Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Signet Jewelers Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIG   BMG812761002

SIGNET JEWELERS LIMITED

(SIG)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/11 04:00:01 pm EDT
60.85 USD   -6.07%
07:31aSignet jewelers announces timing of fiscal 2023 first quarter earnings release and conference call
PR
05/09INSIDER SELL : Signet Jewelers
MT
05/09Ukraine war drives De Beers to step up diamond traceability efforts
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SIGNET JEWELERS ANNOUNCES TIMING OF FISCAL 2023 FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL

05/12/2022 | 07:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HAMILTON, Bermuda, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG) intends to announce its first quarter results at approximately 7:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

On that date there will be a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET and a simultaneous audio webcast available at www.signetjewelers.com

The call details are:

Toll Free US Dial-in:  1-844-200-6205

Toll Free Canada Dial-in: 1-833-950-0062

International Dial-In: +1 929-526-1599

Access Code: 305452

To pre-register for this call, use the following link:

https://www.incommglobalevents.com/registration/q4inc/10951/signet-jewelers-first-quarter-fiscal-2022-earnings-call/

Media Contact: 
Vinnie Sinisi
SVP Investor Relations
+1 330 665 6530
vincent.sinisi@signetjewelers.com

Colleen Rooney
Chief Communications & ESG Officer
+1 330 668 5932
colleen.rooney@signetjewelers.com

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/signet-jewelers-announces-timing-of-fiscal-2023-first-quarter-earnings-release-and-conference-call-301545572.html

SOURCE Signet Jewelers Ltd.


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about SIGNET JEWELERS LIMITED
07:31aSignet jewelers announces timing of fiscal 2023 first quarter earnings release and conf..
PR
05/09INSIDER SELL : Signet Jewelers
MT
05/09Ukraine war drives De Beers to step up diamond traceability efforts
RE
04/28SIGNET JEWELERS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for
FA
04/05Wells Fargo Adjusts Signet Jewelers' Price Target to $105 From $140, Reiterates Overwei..
MT
03/25INSIDER SELL : Signet Jewelers
MT
03/23INSIDER SELL : Signet Jewelers
MT
03/18UBS Adjusts Signet Jewelers Price Target to $138 From $148, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
03/18Citigroup Adjusts Signet Jewelers' Price Target to $94 from $90, Keeps Neutral Rating
MT
03/17SIGNET JEWELERS LTD MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RE..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SIGNET JEWELERS LIMITED
More recommendations