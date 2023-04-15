Advanced search
    SBNY   US82669G1040

SIGNATURE BANK

(SBNY)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03:59:55 2023-04-14 pm EDT
0.1710 USD   +6.88%
12:12pYellen says U.S. banks likely to pull back credit -CNN interview
RE
04/14Profits at big US banks show few signs of industry distress
AQ
04/14Bigger banks rise while regionals slump as Q1 earnings season kicks off
RE
Yellen says U.S. banks likely to pull back credit -CNN interview

04/15/2023 | 12:12pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Senate Appropriations Financial Services and General Government Subcommittee hearing on President Biden's proposed budget request in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said banks are likely to tighten lending further in the wake of recent bank failures, possibly negating the need for further Federal Reserve rate hikes, according to a CNN interview transcript released on Saturday.

Yellen said in the "Fareed Zakaria GPS" interview that policy actions to stem the systemic threat caused by last month's failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank had caused deposit outflows to stabilize, "and things have been calm."

"Banks are likely to become somewhat more cautious in this environment," Yellen said in the interview scheduled to air on Sunday. "We already saw some tightening of lending standards in the banking system prior to that episode, and there may be some more to come."

She said that would lead to a restriction in credit in the economy that "could be a substitute for further interest rate hikes that the Fed needs to make."

(Reporting by David Lawder and Daniel Burns; Editing by Andrea Ricci)


© Reuters 2023
