Wall St set to open higher, focus on Fed Chair Powell's testimony

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window.)
*
Apple rises as GS initiates coverage with 'buy' rating
*
China ADRs slip after Beijing's modest growth target of 5%
*
Crypto stocks fall as Silvergate suspends payments network
*
Futures up: Dow 0.02%, S&P 0.19%, Nasdaq 0.38%
March 6 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes were set to open
higher on Monday as Treasury yields retreated further, ahead of
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's testimony and jobs data
this week that could offer fresh cues on the trajectory of
interest rates.
The three main U.S. stock indexes rallied on Friday and
notched weekly gains as yields pulled back from their peaks
after comments from Fed policymakers calmed jitters around
aggressive rate hikes.
The yield on U.S. 10-year Treasury notes slipped
to 3.91%, its lowest since March 1, while the two-year yield
inched down to 4.84% after touching its highest since
2007 last week.
Powell will be testifying before Congress on Tuesday and
Wednesday and investors will watch for clues on the policy
outlook, after recent strong economic data and hot inflation
numbers fueled bets that the central bank could raise interest
rates to a higher-than-expected level.
"Investors are bracing for Powell's comments tomorrow and I
don't think he's going to say very much from what he has been
saying all along. The Fed has been basically setting the stage
for further rate hikes, perhaps beyond May and the market is
well aware of that," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist
at Spartan Capital Securities in New York.
Traders expect at least three more 25-basis-point hikes this
year and see interest rates peaking at 5.44% by September from
4.67% now.
U.S. stocks have turned quite volatile in recent weeks after
a strong performance at the start of this year as investors
brace for the possibility of rates remaining higher for longer.
The benchmark S&P 500 is up 5.4% so far this year after a
19.4% plunge in 2022.
Investors are awaiting factory orders data for January, due
at 10:00 a.m. ET, to assess the impact of higher rates on the
manufacturing sector.
At 8:27 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 8 points, or
0.02%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 7.5 points, or 0.19%, and
Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 46.25 points, or 0.38%.
Shares of Apple Inc climbed 1.7% in premarket
trading after Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on the iPhone
maker with a "buy" rating.
U.S.-listed shares of Chinese companies Alibaba and
PDD Holdings fell 0.5% and 0.7%, respectively, after
China set a modest annual economic growth target of about 5%,
below market expectations of 5.5%-plus growth.
Shares of cryptocurrency-related companies fell after
Silvergate Capital Corp pulled the plug on its crypto
payments network, after raising doubts on the company's ability
to stay in business. The California-based bank slid 8.3%, while
peer Signature Bank declined 2.4%.
(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar and Bansari Mayur Kamdar in
Bengaluru
Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)