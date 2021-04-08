Log in
Signature Bank : Definitive Additional Proxy Materials 2021

04/08/2021
(1) Title of each class of securities to which transaction applies:
(2) Aggregate number of securities to which transaction applies:
(3) Per unit price or other underlying value of transaction computed pursuant to Exchange Act Rule 0-11(set forth the amount on which the filing fee is calculated and state how it was determined):
(4) Proposed maximum aggregate value of transaction:
(5) Total fee paid:
Fee paid previously with preliminary materials.
Check box if any part of the fee is offset as provided by Exchange Act Rule 0-11(a)(2)and identify the filing for which the offsetting fee was paid previously. Identify the previous filing by registration statement number, or the Form or Schedule and the date of its filing.
(1) Amount Previously Paid:
(2) Form, Schedule or Registration Statement No.:
(3) Filing Party:
(4) Date Filed:
No fee required.
Fee computed on table below per Exchange Act Rules 14a-6(i)(1)and 0-11.
Signature Bank
(Name of Registrant as Specified In Its Charter)
(Name of Person(s) Filing Proxy Statement, if other than the Registrant) Payment of Filing Fee (Check the appropriate box):

Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation

SCHEDULE 14A

(Rule 14a-101)

INFORMATION REQUIRED IN PROXY STATEMENT

SCHEDULE 14A INFORMATION

Proxy Statement Pursuant to Section 14(a) of

the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Filed by the Registrant

Filed by a Party other than the Registrant

Check the appropriate box:

  • Preliminary Proxy Statement
  • Confidential, for Use of the Commission Only (as permitted by Rule 14a-6(e)(2))
  • Definitive Proxy Statement
  • Definitive Additional Materials
  • Soliciting Material Pursuant to §240.14a-12

Signature Bank

565 Fifth Avenue

New York, NY 10017

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION REGARDING THE ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON THURSDAY, APRIL 22, 2021

The information in this supplemental proxy statement (the "Supplement") relates to the proxy statement (the "Proxy Statement") of Signature Bank (the "Bank"), dated March 12, 2021, furnished to shareholders of the Bank in connection with the solicitation of proxies by the Board of Directors of the Bank (the "Board") for use at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Annual Meeting") to be held on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at Signature Bank, 565 Fifth Avenue, New York, New York 10017.

The Proxy Statement includes a proposal (Proposal 6) to approve an amendment to the Bank's Amended and Restated 2004 Long-Term Incentive Plan (the "2004 Equity Plan") to increase the number of shares available for issuance under the 2004 Equity Plan by 1,225,000 shares. In addition to the information included in the Proxy Statement regarding the 2004 Equity Plan and the compensation of certain executive officers of the Bank during 2020, the Bank is providing the following information:

For the year ended December 31, 2020, the annual aggregate compensation paid to the Bank's 1,024 officers was $254,826,022. This total annual compensation was determined by applying a consistent compensation measure to all officers and using data reflected in the Bank's payroll records that included all elements of compensation paid in 2020 (salary, overtime pay, commissions, cash bonus, the value of vested restricted shares, dividends paid on nonvested restricted shares, 401(k) and HSA contributions, etc.).

The Board reiterates its recommendation to vote "FOR" each of the proposals in the Proxy Statement, including Proposal 6.

*****

This Supplement complies with Part 26.5(d) of the General Regulations of the Superintendent of Financial Services of the State of New York. This Supplement is being filed with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and is being made available to shareholders on or about April 8, 2021. Except as described in this Supplement, none of the items or information presented in the Proxy Statement is affected by this Supplement. This Supplement does not provide all of the information that is important to your voting decision at the Annual Meeting. The Proxy Statement contains important additional information. We encourage you to carefully read this Supplement together with the Proxy Statement.

Your vote is important. If you have not already done so, please vote by telephone, via the Internet, or by signing, dating and returning the proxy card or voting instruction card previously mailed to you. If you have already returned your proxy or voting instruction card or voted by telephone or via the Internet, you do not need to take any action unless you wish to change your vote.

THIS SUPPLEMENT SHOULD BE READ IN CONJUNCTION WITH THE PROXY STATEMENT. PLEASE REFER TO THE PROXY STATEMENT FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION.

Disclaimer

Signature Bank published this content on 09 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2021 02:49:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
