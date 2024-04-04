Signaux Girod specializes in the design, manufacture, marketing, installation, and maintenance of sign equipment. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - signage equipment (65.8%): road traffic panels, signage equipment, road marking products, plastic signage products, electronic equipment, municipal billboards, etc. The group ensures the installation and marking services, worksite marking, rental, maintenance and upkeep of equipment; - flowering and street furniture (9.6%). The remaining net sales (24.6%) are from the international activities (Spain, Romania, Hungary, Czech Republic, Latvia, Belgium, Morocco, Colombia, Peru and Bulgaria).