Signature Bank : Proxy 2023

LETTER FROM THE INDEPENDENT MEMBERS OF THE BOARD

March 9, 2023

Dear Fellow Shareholders,

We are writing to you as the independent members of the Board of Directors (the "Board") of Signature Bank (the "Bank"). It is our duty and honor to serve as independent leaders representing you, our shareholders.

We are incredibly proud of all that the Bank has accomplished since our formation as a New York State chartered bank in September 2000 and our initial public offering ("IPO") in March 2004. Our three founders, Executive Chairman Scott A. Shay, Chief Executive Officer Joseph J. DePaolo and Vice Chairman John Tamberlane, have for over 20 years consistently driven the Bank's robust organic growth to create long-term sustainable value for our shareholders. Throughout our 22 years in operation, we have faced many economic challenges, and despite headwinds from a challenging deposit and economic environment in 2022, we have continued to demonstrate that Signature Bank was built to be well positioned to navigate tough times.

Signature Bank's Story and Leadership Succession Plan

Our Chairman, CEO and Vice Chairman founded the Bank to fill a critical need in the marketplace for privately owned businesses and their owners and managers which were not being adequately serviced by the large, money center banks. At Signature, client care is highly personalized with a single point of contact approach. We believe our success over the long term has been driven by our distinctive business model and by our three founders who have built a financial institution of veteran bankers with close client relationships. We believe our service is invaluable, and the overwhelming majority of our clients appreciate that.

On February 16, 2023, the Bank announced that Mr. DePaolo, our Co-founder, Chief Executive Officer, and, until recent- ly, President, plans to transition into a senior advisor role during 2023. Our Chief Operating Officer, Eric R. Howell, succeeded Mr. DePaolo as President, effective March 1, 2023, and will succeed Mr. DePaolo as our Chief Executive Officer during 2023 after a transition period. Mr. Howell will continue serving as Chief Operating Officer and Mr. DePaolo will continue serving as Chief Executive Officer until the conclusion of the transition period in 2023, at which point Mr. Howell will become our President and Chief Executive Officer and Mr. DePaolo will move into a newly created advisory role.

The Board carefully designed this succession plan to ensure a seamless transition without interruption and to preserve the Bank's distinctive single point-of-contact banking model and culture. Integral to its succession plan, the Bank has developed significant bench strength in talented internal candidates. As a result, the Board selected Mr. Howell as Mr. DePaolo's successor and believes that Mr. Howell's institutional knowledge of our business and industry, his goals and vision for our future, his ability to make difficult decisions, and his honesty, integrity and demonstrated commitment to ethical beliefs and values make him the best leader for the future of the Bank. Mr. Howell possesses all of the qualities, attributes, experience, and expertise to promote and execute the Bank's values and strategy, including its commitment to transparency, accountability, and openness. Mr. Howell joined the Bank at the time of its opening as Controller and has since held several roles of increasing responsibility, including Executive Vice President - Corporate and Business Development, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. The Board was fortunate and gratified to be able to select a candidate who has been with the Bank since its opening, knowing that Mr. Howell has a deep understanding of our mission. The Bank is well position for the future and in good hands with Mr. Howell and we look forward to his leadership and success.

The Board is immensely grateful to Mr. DePaolo for his 22 years of service to the Bank and all he has achieved for its stakeholders. During his tenure, Mr. DePaolo led the Bank from a start-up to one of the nation's top 25 largest banks, achieving this growth purely organically, without any acquisitions. With sheer grit and perseverance, he managed the growth of the Bank from $50 million in assets at its inception to over $100 billion in assets today. His genuine care and concern for his colleagues and clients alike are the hallmark of his tenure and will forever mark his legacy. The Board profoundly thanks Mr. DePaolo for his visionary leadership and guidance.

Fiscal 2022 Highlights

During the second quarter of 2022, we launched our newest national banking practice, the Healthcare Banking and Finance team. Throughout the year, we onboarded 12 private client banking teams nationally, including three teams in Nevada, marking the Bank's entry into the state.

Total assets were $110.4 billion at December 31, 2022, as compared to $500.8 million at the end of our first year of operations in 2000. Although we grew loans by a strong $9.43 billion, 2022 presented deposit challenges. Seven federal funds rate hikes during 2022 totaling 425 basis points, coupled with quantitative tightening and the proliferation