who are in charge of your bank's USA PATRIOT Act Section 314(a) information requests. Bank personnel listed could be contacted by law enforcement officers or the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) for additional information related to specific Section 314(a) search requests or other anti-terrorist financing and anti- money laundering matters. Communications sent by FinCEN to the bank for purposes other than Section 314(a) notifications will state the intended purpose and should be directed to the appropriate bank personnel for review. Any disclosure of customer records to law enforcement officers or FinCEN must be done in compliance with applicable law, including the Right to Financial Privacy Act (12 U.S.C. 3401 et seq.).

Please provide information for a primary and secondary contact. Information for a third and fourth contact may be provided at the bank's option. Enter "none" for the contact's e-mail address if not available. This contact information is for the confidential use of the Agencies, FinCEN, and law enforcement officers and will not be released to the public.

Primary Contact

CONF

Name (TEXT C437)

CONF

Title (TEXT C438)

CONF

E-mail Address (TEXT C439)

CONF

Area Code / Phone Number / Extension (TEXT C440)

Secondary Contact

CONF

Name (TEXT C442)

CONF

Title (TEXT C443)

CONF

E-mail Address (TEXT C444)

CONF

Area Code / Phone Number / Extension (TEXT 8902)

Third Contact

CONF

Name (TEXT C870)

CONF

Title (TEXT C871)

CONF

E-mail Address (TEXT C368)

CONF

Area Code / Phone Number / Extension (TEXT C873)

Fourth Contact

CONF

Name (TEXT C875)

CONF

Title (TEXT C876)

CONF

E-mail Address (TEXT C877)

CONF

Area Code / Phone Number / Extension (TEXT C878)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Signature Bank published this content on 30 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2022 22:32:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SIGNATURE BANK
07/30SIGNATURE BANK : Call Report
PU
07/28SIGNATURE BANK : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/27UBS Adjusts Signature Bank Price Target to $288 From $309, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
07/20Wells Fargo Adjusts Signature Bank Price Target to $280 From $350, Maintains Overweight..
MT
07/20Jefferies & Co Adjusts Signature Bank Price Target to $248 From $267, Maintains Buy Rat..
MT
07/20JPMorgan Adjusts Signature Bank Price Target to $270 From $300, Maintains Overweight Ra..
MT
07/20Goldman Sachs Adjusts Signature Bank Price Target to $216 From $230, Maintains Buy Rati..
MT
07/20Morgan Stanley Cuts Price Target on Signature Bank to $247 From $262, Maintains Overwei..
MT
07/20Maxim Group Lowers Signature Bank's Price Target to $425 From $450, Maintains Buy Ratin..
MT
07/20Keefe Bruyette & Woods Adjusts Price Target on Signature Bank to $285 From $300, Keeps ..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SIGNATURE BANK
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 832 M - 2 328 M
Net income 2022 1 381 M - 1 135 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,47x
Yield 2022 1,21%
Capitalization 11 562 M 11 562 M 9 502 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,08x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,42x
Nbr of Employees 1 854
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart SIGNATURE BANK
Duration : Period :
Signature Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIGNATURE BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 185,57 $
Average target price 267,06 $
Spread / Average Target 43,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joseph J. DePaolo President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Wyremski Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Scott A. Shay Executive Chairman
Michael Sharkey Chief Operations Officer & Senior Vice President
Eric R. Howell COO, Executive VP-Corporate & Business Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIGNATURE BANK-42.63%11 562
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-27.50%338 305
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-25.11%271 671
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-5.68%220 976
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-8.57%166 397
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-7.22%161 363