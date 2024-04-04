SIGNAUX GIROD

Société anonyme au capital de 13 422 500 €

Siège social : 881, route des fontaines

39400 BELLEFONTAINE

646 050 476 R.C.S. LONS-LE-SAUNIER Code ISIN : FR0000060790

DECLARATIONS

au titre de l'article 223-16

du Règlement général de l'AMF

Date

Nombre d'actions

Nombre de droits de

Nombre de droits

composant le capital

vote théoriques

de vote exerçables

31/03/2024

1 032 500

1 774 068

1 754 787

