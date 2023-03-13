Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Signature Bank
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SBNY   US82669G1040

SIGNATURE BANK

(SBNY)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:01 2023-03-10 pm EST
70.00 USD   -22.87%
01:40pEuropean stock markets plunge deep into the red due to U.S. banking concerns
AQ
01:37pU.S. credit default swaps rise on worries about bank failure contagion
RE
01:33pCharles Schwab Stock Slides Despite Company Highlighting 'Significant Liquidity' Levels
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. Federal Home Loan Banks continue to see 'heightened demand'

03/13/2023 | 03:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Homes for sale in Washington

(Reuters) - U.S. Federal Home Loan Banks are still seeing higher-than-usual demand for funds from banks and others as the fallout from the collapses of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank reverberate through medium- and smaller-size financial institutions.

The 11 FHL Banks, regional government-chartered institutions that raise money for low-cost lending to their members, are a vital source of funding to regional banks, often a preferred final stop for cash before banks in need turn to the Federal Reserve itself as a last resort.

Their largely behind-the-scenes role has surfaced more prominently since back-to-back bank collapses raised concerns about wider financial stability. On Monday, as financial stocks took a pounding in the aftermath of federal regulators having to step in to keep depositors at SVB and Signature whole, a number of banks touted their credit positions with the home loan banks as evidence of their soundness.

"As members react to a volatile market and seek stable funding, the Federal Home Loan Banks collectively continue to see heightened demand for our advances. Consistent with our statutory and foundational mission to provide liquidity to our members, the FHLBanks are prepared and well-positioned to continue to address our members' needs," Ryan Donovan, president and CEO of the Council of Federal Home Loan Banks, said in a statement.

FHLB advances to banks, https://www.reuters.com/graphics/USA-ECONOMY/BANKS/zdpxdxlnrpx/chart.png

The FHL are seen as a preferred mechanism because they can be tapped for short-term funding by commercial banks without the taint associated with using the Federal Reserve's own safety net backstop known as the discount window.

It was unclear if the new backstop rolled out by the Fed on Sunday - the Bank Term Funding Program - would draw business away from the FHL Banks, but so far that does not appear to be the case.

Advances to members have spiked during other periods of severe market stress in order to stabilize liquidity, most notably at the beginning of the 2008 financial crisis and in March 2020 at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Indeed, they became an ever-more-important source of liquidity for banks in the last year as the Fed lifted interest rates by 4.5 percentage points, putting pressure on their investment portfolios and deposit bases. Credit extended to commercial banks by the FHL banks more than doubled last year to more than $800 billion by year end.

"The Federal Home Loan Bank System is strong, stable and stands ready to serve our members," Donovan added.

Separately, the FHL Bank system is seeking to raise about $64 billion by selling short-term notes, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

(Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.52% 0.66674 Delayed Quote.-3.42%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.88% 1.21819 Delayed Quote.-0.53%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.28% 0.72817 Delayed Quote.-2.07%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.40% 1.07242 Delayed Quote.-0.59%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.37% 0.012163 Delayed Quote.0.79%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 1.07% 0.62252 Delayed Quote.-3.38%
SIGNATURE BANK -22.87% 70 Delayed Quote.-39.25%
SVB FINANCIAL GROUP -60.41% 106.04 Delayed Quote.0.00%
All news about SIGNATURE BANK
01:40pEuropean stock markets plunge deep into the red due to U.S. banking concerns
AQ
01:37pU.S. credit default swaps rise on worries about bank failure contagion
RE
01:33pCharles Schwab Stock Slides Despite Company Highlighting 'Significant Liquidity' Levels
MT
01:20pGlobal Markets live: HSBC, Moderna, Boeing, Roku, Pfizer, Ford...
MS
01:06pBittrex Says SVB And Signature Bank Events Will Not Affect Customers' Ability To Deposi..
RE
01:05pBittrex- notify customers that svb and signature bank events wil…
RE
01:02pSell-off on banks; Milan in deep red
AN
12:52pGRAPHIC -How high will you go? Five questions for the ECB
RE
12:45pWall St rises in choppy trade as markets weigh rate hike pause, bank contagion risks
RE
12:44pBank stocks tumble; others rise on hopes for easier rates
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SIGNATURE BANK
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 702 M - -
Net income 2022 1 327 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,34x
Yield 2022 3,20%
Capitalization 4 361 M 4 361 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,61x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,77x
Nbr of Employees 1 854
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart SIGNATURE BANK
Duration : Period :
Signature Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIGNATURE BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 70,00 $
Average target price 140,50 $
Spread / Average Target 101%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joseph J. DePaolo President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Wyremski Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Scott A. Shay Executive Chairman
Michael Sharkey Chief Operations Officer & Senior Vice President
Eric R. Howell COO, Executive VP-Corporate & Business Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIGNATURE BANK-39.25%4 361
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-0.34%393 379
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-8.61%242 138
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.00%213 913
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.00%157 760
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY0.17%156 914