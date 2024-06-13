A Message from Our

Chief Executive Officer

BOLD VIRTUES FOR A BETTER WORLD

Last year was challenging for the global economy and the jewelry category, as we continued to feel the lingering effects of the pandemic-induced trough in engagement ring purchases. Despite this backdrop, not only did we deliver on our financial commitments, we intensified our focus on corporate citizenship and sustainability, demonstrating that our Company's values are not ancillary but integral to our business success. When we say our Purpose is Inspiring Love, and put our actions behind these words, the result is not just a better world but a better business. Today, Signet ranks as the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry, with a diverse portfolio of 11 banners that are strategically positioned to serve approximately 80% of US category spend.

Our products convey love, so the way we bring them to market should do the same.

We approach our commitment to sustainability through the framework of what we call our Three Loves: Love for All People, Love for Our Team, and Love for Our Planet and Products. Three years ago, we established an ambitious set of Corporate Sustainability Goals (CSGs) for our efforts in all three categories. This Report details our continued progress as well as the refinement of our CSGs.

Our Purpose has inspired us to take bold actions. For example, we led the jewelry category in halting all trade of precious metals and diamonds originating in Russia immediately after Russia invaded Ukraine, and our methods gained wider adoption in 2023. I see that as an act of love: love of human rights and a social system that champions and protects those rights. Our decisive and disciplined actions illustrate how a single company's actions can influence a global value chain and turn a commitment into real change for good. Let me share a few other highlights of how we have put our Purpose into action.

Love for All People: We made a difference in our communities through charitable giving that totaled about $10 million in Fiscal 2024. This encompasses not only donations to nonprofits in the communities where our team members live and work but also support of the United Nations