About Us
Signet Jewelers Limited is the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry. As a Purpose-driven and sustainability-focused Company, Signet is a participant in the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. Signet operates eCommerce sites and approximately 2,700 stores under the name brands KAY Jewelers, Zales, Jared, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, Diamonds Direct, Blue Nile, James Allen, Rocksbox, Peoples Jewellers, H.Samuel, and Ernest Jones. Our sales derive from the retailing of jewelry, watches, and associated services. Signet's shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (SIG).
America's #1 jewelry destination for engagement rings and romantic gifts at great value to help you express your love in ways as personal as it feels.
Direct diamond importer offering extraordinary value and selection in a luxurious, customer-centric experience.
Largest specialty jewelry brand in Canada catering to the Sentimental Gifter and mid-market bridal customer.
Creating beautifully designed and crafted jewelry empowering style lovers
to bring their wow to every moment for 100 years.
Pioneering diamond retailer offering premium New York City craftsmanship in bridal and fashion, both online and in our interactive showcase stores.
Best jewelry values on UK High Street with style and design at heart for the fun- loving fashion follower.
Leading full-service jeweler offering high-quality accessible luxury and customized designs.
Innovative digitally-native diamond company on the leading edge of custom bridal design and diamond jewelry.
A contemporary UK jeweler offering unrivaled diamond selection and Swiss timepieces.
Empowers fashion lovers to creatively express themselves with affordable jewelry
and more than 50 years of piercing expertise.
Making the joy of jewelry accessible and convenient through our circular shopping platforms.
Providing expert jewelry services such as care, repair, and bespoke custom design, as well as warranty and insurance products.
A Message from Our Chair, Corporate Citizenship & Sustainability Committee
EVOLVING SYSTEMS, ENABLING PROGRESS
Driven by more than 150 years of continuous retail innovation and decades-long leadership in responsible sourcing, Signet focuses sharply on sustainable value creation for our team members, shareholders, suppliers, and other stakeholders. This ambition also guides the approach to governance of the Signet Jewelers Board of Directors (Board) and the work of the Signet Corporate Citizenship & Sustainability Committee.
As the world's largest diamond jewelry retailer, with deep expertise in systems analysis, we have an opportunity - and the responsibility - to facilitate a more sustainable future for the entire jewelry sector, catalyzing a global network of merchandising and supply chain partners who are committed to operating with integrity, transparency, and consistency. Over the past decade, this aspiration continuously improved sourcing standards that have enriched the integrity of a global supply chain. I've seen, firsthand, the benefits of evolving - even disrupting - systems for mobility and consumer packaged goods, and it gratifies me to see this mindset in
Neil Lane Collection from KAY
Looking ahead, leveraging our Board's knowledge of environmental and social systems will be more important than ever. Our refreshed CSGs will challenge Signet - throughout every facet of our business - to further integrate sustainability into the Company's enterprise strategy as we continue to increase sales and productivity, reduce operating costs, attract top talent, and enhance investment returns. To achieve these outcomes, the Corporate Citizenship & Sustainability Committee will continue to keep the full Board engaged so it can provide input to management on relevant strategies and processes.
practice at Signet.
Geopolitical conflict and threats to human rights are on the rise, technology is dramatically reshaping relationships with customers, and natural resources are more constrained than ever. Signet excels where these global trends and our unique capabilities intersect. It's led the Company to voluntarily ban purchases of Russian diamonds and precious metals, introduce inclusive digital marketing practices, and offer more jewelry made with repurposed materials.
Having achieved several of our original 2030 Corporate Sustainability Goals (CSGs) that were set only three years ago, this past year we revised our CSGs to greater emphasize the principles of materiality and measurability. We preserved the timeliness of our goals to maintain alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, and we applied science- based thresholds for carbon emissions to prevent the worst effects of climate change. We list our revised set of CSGs on page 9 of this Report.
Finally, I want to acknowledge the admirable work of my Committee Chair predecessor, Eugenia Ulasewicz. Under her leadership, and with the full Board's support, Signet has practiced sound governance, embraced sustainable business practices, and expanded the purview of the Committee.
I intend to build on that legacy with my fellow Committee members and in close partnership with the Signet Leadership Team.
Our collective action and shared sense of Purpose will enable the sustainable future we want - a future that inspires love for all people, love for our team, and love for our planet and products.
Zackery A. Hicks
Chair, Corporate Citizenship & Sustainability Committee
A Message from Our
Chief Executive Officer
BOLD VIRTUES FOR A BETTER WORLD
Last year was challenging for the global economy and the jewelry category, as we continued to feel the lingering effects of the pandemic-induced trough in engagement ring purchases. Despite this backdrop, not only did we deliver on our financial commitments, we intensified our focus on corporate citizenship and sustainability, demonstrating that our Company's values are not ancillary but integral to our business success. When we say our Purpose is Inspiring Love, and put our actions behind these words, the result is not just a better world but a better business. Today, Signet ranks as the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry, with a diverse portfolio of 11 banners that are strategically positioned to serve approximately 80% of US category spend.
Our products convey love, so the way we bring them to market should do the same.
We approach our commitment to sustainability through the framework of what we call our Three Loves: Love for All People, Love for Our Team, and Love for Our Planet and Products. Three years ago, we established an ambitious set of Corporate Sustainability Goals (CSGs) for our efforts in all three categories. This Report details our continued progress as well as the refinement of our CSGs.
Our Purpose has inspired us to take bold actions. For example, we led the jewelry category in halting all trade of precious metals and diamonds originating in Russia immediately after Russia invaded Ukraine, and our methods gained wider adoption in 2023. I see that as an act of love: love of human rights and a social system that champions and protects those rights. Our decisive and disciplined actions illustrate how a single company's actions can influence a global value chain and turn a commitment into real change for good. Let me share a few other highlights of how we have put our Purpose into action.
Love for All People: We made a difference in our communities through charitable giving that totaled about $10 million in Fiscal 2024. This encompasses not only donations to nonprofits in the communities where our team members live and work but also support of the United Nations
Sustainable Development Goals. We also continued our 25-year partnership with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®, which has achieved medical breakthroughs since its founding to increase survivorship from childhood cancer in the US from 20% to more than 80%. In Fiscal 2024, we and our customers proudly celebrated our first $100 million raised for St. Jude and quickly made progress towards our next $100 million goal by raising $8.75 million - Signet's largest ever one-time donation to St. Jude.
Love for Our Team: Inspiring Love begins inside our walls. In our recent Voice of the Employee survey, 87% of the 14,000 team members who participated told us that they clearly see how their role contributes to our Company's Purpose of Inspiring Love. In this same survey, team members gave us higher scores in 18 out of 19 topics when compared to other US retailers. And for the fourth year in a row, we were named a Great Place to Work-Certified™ company. As the post-COVID-19 workplace continues to evolve and the US sees employee engagement dip across industries, we have enhanced our listening channels to identify fresh ways to engage our team members in 2024.
Love for Our Planet and Products: Our products convey love, so the way we bring them to market should do the same. By collaborating with partners across the industry, we achieve more significant results and create a more sustainable future together. For example, in Fiscal 2024, we sourced more jewelry collections made with repurposed metals and in facilities powered by renewable energy. We increased supplier compliance with our responsible sourcing protocols to record levels. And through the expansion of our Jewelry Services, more of our customers expressed their love for others, themselves, and the planet by repairing, refurbishing, or reimagining existing materials in their jewelry.
In the global effort to address the issues of sustainability, every company has a role to play. We know that our stakeholders - our team members, customers, investors, suppliers, and community partners - expect us to make further progress in environmental, social, and governance practices. This Report shows that Signet's team members not only make a difference but also motivate progress across our value chain every day. It's a testament to the power of boldly pursuing our Purpose of Inspiring Love.
Virginia C. Drosos
Chief Executive Officer
OUR THREE LOVES
Corporate Citizenship and Sustainability Highlights
Love
for All People
MORE THAN
$100 M
Raised for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® since the start of our partnership 25 years ago
$10 K
Participant in the Paradigm for Parity® 5-Point Action Plan to advance gender parity in workplaces
NEARLY
$1 M
Donated to various charities in 2023 through the Signet Love Inspires Foundation
MORE THAN
$9.3M
Donated to charities and children's hospitals in the US, Canada, and the UK
Love
for Our
Team
95/100
Signet received a score of 95 out of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2023-2024Corporate Equality Index, the nation's foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality
WOMEN IN LEADERSHIP AS OF END FISCAL 2024
59% SignetLeadership Team
74% Store assistant managers and above*
40% Vice Presidents and above*
*North America
JUL 2023 - JUL 2024
USA
For the fourth consecutive year, Signet was designated as a Great Place to Work-Certified™ company
based on survey responses from our team members. Signet was named to two lists by Newsweek magazine, America's Greatest Workplaces for Women 2024 and America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2024
Love
for Our Planet and Products
We promise that all our products are responsibly sourced, and we use our scale for good to advance human rights while helping preserve our planet
85%*
of all Signet Jewelry sourced from Responsible Jewellery Council (RJC) members
*By value
291 Suppliers hold RJC membership
All Signet banners are included in the Signet Responsible Sourcing Protocol (SRSP) process
99%
of jewelry and watch suppliers by value comply with SRSP requirements
#1 Ernest Jones' Origin collection named winner of the "Ethical Jewellery" category by Professional Jeweller
11 Consecutive years reporting conflict-freegold to the SEC (since 2014)
FISCAL 2024 YEAR-END
Signet At-A-Glance
Economic
Impact
A
B
$7,275.9M
C
D
Total
A
G
F
E
Social
Impact
Where We Operate
$12.1M
Total
A
B
C
UNITED STATES
CANADA
UK AND REPUBLIC
OF IRELAND
2,319
92
287
Global
Stores
Stores
Stores
Sales
E
F
G
D
ISRAEL
BOTSWANA
INDIA
UAE
$7,171.1 M
Centers
Polishing Factory
Liaison Center
Center
Technology
Diamond
Diamond
Distribution
Total
Operating expenses1
$6,543.4 M
Profit (before taxes)
$639.8 M
Income tax expenses2
$92.7 M
- Includes cost of sales and selling, general, and administrative expenses. Refer to the Fiscal 2024 Form 10-K for additional information on the composition of these expense categories.
- Excludes the income tax benefit from the Bermuda economic transition adjustment, which we do not believe is meaningful for assessing our Fiscal 2024 economic impact. Refer to the Fiscal 2024 Form 10-K for additional information.
Company-enabled team member and customer giving
$9.6 M
In-kind1 & corporate giving, sponsorships & Team Member Relief Fund
$1.5 M
Signet Love Inspires Foundation charitable contributions2
$1.0 M
- Includes total funds raised from Diamonds Direct jewelry and product cost values for all other store banners.
- January-December2023
Store sales
$5,474.4 M
eCommerce sales
$1,640.4 M
Other sales1
$56.3 M
1 Primarily includes sales from the Company's diamond sourcing operation and loose diamonds.
2030 CORPORATE SUSTAINABILITY GOALS
Introduction to our Revised Goals
Signet's sustainability strategy involves connecting stakeholder values with the economic, social, and environmental impacts of our business model to make sound decisions. It reflects how we prioritize and organize our 2030 Corporate Sustainability Goals. We use a multidisciplinary approach to analyze stakeholder feedback, determine our goals, and identify performance indicators. We regularly track and disclose our progress; assess environmental, social, and governance issues; and repeat the cycle.
Since launching our 44 Corporate Sustainability Goals in 2021 during a global pandemic, we have taken leading and innovating actions to progress through governance, transparency, and integration. In 2022, we voluntarily suspended business interaction with Russian-owned entities at the beginning of its invasion of Ukraine and augmented our responsible sourcing requirements for suppliers accordingly. We improved transparency by publicly disclosing our Equal Employment Opportunity Report. We deepened integration of sustainability into our global operations, from developing a standalone human rights policy to expanding jewelry collections with repurposed materials.
In late 2023, we reassessed our Corporate Sustainability Goals based on the Company's post-pandemic business environment and evolving retail and services portfolio. We saw the opportunity to gather more diverse perspectives, internally and externally across different industry sectors. This increased our accountability and understanding, and enhanced our potential for impact.
- Identifying Goals - Our enterprise sustainability team reviewed existing goals that were achieved and evaluated the measurability of goals that were on-track. This led to an internal analysis of peer goals including review of qualitative and quantitative data that corresponded to 600 existing and possible environmental, social, and governance topics and definitions.
- Stakeholder Review - A group of Company leaders representing seven functions and all banners convened to express their views and debate topics. These interactions correlated topics from customer research, investor outreach, team member surveys, enterprise risk management plans, merchandising and sourcing trends, and supplier feedback.
- Data Mapping - Our sustainability team facilitated a process with subject-matter experts that refined definitions and key performance indicators for verifiable baseline performance, within the context of our Three Loves framework.
Our 2023 Corporate Sustainability Goals continue to follow our Three Loves framework and include 11 goals with an aggregated 25 key performance indicators. The revised set of goals align to our Company's Inspiring Love strategy and to the industry-specific SASB Standards for two Consumer Goods Sector categories: Apparel, Accessories & Footwear and Multiline and Specialty Retailers & Distributors.1
1 In August 2022, the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) assumed responsibility for the SASB Standards when the Value Reporting Foundation (VRF), the global nonprofit that previously maintained these Standards, consolidated into the IFRS Foundation. The "SASB Standards" is the full name of the standards as the original author of the standards, the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board has since been consolidated into the ISSB.
KEY INSIGHTS AND RESPONSES
-
Internal and external stakeholders seek tighter alignment with sustainability-related risks and opportunities that could reasonably be expected to affect cash flows, access to finance, or cost of capital over the short, medium, or long term. We consolidated goals and key performance indicators by 43% and applied a higher threshold
for measurability to address this sentiment.
- Our peer analysis of 32 retailers with approximately 600 goals in the public domain show companies with owned or contract-managedmanufacturing set goals that reflected their higher degree of control, as compared to firms like Signet that primarily purchase from third-partymanufacturers. We did not select goals or key performance indicators that are misaligned to our business model.
- Jewelry retailers are uniquely positioned to harness technology for a positive impact on decarbonization, circular economy objectives, and customer relationships. We reframed multiple key performance indicators to prioritize these elements.
- An overload of sustainability- oriented product claims drives disparity in metrics across retail categories and may draw increased scrutiny from customers, investors, and regulators. We evolved some goals to balance stakeholder interests and limit risk.
Corporate Sustainability Goals
Love
for All People
2030 GOALS
KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS
1
Increase economic opportunities for
● Increase annually the volume from underrepresented jewelry artisans outside Signet core supply markets.
diverse suppliers.
● Increase economic opportunities for diverse indirect suppliers and small businesses to $250M.
2
Create an environment that proactively protects our
● Achieve 100% Payment Card Industry compliance for all banners.
customers' and team members' data and reduces
● Achieve 100% completion of annual cybersecurity awareness training for all eligible team members.
data loss incidents through training, governance,
and compliance with data privacy standards.
● Monitor team member engagement rates with email vulnerability tests for all eligible team members.
3
We will annually drive increased diverse
● Introduce global marketing standards for inclusive and diverse marketing across all banners.
representation into our marketing activities
●
to celebrate love inclusively.
In Fiscal 2025 establish a baseline to increase annually the percentage of diverse customers we serve.
4
Advance Signet's social impact legacy through
● Deliver greater than $50 million cumulative impact with nonprofit partners through Company, customer,
nonprofit partnerships that accelerate progress
and team member participation.
for our sustainability goals.
5
Increase representation of women and
● Increase, or maintain, where appropriate, female and People of Color representation at VP levels and District
People of Color at all executive levels.
Manager/Senior Director levels.
Love
6 Be an inclusive employer of choice.
● Achieve certification as a Great Place to Work® annually.
● Be recognized by the Human Rights Campaign Corporate Equality Index.
for Our
● Maintain above 80% retention of full-time team members annually.
Team
- through training, on the job development, and skills enhancement.Support career development for all team members
- Increase cumulative learning opportunities for team members.
- Achieve on average two learning sessions per full-time team member.
- Maintain annual succession planning for executive positions.
Love
for Our Planet and Products
8
Enhance integrity in the global jewelry
● Achieve 100% Responsible Jewellery Council (RJC) member certification for our strategic and key suppliers.
supply chain through elevated transparency
● Ensure 100% of our strategic indirect suppliers have signed Signet's Supplier Code of Conduct or have a
and accountability.
similar one in place.
9
Enhance environmental stewardship in our
● Achieve at least 50% recycled content for pulp and paper-based jewelry packaging.
● Use at least 30% recycled content in plastic-based jewelry packaging.
business through innovative packaging design.
● Use 60% recycled content in corrugated boxes.
Accelerate business growth through strategic
● Establish a Fiscal 2025 baseline to grow the number of jewelry pieces resold.
● Establish a Fiscal 2025 baseline to grow the number of jewelry lines and SKUs with reclaimed or repurposed materials.
10 partners and services that extend the life of
●
goods or repurposed materials.
Establish a Fiscal 2025 baseline to grow the number of jewelry pieces covered under extended service agreements.
● Establish a Fiscal 2025 baseline to grow the number of jewelry pieces repaired.
11
Integrate carbon management in Company
● By Fiscal 2025 year-end, initiate energy and CO2 emissions reduction action plans following climate risk and
opportunity analyses for Scope 1, 2, and 3 CO2 emissions.
operations and business planning to reduce
●
greenhouse gas emissions.
Beginning in Fiscal 2025, 100% of new lease agreements include a condition that the landlord will make all
commercially reasonable effort to complete a feasibility study for renewable energy within 90 days.
United Nations Global Compact
THE TEN PRINCIPLES OF THE UN GLOBAL COMPACT
The Ten Principles of the UN Global Compact guide business policy and structure and serve as the foundation for advancing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
TEN PRINCIPLES
Human Rights
- Businesses should support and respect the protection of internationally proclaimed human rights; and
- Make sure that they are not complicit in human rights abuses.
Labour
- Businesses uphold the freedom of association and the effective recognition of the right to collective bargaining;
- The elimination of all forms of forced and compulsory labour;
- The effective abolition of child labour; and
- The elimination of discrimination in respect of employment and occupation.
Environment
- Businesses should support a precautionary approach to environmental challenges;
- Undertake initiatives to promote greater environmental responsibility; and
- Encourage the development and diffusion of environmentally friendly technologies.
Anti-Corruption
10 Businesses should work against corruption in all its forms, including extortion and bribery.
"Our continued membership to the UN Global Compact and the UN CEO Water
Mandate reaffirms our existing
commitments to positive change in the communities we operate to create the world we want. As a participant signatory, Signet and its brands affirm our longstanding commitment to responsible, ethical business practices and upholding the Ten Principles of the UN Global Compact on human rights, labor, the environment,
and anti-corruption."
- Virginia C. Drosos, CEO Signet Jewelers
