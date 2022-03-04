Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Signature Bank
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SBNY   US82669G1040

SIGNATURE BANK

(SBNY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Signature Bank to Participate in UBS' Virtual Digital Asset Day 2022

03/04/2022 | 01:05pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Signature Bank (Nasdaq: SBNY), a New York-based, full-service commercial bank, announced today that its management plans to present at the upcoming UBS Digital Asset Day 2022.

The virtual conference is scheduled for Friday, March 11th, 2022. Signature Bank’s President and Chief Executive Officer Joseph J. DePaolo as well as Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Eric R. Howell will present in an analyst-led fireside chat format at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Joining them are Joseph Seibert, Senior Vice President - Managing Group Director of the Bank’s Digital Asset banking team and Frank Santora, Senior Vice President - Chief Payments Officer. The 45-minute session includes questions and answers.

The live web cast as well as the replay of Signature Bank’s presentation can be accessed here. The replay will be available within 24 hours of the conclusion of the presentation. It will be archived for 365 days here.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank (Nasdaq: SBNY), member FDIC, is a New York-based, full-service commercial bank with 37 private client offices throughout the metropolitan New York area, as well as those in Connecticut, California and North Carolina. Through its single-point-of-contact approach, the Bank’s private client banking teams primarily serve the needs of privately owned businesses, their owners and senior managers.

The Bank has two wholly owned subsidiaries: Signature Financial, LLC, provides equipment finance and leasing; and, Signature Securities Group Corporation, a licensed broker-dealer, investment adviser and member FINRA/SIPC, offers investment, brokerage, asset management and insurance products and services.

Since commencing operations in May 2001, Signature Bank reached $118.45 billion in assets as of December 31, 2021. With $106.13 billion in deposits at year-end 2021, Signature Bank placed 19th on S&P Global’s list of the largest banks in the U.S., based on deposits.

Signature Bank was the first FDIC-insured bank to launch a blockchain-based digital payments platform. Signet™ allows commercial clients to make real-time payments in U.S. dollars, 24/7/365 and was also the first solution to be approved for use by the NYS Department of Financial Services.

For more information, please visit https://www.signatureny.com.

This press release and oral statements made from time to time by our representatives contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You should not place undue reliance on those statements because they are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties relating to our operations and business environment, all of which are difficult to predict and may be beyond our control. Forward-looking statements include information concerning our expectations regarding future results, interest rates and the interest rate environment, loan and deposit growth, loan performance, operations, new private client teams and other hires, new office openings, business strategy and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on each of the foregoing and on our business overall. Forward-looking statements often include words such as "may," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," “potential,” “opportunity,” “could,” “project,” “seek,” “target”, “goal”, “should,” “will,” “would,” "plan," "estimate" or other similar expressions. As you consider forward-looking statements, you should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results. They involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and can change as a result of many possible events or factors, not all of which are known to us or in our control. These factors include but are not limited to: (i) prevailing economic conditions; (ii) changes in interest rates, loan demand, real estate values and competition, any of which can materially affect origination levels and gain on sale results in our business, as well as other aspects of our financial performance, including earnings on interest-bearing assets; (iii) the level of defaults, losses and prepayments on loans made by us, whether held in portfolio or sold in the whole loan secondary markets, which can materially affect charge-off levels and required credit loss reserve levels; (iv) changes in monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; (v) changes in the banking and other financial services regulatory environment, (vi) our ability to maintain the continuity, integrity, security and safety of our operations and (vii) competition for qualified personnel and desirable office locations. All of these factors are subject to additional uncertainty in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, which is having an unprecedented impact on all aspects of our operations, the financial services industry and the economy as a whole. Additional risks are described in our quarterly and annual reports filed with the FDIC. Although we believe that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, beliefs and expectations, if a change occurs or our beliefs, assumptions and expectations were incorrect, our business, financial condition, liquidity or results of operations may vary materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements. You should keep in mind that any forward-looking statements made by Signature Bank speak only as of the date on which they were made. New risks and uncertainties come up from time to time, and we cannot predict these events or how they may affect the Bank. Signature Bank has no duty to, and does not intend to, update or revise the forward-looking statements after the date on which they are made.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about SIGNATURE BANK
01:05pSignature Bank to Participate in UBS' Virtual Digital Asset Day 2022
BU
02/23Signature Bank Ranks on Forbes Blockchain 50 2022 List for Fourth Consecutive Year
BU
02/10Raymond James Adjusts Signature Bank's Price Target to $445 From $440, Maintains Strong..
MT
02/07Banking Sector 2022, 2023 Earnings Estimates Raised at Wedbush Amid Strong Revenue Grow..
MT
01/31Financial Stocks Decline Premarket Monday
MT
01/31Signature Bank Collaborates with Brooklyn Legal Services to Provide Funding for Small C..
MT
01/31Signature Bank and Brooklyn Legal Services Corporation A Collaborate to Provide Funding..
BU
01/27SIGNATURE BANK : Ex-dividend day for
FA
01/21UBS Adjusts Signature Bank Price Target to $484 From $442, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
01/21Today on Wall Street: Good luck, we’ll all need it!
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SIGNATURE BANK
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 984 M - -
Net income 2021 866 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 22,4x
Yield 2021 0,68%
Capitalization 20 344 M 20 344 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 10,3x
Capi. / Sales 2022 7,41x
Nbr of Employees 1 652
Free-Float 98,8%
Chart SIGNATURE BANK
Duration : Period :
Signature Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIGNATURE BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 328,11 $
Average target price 430,28 $
Spread / Average Target 31,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joseph J. DePaolo President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Vito Susca Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Scott A. Shay Executive Chairman
Michael Sharkey Chief Operations Officer & Senior Vice President
Eric R. Howell COO, Executive VP-Corporate & Business Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIGNATURE BANK1.43%20 344
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-12.04%408 344
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-4.50%342 886
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.68%253 848
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.2.09%200 532
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY6.79%195 458