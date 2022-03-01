Signature Resources : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS FOR THE YEARS ENDED OCTOBER 31, 2021 AND 2020

1.0 INTRODUCTION

The following discussion and analysis are a review of operations, current financial position and outlook for Signature Resources Ltd. ("Signature" or the "Company") for the years ended October 31, 2021 and 2020, including other pertinent events subsequent to that date up to and including February 24, 2022. The following information should be read in conjunction with the audited condensed consolidated financial statements for the years ended October 31, 2021 and 2020 ("Annual Financial Statements"). Amounts are reported in Canadian dollars.

This Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") provides Management's view of the financial condition of the Company and the results of its operations for the reporting periods indicated. Additional information related to Signature is available on the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.

2.0 FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This MD&A contains forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect Management's analysis only as of the date hereof. Readers should be aware that the Company is under no obligation to publicly release the results of any revision to these forward-looking statements, which may not reflect circumstances, or occurrences of unanticipated events after the date of this document.

3.0 DESCRIPTION OF BUSINESS

The Company was incorporated on May 3, 2010, and is a reporting issuer in the provinces of British Columbia and Alberta and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") under the symbol "SGU", on the OTCQB under the symbol "SGGTF", and on the FSE under the symbol "3S3". The Company's principal business activity is the identification, evaluation and exploration of mineral resource assets in Canada, with a focus on precious metals. The Company's current focus is the exploration of its Lingman Lake gold property in Northwestern Ontario.

The Lingman Lake gold property consists of 1,434 staked claims, four free hold full patented claims and 14 mineral rights patented claims totaling approximately 27,448 hectares. The property hosts a historical estimate of 234,684 oz of gold* (1,063,904 tonnes grading 6.86 g/t with 2.73 gpt cut-off) and includes what has historically been referred to as the Lingman Lake Gold Mine, an underground substructure consisting of a 126.5-meter shaft, and 3- levels at 46-meters,84-meters and 122-meters depths. The property did not achieve mine production operation.

The aforementioned historical resource will be superseded with the expedited development of a NI 43-101 initial resource estimate announced in February 2022 and targeted for completion in Q2/22.

*Cautionary Note. This historical resource estimate is based on prior data and reports obtained and prepared by previous operators, and information provided by governmental authorities. A Qualified Person has not done sufficient work to verify the classification of the mineral resource estimates in accordance with current CIM categories. The Company is not treating the historical estimate as a current NI 43-101-compliant mineral resource estimate. Accordingly, this historical estimate should not be relied upon. Establishing a current mineral resource estimate on the Lingman Lake deposit will require further evaluation, which the Company and its consultants intend to complete in due course. Additional information regarding historical resource estimates is available in the technical report entitled, "Technical Report on the Lingman Lake Property" dated January 31, 2020, prepared by John M. Siriunas, P.Eng. and Walter Hanych, P.Geo. available on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

