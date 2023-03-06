Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Signature Bank
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SBNY   US82669G1040

SIGNATURE BANK

(SBNY)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-03 pm EST
113.70 USD   +3.78%
08:52aWall St set to open higher, focus on Fed Chair Powell's testimony
RE
06:46aCrypto stocks fall as Silvergate crisis deepens
RE
03/03Wedbush Lowers Signature Bank's Price Target to $140 From $145, Keeps Outperform Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Wall St set to open higher, focus on Fed Chair Powell's testimony

03/06/2023 | 08:52am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window.)

*

Apple rises as GS initiates coverage with 'buy' rating

*

China ADRs slip after Beijing's modest growth target of 5%

*

Crypto stocks fall as Silvergate suspends payments network

*

Futures up: Dow 0.02%, S&P 0.19%, Nasdaq 0.38%

March 6 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes were set to open higher on Monday as Treasury yields retreated further, ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's testimony and jobs data this week that could offer fresh cues on the trajectory of interest rates.

The three main U.S. stock indexes rallied on Friday and notched weekly gains as yields pulled back from their peaks after comments from Fed policymakers calmed jitters around aggressive rate hikes.

The yield on U.S. 10-year Treasury notes slipped to 3.91%, its lowest since March 1, while the two-year yield inched down to 4.84% after touching its highest since 2007 last week.

Powell will be testifying before Congress on Tuesday and Wednesday and investors will watch for clues on the policy outlook, after recent strong economic data and hot inflation numbers fueled bets that the central bank could raise interest rates to a higher-than-expected level.

"Investors are bracing for Powell's comments tomorrow and I don't think he's going to say very much from what he has been saying all along. The Fed has been basically setting the stage for further rate hikes, perhaps beyond May and the market is well aware of that," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities in New York.

Traders expect at least three more 25-basis-point hikes this year and see interest rates peaking at 5.44% by September from 4.67% now.

U.S. stocks have turned quite volatile in recent weeks after a strong performance at the start of this year as investors brace for the possibility of rates remaining higher for longer. The benchmark S&P 500 is up 5.4% so far this year after a 19.4% plunge in 2022.

Investors are awaiting factory orders data for January, due at 10:00 a.m. ET, to assess the impact of higher rates on the manufacturing sector.

At 8:27 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 8 points, or 0.02%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 7.5 points, or 0.19%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 46.25 points, or 0.38%.

Shares of Apple Inc climbed 1.7% in premarket trading after Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on the iPhone maker with a "buy" rating.

U.S.-listed shares of Chinese companies Alibaba and PDD Holdings fell 0.5% and 0.7%, respectively, after China set a modest annual economic growth target of about 5%, below market expectations of 5.5%-plus growth.

Shares of cryptocurrency-related companies fell after Silvergate Capital Corp pulled the plug on its crypto payments network, after raising doubts on the company's ability to stay in business. The California-based bank slid 8.3%, while peer Signature Bank declined 2.4%. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar and Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED -0.06% 89.7 Delayed Quote.1.83%
APPLE INC. 3.51% 151.03 Delayed Quote.16.24%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.27% 0.67361 Delayed Quote.-0.66%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.09% 1.20167 Delayed Quote.-0.45%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.04% 0.73473 Delayed Quote.-0.39%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.26% 1.0653 Delayed Quote.-0.72%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.18% 0.012219 Delayed Quote.1.27%
NASDAQ 100 2.04% 12290.81 Real-time Quote.12.35%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE 1.97% 11689.01 Real-time Quote.11.68%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.24% 0.61931 Delayed Quote.-1.98%
PINDUODUO INC. -0.07% 95.69 Delayed Quote.17.34%
SIGNATURE BANK 3.78% 113.7 Delayed Quote.-1.32%
SILVERGATE CAPITAL CORPORATION 0.87% 5.77 Delayed Quote.-66.84%
All news about SIGNATURE BANK
08:52aWall St set to open higher, focus on Fed Chair Powell's testimony
RE
06:46aCrypto stocks fall as Silvergate crisis deepens
RE
03/03Wedbush Lowers Signature Bank's Price Target to $140 From $145, Keeps Outperform Rating
MT
03/02Signature Bank Issues Mid-Quarter Financial Update for Its 2023 First Quarter
BU
03/02Financials Fall as Credit Suisse Slides -- Financials Roundup
DJ
03/02Signature Bank Releases 2022 Form 10-K
BU
02/28MEDIA-Crypto firm Ledger tells clients to send funds to Signature Bank, Not Silvergate ..
RE
02/16Signature Bank Announces Leadership Transition Plans
BU
02/16Signature Bank Announces Executive Changes
CI
02/07Signature Bank Reportedly Accused of Overlooking FTX Fraud
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SIGNATURE BANK
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 702 M - -
Net income 2022 1 327 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,43x
Yield 2022 1,97%
Capitalization 7 084 M 7 084 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,62x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,84x
Nbr of Employees 1 854
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart SIGNATURE BANK
Duration : Period :
Signature Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIGNATURE BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 113,70 $
Average target price 147,23 $
Spread / Average Target 29,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joseph J. DePaolo President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Wyremski Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Scott A. Shay Executive Chairman
Michael Sharkey Chief Operations Officer & Senior Vice President
Eric R. Howell COO, Executive VP-Corporate & Business Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIGNATURE BANK-1.32%7 084
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.7.13%422 842
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION3.14%273 411
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.99%215 541
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY13.47%177 743
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION2.25%161 234