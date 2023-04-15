Yellen says US banks may tighten lending and negate need for more rate hikes

WASHINGTON, April 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary
Janet Yellen said banks are likely to become more cautious and
may tighten lending further in the wake of recent bank failures,
possibly negating the need for further Federal Reserve interest
rate hikes.
Yellen said in a "Fareed Zakaria GPS" interview that policy
actions to stem the systemic threat caused by last month's
failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank had caused
deposit outflows to stabilize, "and things have been calm,"
according to a CNN transcript released on Saturday.
"Banks are likely to become somewhat more cautious in this
environment," Yellen said in the interview, which is scheduled
to air on Sunday. "We already saw some tightening of lending
standards in the banking system prior to that episode, and there
may be some more to come."
She said that would lead to a restriction in credit in the
economy that "could be a substitute for further interest rate
hikes that the Fed needs to make."
But Yellen said she was not yet seeing anything "dramatic
enough or significant enough" in this area to alter her economic
outlook.
"So, I think the outlook remains one for moderate growth
and (a) continued strong labor market with inflation coming
down," she said.
Yellen is far from the only finance official expecting
some retrenchment in bank credit as a result of the financial
sector upheaval in the last month. Some Fed officials have said
the U.S. central bank should
adopt a more cautious footing
as they expect banks to restrict lending in the months
ahead.
Weekly bank balance sheet data published by the Fed has
yet to show a material deterioration in
bank lending
, while also showing that
deposit outflows have
stabilized in the last two weeks after an initial flood of
withdrawals around the time of the SVB and Signature failures in
mid-March.
Yellen was asked, in the wake of concerns about the
safety of deposits, whether it would be wise to develop a
central bank digital currency that would allow U.S. consumers to
have accounts directly with the Fed.
"There are important pros ... and there are some cons
with such a decision, so it's one that needs to be seriously
analyzed, but it could be something that is in Americans'
future," Yellen said.
DOLLAR DOMINANCE
Yellen also told CNN that U.S.-led sanctions and export
controls on Russia were depriving it of materials for its war in
Ukraine and the $60-a-barrel price cap on Russian oil imposed by
Western countries was turning Moscow's expected budget surpluses
into deficits.
The sanctions and export controls have forced Russia to
resort to Iran and North Korea for military equipment and
supplies and the U.S. was taking steps to curb sanctions
evasion, Yellen said.
"But we think his (President Vladimir Putin's) military
is really short of the equipment they need to wage war," she
added.
Asked whether sanctions could erode the dollar's role as
the world's reserve currency, Yellen acknowledged potential
risks.
"So, there is a risk when we use financial sanctions
that are linked to the role of the dollar, that over time it
could undermine the hegemony of the dollar, as you said. But
this is an extremely important tool we try to use judiciously,"
Yellen said, adding that sanctions are most effective when used
with the support of allies.
The sanctions create a desire on the part of China,
Russia and Iran to find an alternative to the dollar, but this
is "not easy" to achieve due to its unique properties of being
backed by the safest and most liquid assets in the world - U.S.
Treasuries.
"Dollars are widely used. We have very deep capital
markets and rule of law that are essential in a currency that is
going to be used globally for transactions," Yellen said. "And
we haven't seen any other country that has the basic
infrastructure - institutional infrastructure - that would
enable its currency to serve the world like this."
