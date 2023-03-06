Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Signature Bank
  News
  Summary
    SBNY   US82669G1040

SIGNATURE BANK

(SBNY)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:16:06 2023-03-06 pm EST
111.80 USD   -1.67%
Tech-heavy Nasdaq outshines other major U.S. indexes as Apple rallies

03/06/2023 | 12:49pm EST
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window.)

*

China's 5% growth target drag on ADRs, commodity shares

*

Apple rises as Goldman begins coverage with 'buy'

*

Crypto stocks fall as Silvergate suspends payments network

*

Factory orders fall in January

*

Indexes up: Dow 0.39%, S&P 0.68%, Nasdaq 1.00%

March 6 (Reuters) -

A rise in Apple shares and easing Treasury yields bolstered the tech-heavy Nasdaq index on Monday as focus shifted to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's testimony and jobs data this week for fresh cues on the trajectory of interest rates.

Shares of the iPhone maker climbed 3.2% as Goldman Sachs initiated coverage with a "buy" rating.

Other rate-sensitive megacap stocks including Microsoft Corp and Meta Platforms were also among the top boosts to the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq as the yield on U.S. 10-year Treasury notes was flat.

The 10-year yield reached a four-month high of 4.091% last week, while the two-year yield reached 4.944%, its highest level in over 15 years before pulling back on Friday.

Rising bond yields tend to weigh on equity valuations, particularly those of growth and technology stocks, as higher rates reduce the value of future cash flows.

The three main U.S. stock indexes rallied on Friday and notched weekly gains as yields pulled back from their peaks after comments from Fed policymakers calmed jitters around aggressive rate hikes.

Powell will testify before Congress on Tuesday and Wednesday and investors will watch for clues on the policy outlook, after recent strong economic data and hot inflation numbers fueled bets that the central bank could raise interest rates to a higher-than-expected level.

"If the past is any prologue, he'll continue to be firm on the hawkish talk because he has to keep the long term inflation expectations pinned," said Thomas Hayes, chairman at Great Hill Capital LLC.

Traders expect at least three more 25-basis-point hikes this year and see interest rates peaking at 5.44% by September from 4.67% now.

U.S. stocks have turned quite volatile in recent weeks after a strong performance at the start of this year as investors factor in the possibility of rates remaining higher for longer. The benchmark S&P 500 is up 6.2% so far this year after a 19.4% plunge in 2022.

At 12:00 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 131.49 points, or 0.39%, at 33,522.46, the S&P 500 was up 27.32 points, or 0.68%, at 4,072.96, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 116.37 points, or 1.00%, at 11,805.11.

Nine of 11 major S&P 500 sectors advanced in early trading. However, commodity-linked shares of mining and oil companies fell 1.0% and 0.2%, respectively, after top crude and metals consumer China set a lower-than-expected target for economic growth this year at around 5%.

U.S.-listed shares of Chinese companies Baidu Inc and PDD Holdings fell more than 1% each.

Shares of cryptocurrency-related companies fell after Silvergate Capital Corp pulled the plug on its crypto payments network, after raising doubts about the company's ability to stay in business. The California-based bank slid 6.1%, while peer Signature Bank declined 1.0%.

Data showed new orders for U.S.-manufactured goods fell less than expected in January, as higher orders for machinery and a range of other products pointed to manufacturing regaining its footing, although civilian aircraft bookings fell.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.00-to-1 ratio on the NYSE. Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.28-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 19 new 52-week highs and one new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 69 new highs and 45 new lows.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar, Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi and Anil D'Silva)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 2.67% 155.01 Delayed Quote.16.24%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.29% 0.67339 Delayed Quote.-0.66%
BAIDU, INC. -2.03% 150.26 Delayed Quote.34.17%
BRENT OIL 0.49% 85.88 Delayed Quote.-0.02%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.11% 1.20376 Delayed Quote.-0.45%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.03% 0.7347 Delayed Quote.-0.39%
DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL 0.20% 33456.88 Real-time Quote.0.74%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.56% 1.06831 Delayed Quote.-0.72%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.07% 0.012233 Delayed Quote.1.27%
META PLATFORMS, INC. 0.88% 186.71 Delayed Quote.53.94%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 1.18% 258.23 Delayed Quote.6.45%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE 0.40% 11735.56 Real-time Quote.11.68%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.28% 0.61889 Delayed Quote.-1.98%
PINDUODUO INC. -1.69% 94.065 Delayed Quote.17.34%
SIGNATURE BANK -1.91% 111.55 Delayed Quote.-1.32%
SILVERGATE CAPITAL CORPORATION 3.29% 5.9616 Delayed Quote.-66.84%
WTI 0.96% 80.201 Delayed Quote.-0.74%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 702 M - -
Net income 2022 1 327 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,43x
Yield 2022 1,97%
Capitalization 7 084 M 7 084 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,62x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,84x
Nbr of Employees 1 854
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart SIGNATURE BANK
Duration : Period :
Signature Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIGNATURE BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 113,70 $
Average target price 147,23 $
Spread / Average Target 29,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joseph J. DePaolo President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Wyremski Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Scott A. Shay Executive Chairman
Michael Sharkey Chief Operations Officer & Senior Vice President
Eric R. Howell COO, Executive VP-Corporate & Business Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIGNATURE BANK-1.32%7 084
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.7.13%422 842
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION3.14%273 411
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.99%215 541
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY13.47%177 743
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION2.25%161 234