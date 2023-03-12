Signature Bank becomes next casualty of banking turmoil after SVB

March 12 (Reuters) - State regulators closed New
York-based Signature Bank on Sunday, the third largest
failure in U.S. banking history, two days after authorities
shuttered Silicon Valley Bank in a collapse that
stranded billions in deposits.
The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) took
control of Signature, which had $110.36 billion in assets and
$88.59 in deposits at the end of last year, according to New
York state's Department of Financial Services.
All of the depositors of Signature Bank and Silicon Valley
Bank will be made whole, and "no losses will be borne by the
taxpayer," the U.S. Treasury Department and other bank
regulators said in a joint statement.
Employees appeared to gather at the company's Manhattan
headquarters for meetings on Sunday, ordering catering from
Carmine's, an Italian restaurant, and Starbucks coffee,
according to a Reuters reporter on the scene. People trickled
out of the building after the news of the closure was
announced.
Representatives for the lender did not immediately respond
to a request for comment.
Signature's failure followed Silicon Valley Bank's Friday
shutdown, the second largest in U.S. history behind Washington
Mutual, which collapsed during the 2008 financial crisis.
Investors were unnerved by the speed at which
startup-focused SVB, the 16th largest lender in the U.S., was
toppled by customer withdrawals. The episode last week erased
more than $100 billion in market value from U.S. banks,
prompting swift action from government officials over the
weekend to try and restore confidence in the financial system.
The FDIC established a "bridge" successor bank on Sunday
which will enable customers to access their funds on Monday.
Signature Bank's depositors and borrowers will automatically
become customers of the bridge bank, the FDIC said.
The regulator named former Fifth Third Bancorp
Chief Executive Greg Carmichael as CEO of the bridge bank.
Silicon Valley Bank customers will have access to their
deposits starting on Monday, U.S. officials said on Sunday. The
federal government also announced actions to shore up deposits
and try and stem any broader fallout.
Signature was a commercial bank with private client offices
in New York, Connecticut, California, Nevada and North Carolina,
and had nine national business lines including commercial real
estate and digital asset banking.
As of September, almost a quarter of its deposits came from
the cryptocurrency sector, but the bank announced in December
that it would shrink its crypto-related deposits by $8 billion.
Signature Bank announced in February that its chief
executive officer, Joseph DePaolo, would transition into a
senior adviser role in 2023 and would be succeeded by the bank’s
chief operating officer, Eric Howell. DePaolo has served as
president and CEO since Signature's inception in 2001.
The bank had a long-standing relationship with former
President Donald Trump and his family, providing Trump and his
business with checking accounts and financing several of the
family's ventures. Signature Bank cut ties with Trump in 2021
following the deadly Jan. 6 riots on Capitol Hill, and urged
Trump to resign.
In a statement, New York Governor Kathy Hochul said she
hoped the U.S. government's actions on Sunday would provide
"increased confidence in the stability of our banking system."
"Many depositors at these banks are small businesses,
including those driving the innovation economy, and their
success is key to New York's robust economy," she said.
Officials said on Sunday shareholders and certain unsecured
debtholders of Signature Bank, as well as those of Silicon
Valley Bank, would not be protected, and that senior management
of both banks has been removed.
Any losses to the FDIC's Deposit Insurance Fund used to
support uninsured depositors will be recovered by a special
assessment on banks, as required by law, officials said.
