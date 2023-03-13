U.S. Federal Reserve to review its oversight of Silicon Valley Bank

WASHINGTON, March 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal
Reserve announced on Monday it is reviewing its oversight of
Silicon Valley Bank in the wake of its abrupt failure
Friday.
In a statement, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said the bank's
failure, which set off a wave of concern over the banking
system, demanded a "thorough, transparent, and swift review."
Fed Vice Chairman for Supervision Michael Barr is leading the
review, and results will be publicly released by May 1.
"We need to have humility, and conduct a careful and
thorough review of how we supervised and regulated this firm,
and what we should learn from this experience," Barr said in a
statement.
The move from the Fed comes as policymakers grapple with how
the bank, which failed within days of announcing it had to raise
capital to shore up its finances, ignited fear across the
banking system. Regulators were forced to announce relief
measures on Sunday, reassuring customers that all the deposits
from both that bank and New York-based Signature Bank,
which was closed by regulators Sunday, would be covered. The Fed
also announced a new facility to give banks access to emergency
funds, in a bid to calm broader fears in the market.
The review suggests the Fed, which was Silicon Valley Bank's
primary regulator, could revise its policies, as policymakers
across Washington grapple with what changes may need to be made
to prevent future bank runs.
Under current policy, banks with over $100 billion in assets
are directly supervised by the Fed, with Fed staff and governors
in Washington setting the direction for oversight. The actual
day-to-day monitoring is handled by supervisors from various Fed
regional banks. The Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco was
responsible for Silicon Valley Bank's supervision.
The regional bank has already come under scrutiny in the
wake of the failure, with some lawmakers questioning how Silicon
Valley Bank was able to rapidly grow in size and end up with
over 90% uninsured deposits, which made it susceptible to a run.
"The San Francisco Fed had all the tools necessary to
prevent this from happening," Senator Bill Hagerty, a Tennessee
Republican, said in an interview. "We need to understand why the
San Francisco Fed wasn’t utilizing all the tools at its disposal
from an oversight standpoint."
A spokesperson for the San Francisco Fed did not immediately
respond to a request for comment.
(Reporting by Pete Schroeder; additional reporting by David
Morgan)