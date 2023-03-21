Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Signet Jewelers Limited
  News
  Summary
SIGNET JEWELERS LIMITED

(SIG)
2023-03-21
75.36 USD   +2.29%
Signet Jewelers Limited Announces Date for Upcoming Investor Day

03/21/2023 | 12:31pm EDT
HAMILTON, Bermuda, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG), the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry, today announced the Company will host an Investor Day at the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at 8:00 am ET. Signet's executive leadership team will provide an update on the business and the Company's long-term outlook.  

A live webcast of the presentation and related materials will be available on Signet's Investor Relations website here: www.signetjewelers.com/investors/presentations-and-events/event-details/2023/Signet-Jewelers-2023-Investor-Day-/default.aspx.

About Signet:
Signet Jewelers Limited is the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry. As a purpose-driven and sustainability-focused company, Signet is a participant in the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. Signet is a Great Place to Work –Certified™ company and has been named to the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for five consecutive years. Signet operates approximately 2,800 stores primarily under the name brands of Kay Jewelers, Zales, Jared, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, Diamonds Direct, JamesAllen.com, Blue Nile, Peoples, H. Samuel, Ernest Jones and the jewelry subscription service, Rocksbox.  Further information on Signet is available at www.signetjewelers.com. See also www.kay.com, www.zales.com, www.jared.com, www.banter.com, www.diamondsdirect.com, www.jamesallen.com, www.peoplesjewellers.com, www.hsamuel.co.uk, www.ernestjones.co.uk, www.rocksbox.com and www.bluenile.com.

Investors:

Investor Relations
investorrelations@signetjewelers.com

Media:

Colleen Rooney
Chief Communications & ESG Officer         
+1 330 668 5932
colleen.rooney@signetjewelers.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/signet-jewelers-limited-announces-date-for-upcoming-investor-day-301777683.html

SOURCE Signet Jewelers Ltd.


© PRNewswire 2023
