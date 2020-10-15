Signature Bank : to Host 2020 Third Quarter Results Conference Call

Signature Bank (Nasdaq: SBNY), a New York-based full-service commercial bank, announced today that management will host a conference call to review results of its 2020 third quarter ended September 30, 2020 on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 10:00 AM ET. Signature Bank’s financial results will be released prior to market open on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.

President and Chief Executive Officer Joseph J. DePaolo and Senior Executive Vice President - Corporate and Business Development Eric R. Howell will host the conference call. All participants should dial 866-359-8135 at least ten minutes prior to the start of the call and reference conference ID #7186596. International callers should dial 901-300-3484. To hear a live web simulcast or to listen to the archived web cast following completion of the call, please visit the Bank’s web site at www.signatureny.com, click on “Investor Information,” "Quarterly Results/Conference Calls" to access the link to the call. To listen to a telephone replay of the conference call, please dial 800-585-8367 or 404-537-3406 and enter conference ID #7186596. The replay will be available from approximately 1:00 PM ET on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 through 11:59 PM ET on Friday, October 23, 2020.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank, member FDIC, is a New York-based full-service commercial bank with 36 private client offices throughout the metropolitan New York area, including Connecticut as well as in California and North Carolina. The Bank’s growing network of private client banking teams serves the needs of privately owned businesses, their owners and senior managers.

Signature Bank’s specialty finance subsidiary, Signature Financial, LLC, provides equipment finance and leasing. Signature Securities Group Corporation, a wholly owned Bank subsidiary, is a licensed broker-dealer, investment adviser and member FINRA/SIPC, offering investment, brokerage, asset management and insurance products and services.

The Bank’s revolutionary blockchain-based digital payments platform, Signet™, allows the Bank’s commercial clients to make real-time payments in U.S. dollars, 24/7/365. Signature Bank is the first FDIC-insured bank to launch a blockchain-based digital payments platform, and Signet is the first such platform to be approved for use by the NYS Department of Financial Services.

Since commencing operations in May 2001, the Bank, one of the top 40 largest banks in the U.S., based on deposits (S&P Global Market Intelligence), has grown to $60.35 billion in assets, $45.49 billion in loans, $50.23 billion in deposits, $4.86 billion in equity capital and $3.66 billion in other assets under management as of June 30, 2020. Signature Bank's Tier 1 and risk-based capital ratios are above the levels required to be considered well capitalized.

This press release and oral statements made from time to time by our representatives contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to risks and uncertainties. You should not place undue reliance on those statements because they are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties relating to our operations and business environment, all of which are difficult to predict and may be beyond our control. Forward-looking statements include information concerning our future results, interest rates and the interest rate environment, loan and deposit growth, loan performance, operations, new private client teams and other hires, new office openings, our business strategy and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on each of the foregoing as well as our business overall. These statements often include words such as "may," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," “potential,” “opportunity,” “could,” “project,” “seek,” “target,” “goal,” “should,” “will,” “would,” "plan," "estimate" or other similar expressions. As you consider forward-looking statements, you should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results. They involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and can change as a result of many possible events or factors, not all of which are known to us or in our control. These factors include but are not limited to: (i) prevailing economic conditions; (ii) changes in interest rates, loan demand, real estate values and competition, any of which can materially affect origination levels and gain on sale results in our business, as well as other aspects of our financial performance, including earnings on interest-bearing assets; (iii) the level of defaults, losses and prepayments on loans made by us, whether held in portfolio or sold in the whole loan secondary markets, which can materially affect charge-off levels and required credit loss reserve levels; (iv) changes in monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; (v) changes in the banking and other financial services regulatory environment, (vi) our ability to maintain the continuity, integrity, security and safety of our operations and (vii) competition for qualified personnel and desirable office locations. All of these factors are subject to additional uncertainty in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, which is having an unprecedented impact on all aspects of our operations, the financial services industry and the economy as a whole. Although we believe that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, beliefs and expectations, if a change occurs or our beliefs, assumptions and expectations were incorrect, our business, financial condition, liquidity or results of operations may vary materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements. Additional risks are described in our quarterly and annual reports filed with the FDIC. You should keep in mind that any forward-looking statements made by Signature Bank speak only as of the date on which they were made. New risks and uncertainties come up from time to time, and we cannot predict these events or how they may affect the Bank. Signature Bank has no duty to, and does not intend to, update or revise the forward-looking statements after the date on which they are made. In light of these risks and uncertainties, you should keep in mind that any forward-looking statement made in this release or elsewhere might not reflect actual results.

