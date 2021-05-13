Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Signet Jewelers Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIG   BMG812761002

SIGNET JEWELERS LIMITED

(SIG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Signet Jewelers : Announces Timing Of Fiscal 2022 First Quarter Earnings Release And Conference Call

05/13/2021 | 07:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HAMILTON, Bermuda, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG) intends to announce its first quarter results at approximately 7:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, June 10, 2021.

On that date there will be a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET and a simultaneous audio webcast available at www.signetjewelers.com

The call details are:

Toll Free US Dial-in:  1-844-750-4866

International Dial-In: +1 412-317-5109

Conference call participants may also pre-register at:

https://dpregister.com/sreg/10156193/e840e1f9ea      

Contact:

Vinnie Sinisi
SVP Investor Relations & Treasury
+1 330 665 6530
vincent.sinisi@signetjewelers.com

Colleen Rooney
Chief Communications Officer                              
+1 330 668 5932
colleen.rooney@signetjewelers.com

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/signet-jewelers-announces-timing-of-fiscal-2022-first-quarter-earnings-release-and-conference-call-301290265.html

SOURCE Signet Jewelers Ltd.


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about SIGNET JEWELERS LIMITED
07:31aSIGNET JEWELERS  : Announces Timing Of Fiscal 2022 First Quarter Earnings Releas..
PR
04/28INSIDER TRENDS : Signet Jewelers Insider Makes Tax Sale Interrupting 90-Day Buy ..
MT
04/28INSIDER TRENDS : Signet Jewelers Insider Tax Sale Continues 90-Day Selling Trend
MT
04/28INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at Signet Jewelers Sells Shares for Tax Slowing 90-Day ..
MT
04/28INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at Signet Jewelers Makes Shares Sale for Tax Slowing 90..
MT
04/28INSIDER TRENDS : Signet Jewelers Insider Sells Shares for Tax Slowing 90-Day Buy..
MT
04/27INSIDER TRENDS : Signet Jewelers Insider Makes Tax Sale Interrupting 90-Day Buy ..
MT
04/27INSIDER TRENDS : Signet Jewelers Insider Sells Stock for Taxes Interrupting 90-D..
MT
04/20INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at Signet Jewelers Sells Stock for Taxes Interrupting 9..
MT
04/13SIGNET JEWELERS  : Telsey Advisory Group Adjusts Signet Jewelers PT to $70 From ..
MT
More news