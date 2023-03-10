Signature Bank : Proxy 2023

2 0 2 3 A N N U A L M E E T I N G O F S H A R E H O L D E R S
LETTER FROM THE INDEPENDENT MEMBERS OF THE BOARD
March 9, 2023
Dear Fellow Shareholders,
We are writing to you as the independent members of the Board of Directors (the "Board") of Signature Bank (the "Bank"). It is our duty and honor to serve as independent leaders representing you, our shareholders.
We are incredibly proud of all that the Bank has accomplished since our formation as a New York State chartered bank in September 2000 and our initial public offering ("IPO") in March 2004. Our three founders, Executive Chairman Scott A. Shay, Chief Executive Officer Joseph J. DePaolo and Vice Chairman John Tamberlane, have for over 20 years consistently driven the Bank's robust organic growth to create long-term sustainable value for our shareholders. Throughout our 22 years in operation, we have faced many economic challenges, and despite headwinds from a challenging deposit and economic environment in 2022, we have continued to demonstrate that Signature Bank was built to be well positioned to navigate tough times.
Signature Bank's Story and Leadership Succession Plan
Our Chairman, CEO and Vice Chairman founded the Bank to fill a critical need in the marketplace for privately owned businesses and their owners and managers which were not being adequately serviced by the large, money center banks. At Signature, client care is highly personalized with a single point of contact approach. We believe our success over the long term has been driven by our distinctive business model and by our three founders who have built a financial institution of veteran bankers with close client relationships. We believe our service is invaluable, and the overwhelming majority of our clients appreciate that.
On February 16, 2023, the Bank announced that Mr. DePaolo, our Co-founder, Chief Executive Officer, and, until recent- ly, President, plans to transition into a senior advisor role during 2023. Our Chief Operating Officer, Eric R. Howell, succeeded Mr. DePaolo as President, effective March 1, 2023, and will succeed Mr. DePaolo as our Chief Executive Officer during 2023 after a transition period. Mr. Howell will continue serving as Chief Operating Officer and Mr. DePaolo will continue serving as Chief Executive Officer until the conclusion of the transition period in 2023, at which point Mr. Howell will become our President and Chief Executive Officer and Mr. DePaolo will move into a newly created advisory role.
The Board carefully designed this succession plan to ensure a seamless transition without interruption and to preserve the Bank's distinctive single point-of-contact banking model and culture. Integral to its succession plan, the Bank has developed significant bench strength in talented internal candidates. As a result, the Board selected Mr. Howell as Mr. DePaolo's successor and believes that Mr. Howell's institutional knowledge of our business and industry, his goals and vision for our future, his ability to make difficult decisions, and his honesty, integrity and demonstrated commitment to ethical beliefs and values make him the best leader for the future of the Bank. Mr. Howell possesses all of the qualities, attributes, experience, and expertise to promote and execute the Bank's values and strategy, including its commitment to transparency, accountability, and openness. Mr. Howell joined the Bank at the time of its opening as Controller and has since held several roles of increasing responsibility, including Executive Vice President - Corporate and Business Development, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. The Board was fortunate and gratified to be able to select a candidate who has been with the Bank since its opening, knowing that Mr. Howell has a deep understanding of our mission. The Bank is well position for the future and in good hands with Mr. Howell and we look forward to his leadership and success.
The Board is immensely grateful to Mr. DePaolo for his 22 years of service to the Bank and all he has achieved for its stakeholders. During his tenure, Mr. DePaolo led the Bank from a start-up to one of the nation's top 25 largest banks, achieving this growth purely organically, without any acquisitions. With sheer grit and perseverance, he managed the growth of the Bank from $50 million in assets at its inception to over $100 billion in assets today. His genuine care and concern for his colleagues and clients alike are the hallmark of his tenure and will forever mark his legacy. The Board profoundly thanks Mr. DePaolo for his visionary leadership and guidance.
Fiscal 2022 Highlights
During the second quarter of 2022, we launched our newest national banking practice, the Healthcare Banking and Finance team. Throughout the year, we onboarded 12 private client banking teams nationally, including three teams in Nevada, marking the Bank's entry into the state.
Total assets were $110.4 billion at December 31, 2022, as compared to $500.8 million at the end of our first year of operations in 2000. Although we grew loans by a strong $9.43 billion, 2022 presented deposit challenges. Seven federal funds rate hikes during 2022 totaling 425 basis points, coupled with quantitative tightening and the proliferation
of off-balance sheet alternatives, resulted in the most difficult deposit environment the Bank has seen in our 22-year history. The arduous rate environment, along with challenges in the digital asset space, led to total deposit declines of $17.54 billion. Despite these deposit headwinds, the Bank maintained its robust liquidity position and achieved strong performance and record accomplishments during 2022, including:
Net deployment of $13.6 billion: loan growth of $9.4 billion and securities growth of $4.2 billion.
Record net income of $1.3 billion, an increase of 46%, year over year.
Total revenue reached $2.7 billion, up 35% year over year
Net interest income reached $2.5 billion and non-interest income reached $161.0 million, up 35% and 33% year over year, respectively.
Record return on common equity ratio of 17.55%.
Record pre-tax,pre-provision earnings for the year of $1.8 billion, up 41% year over year.
Diluted earnings per share of $20.76, up 38% year over year.
Paid a cash dividend of $0.70 per share, an increase of $0.14 per share, on February 10, 2023 to common shareholders of record as of the close of business on January 27, 2023.
Our Progress on Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Initiatives
On September 7, 2022 the Bank announced that, effective August 2022, the Bank became an official supporter of the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD). Established in 2015 by the Financial Stability Board, the TCFD has developed a framework to help public companies and other organizations disclose climate-related risks and opportunities.
Following the publication of the Bank's 2021 Social Impact Report, we have built on our momentum to align with industry -standard frameworks and increase transparency with respect to our community engagement initiatives. As part of our efforts, we engaged a management consulting firm specializing in ESG to advise on Bank-wide ESG strategies, including implementation of TCFD's guidelines.
Throughout the past several years, the Bank has continuously increased its commitment to ESG disclosures. To this end, in response to shareholders' call for greater transparency, the Bank shared information through the lens of the Sustainability Accounting Standard Board (SASB) framework for the first time in its 2021 Social Impact Report.
As part of this ongoing commitment, the Bank will disclose Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions (produced from its own operations), as well as diversity data from its 2022 EEO-1 report.
As a financial institution, we recognize the importance of safeguarding our clients' data and strong cyber security pro- tections. The Bank has implemented, and intends to continue to implement and enhance, security technology and operational procedures to protect against cyber-threats that may disrupt our business or attempt to gain access to our client and employee data. Processes are in place to continually detect, investigate, mitigate, and remediate cyber security incidents to reduce (if not entirely eliminate) any direct impact on essential bank operations. Our internal controls designed to protect the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of our business environment are also audited and tested each year.
Additionally, on September 7, 2022, we published the Signature Bank 2022 ESG Fact Sheet, which summarizes our accomplishments and future plans.
Our Shareholder Outreach Program
The Board takes our management oversight responsibilities seriously. As part of our ongoing commitment to being responsive to shareholders, the Board has formalized our annual shareholder outreach process, which is led by our Lead Independent Director, often also joined by other independent directors and with members of executive management.
Our dialogue with shareholders has been a critical element in the evaluation of our corporate governance, executive compensation and sustainability efforts for several years. These meetings provide the Board with valuable insights into our shareholders' perspectives and potential improvements to our business practices. Comments, recommendations and advice are all taken seriously and have helped inform our decisions.
Our Board evaluates and reviews the input from our shareholders in considering its independent oversight of management and our long-term strategy. Our dialogue has led to enhancements in our corporate governance, ESG, and executive compensation practices, which our Board believes are in the best interest of our Bank and our shareholders. For example, during 2022, we amended the charter of the Board's Nominating Committee to memorialize the Board's existing practices with respect to the consideration of diversity, equity and inclusion in identifying and assessing director candidates and to solidify the Board's commitment to diversity for future generations.
In the fall of 2022, we requested meetings with our top 30 shareholders representing approximately 66% of our shares outstanding. Of those, 15 shareholders representing 47% of our shares outstanding agreed to engage with us.
Below is a summary of the predominant themes we heard during our shareholder engagement in the fall of 2022:
TCFD Reporting. We received strong support and approval from shareholders regarding our announcement to disclose under the TCFD framework.
Human Capital Management. Shareholders were overall pleased to see that we plan to disclose our EEO-1 report. They also encouraged us to disclose context around the EEO-1 information and to disclose additional information about our programs for advancement within the company.
Cybersecurity. Shareholders provided feedback regarding disclosure of cybersecurity and data privacy risks related to crypto and Signet.
Executive Compensation. Shareholders said they were pleased with our responsiveness to compensation concerns over the years and asked about our plans to incorporate ESG metrics into our compensation program. We continue to communicate that we are looking at various ways to find meaningful ESG metrics and targets that would align with our long-term strategy.
The Bank and its independent directors are committed to ongoing engagement on matters of importance to our share- holders.
Your Support Is Important to Us
We are grateful for those of you who provided such valuable feedback. We hope to have your support on matters for your consideration in this proxy statement.
We are committed to maintaining an ongoing dialogue with you and encourage you to reach out with any additional questions or concerns before making your voting decisions. Thank you for your continued support of the Bank and your participation in the 2023 Meeting.