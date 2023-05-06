Signet Jewelers : 2023 Annual Report

LETTER FROM THE CHAIRMAN

Dear Shareholders

Signet continued to deliver its commitments to shareholders in Fiscal 2023 as Chief Executive Officer Virginia C. "Gina" Drosos, the Signet Leadership Team and our more than 29,000 team members pivoted in the face of significant ongoing macroeconomic challenges, demonstrating the organization's capability to remain agile and achieve sustainable long- term growth year after year.

I want to use this letter to explain the role that Signet's Board continues to play as we support Gina and her leadership team by leveraging the diversity of experience and expertise we have built within the Board over these past few years.

An Actively Engaged and Highly Diverse Board

Signet's Board includes deep expertise across a wide range of areas that are critical to the Company's success: financial services, real estate, supply chain, digital technology, eCommerce, cybersecurity, brand development, marketing, talent and organizational development and sustainability - all of which drives strategic clarity and ongoing transformation. Currently, 58% of our Board is diverse, with an average tenure in role of 6.4 years.

As we have evolved the composition of the Board, we have focused on bringing together the proper diversity of skills, experiences, age, gender and ethnicity to represent Signet's customer base, inspire the team and deliver productive, collaborative Board dialogue and input.

Signet and the Board are committed to good governance practices: