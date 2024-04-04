SIGNAUX GIROD
Société anonyme au capital de 13 422 500 €
Siège social : 881, route des fontaines
39400 BELLEFONTAINE
646 050 476 R.C.S. LONS-LE-SAUNIER Code ISIN : FR0000060790
DECLARATIONS
au titre de l'article 223-16
du Règlement général de l'AMF
Date
Nombre d'actions
Nombre de droits de
Nombre de droits
composant le capital
vote théoriques
de vote exerçables
31/03/2024
1 032 500
1 774 068
1 754 787
