Tech-heavy Nasdaq outshines other major U.S. indexes as Apple rallies

March 6 (Reuters) -
A rise in Apple shares and easing Treasury yields bolstered
the tech-heavy Nasdaq index on Monday as focus shifted to
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's testimony and jobs data
this week for fresh cues on the trajectory of interest rates.
Shares of the iPhone maker climbed 3.2% as Goldman
Sachs initiated coverage with a "buy" rating.
Other rate-sensitive megacap stocks including Microsoft Corp
and Meta Platforms were also among the top
boosts to the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq as the yield on U.S.
10-year Treasury notes was flat.
The 10-year yield reached a four-month high of 4.091% last
week, while the two-year yield reached 4.944%, its
highest level in over 15 years before pulling back on Friday.
Rising bond yields tend to weigh on equity valuations,
particularly those of growth and technology stocks, as higher
rates reduce the value of future cash flows.
The three main U.S. stock indexes rallied on Friday and
notched weekly gains as yields pulled back from their peaks
after comments from Fed policymakers calmed jitters around
aggressive rate hikes.
Powell will testify before Congress on Tuesday and Wednesday
and investors will watch for clues on the policy outlook, after
recent strong economic data and hot inflation numbers fueled
bets that the central bank could raise interest rates to a
higher-than-expected level.
"If the past is any prologue, he'll continue to be firm on
the hawkish talk because he has to keep the long term inflation
expectations pinned," said Thomas Hayes, chairman at Great Hill
Capital LLC.
Traders expect at least three more 25-basis-point hikes this
year and see interest rates peaking at 5.44% by September from
4.67% now.
U.S. stocks have turned quite volatile in recent weeks after
a strong performance at the start of this year as investors
factor in the possibility of rates remaining higher for longer.
The benchmark S&P 500 is up 6.2% so far this year after a
19.4% plunge in 2022.
At 12:00 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average
was up 131.49 points, or 0.39%, at 33,522.46, the S&P 500
was up 27.32 points, or 0.68%, at 4,072.96, and the Nasdaq
Composite was up 116.37 points, or 1.00%, at 11,805.11.
Nine of 11 major S&P 500 sectors advanced in early
trading. However, commodity-linked shares of mining
and oil companies fell 1.0% and 0.2%, respectively,
after top crude and metals consumer China set a
lower-than-expected target for economic growth this year at
around 5%.
U.S.-listed shares of Chinese companies Baidu Inc
and PDD Holdings fell more than 1% each.
Shares of cryptocurrency-related companies fell after
Silvergate Capital Corp pulled the plug on its crypto
payments network, after raising doubts about the company's
ability to stay in business. The California-based bank slid
6.1%, while peer Signature Bank declined 1.0%.
Data showed new orders for U.S.-manufactured goods fell less
than expected in January, as higher orders for machinery and a
range of other products pointed to manufacturing regaining its
footing, although civilian aircraft bookings fell.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.00-to-1 ratio
on the NYSE. Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a
1.28-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.
The S&P index recorded 19 new 52-week highs and one new low,
while the Nasdaq recorded 69 new highs and 45 new lows.
(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar, Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Shristi
Achar A in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi and Anil D'Silva)