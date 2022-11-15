Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Signature Bank
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SBNY   US82669G1040

SIGNATURE BANK

(SBNY)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:39 2022-11-15 pm EST
148.12 USD   +6.73%
10:06aSignature Bank Provides Digital Asset Banking Update
BU
10/27SIGNATURE BANK : Ex-dividend day for
FA
10/24Coinbase partners with Signature Bank for real-time settlement
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Signature Bank Shares Rise After FTX Exposure Update

11/15/2022 | 01:07pm EST
By Dean Seal


Shares of Signature Bank advanced 10% to $152.31 after the company put out a statement emphasizing its limited relationship with the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX.

The New York-based bank said Tuesday that it has a deposit-only relationship with FTX, and that the exchange and its related companies make up less than one-tenth of a percent of the bank's overall deposits.

The bank also pointed out that it doesn't lend on crypto assets, invest in cryptocurrencies or custody and digital assets for its clients.

"Signature Bank's relationships in the digital asset space can be characterized as traditional deposit banking, including cash and treasury management services to institutional entities," according to the statement.

Following a liquidity crunch, FTX filed for bankruptcy last week in a stunning collapse for what had been the fourth largest crypto exchange in the world.


Write to Dean Seal at dean.seal@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-15-22 1306ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 739 M - -
Net income 2022 1 357 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,47x
Yield 2022 1,61%
Capitalization 8 646 M 8 646 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,16x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,79x
Nbr of Employees 1 854
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart SIGNATURE BANK
Duration : Period :
Signature Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIGNATURE BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 138,77 $
Average target price 216,47 $
Spread / Average Target 56,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joseph J. DePaolo President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Wyremski Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Scott A. Shay Executive Chairman
Michael Sharkey Chief Operations Officer & Senior Vice President
Eric R. Howell COO, Executive VP-Corporate & Business Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIGNATURE BANK-57.10%8 646
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-14.56%392 785
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-13.67%302 927
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-16.14%199 096
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-2.31%178 598
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-15.56%147 213