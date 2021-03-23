Signet Jewelers : To Host Virtual Investor Event On April 12

HAMILTON, Bermuda, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG) intends to host a virtual investor event on Monday, April 12, 2021. The event will start at 2 p.m. EST and members of Signet's leadership team will discuss the next phase of the Company's growth strategy, Inspiring Brilliance, and long-term goals for approximately 75 minutes.
Please register at https://signet.gosessionnow.com/registration.html. Registration is required in advance to receive a unique link to view the event.
Agenda will be as follows:
Gina Drosos – Chief Executive Officer
Our Team, Our Vision, Our Strategy for Future Top and Bottomline Growth
Rebecca Wooters – Chief Digital Officer
How Innovative Digital Experiences Drive Conversion
Howard Melnick – Chief Information Officer
Technology as an Enabler of Innovation, Data Analytics and Efficiencies
Jamie Singleton – President, Kay/Zales/Peoples
How Differentiated Banner Experiences and Connected Commerce Drive Growth
Kecia Caffie – President, Piercing Pagoda
Expanding the Mid-Market by Winning in Value
Bill Brace – President, Jared & Jewelry Services, Chief Marketing Officer
Enhancing Services, Building Loyalty and Strengthening Customer Relationships
Joan Hilson – Chief Financial Officer
How 'Inspiring Brilliance' Enables Margin Expansion and Market Share Growth
Q&A – Please submit questions in advance to InvestorRelations@signetjewelers.com
About Signet Jewelers
Signet Jewelers Limited is the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry. Signet operates approximately 2,800 stores primarily under the name brands of Kay Jewelers, Zales, Jared, H.Samuel, Ernest Jones, Peoples, Piercing Pagoda, and JamesAllen.com. Further information on Signet is available at www.signetjewelers.com.
Contact:
Vinnie Sinisi
SVP Investor Relations & Treasury
+1 330 665 6530
vincent.sinisi@signetjewelers.com
Colleen Rooney
Chief Communications Officer
+1 330 668 5932
colleen.rooney@signetjewelers.com
