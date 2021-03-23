Log in
Signet Jewelers : To Host Virtual Investor Event On April 12

03/23/2021 | 07:31am EDT
HAMILTON, Bermuda, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG) intends to host a virtual investor event on Monday, April 12, 2021. The event will start at 2 p.m. EST and members of Signet's leadership team will discuss the next phase of the Company's growth strategy, Inspiring Brilliance, and long-term goals for approximately 75 minutes.

Please register at https://signet.gosessionnow.com/registration.html. Registration is required in advance to receive a unique link to view the event.

Agenda will be as follows:

Gina Drosos – Chief Executive Officer

Our Team, Our Vision, Our Strategy for Future Top and Bottomline Growth                          

Rebecca Wooters – Chief Digital Officer

How Innovative Digital Experiences Drive Conversion                                                           

Howard Melnick – Chief Information Officer

Technology as an Enabler of Innovation, Data Analytics and Efficiencies

Jamie Singleton – President, Kay/Zales/Peoples

How Differentiated Banner Experiences and Connected Commerce Drive Growth

Kecia Caffie – President, Piercing Pagoda

Expanding the Mid-Market by Winning in Value

Bill Brace – President, Jared & Jewelry Services, Chief Marketing Officer

Enhancing Services, Building Loyalty and Strengthening Customer Relationships

Joan Hilson – Chief Financial Officer

How 'Inspiring Brilliance' Enables Margin Expansion and Market Share Growth

Q&A – Please submit questions in advance to InvestorRelations@signetjewelers.com

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited is the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry.  Signet operates approximately 2,800 stores primarily under the name brands of Kay Jewelers, Zales, Jared, H.Samuel, Ernest Jones, Peoples, Piercing Pagoda, and JamesAllen.com. Further information on Signet is available at www.signetjewelers.com.

Contact:

Vinnie Sinisi
SVP Investor Relations & Treasury
+1 330 665 6530
vincent.sinisi@signetjewelers.com

Colleen Rooney
Chief Communications Officer
+1 330 668 5932
colleen.rooney@signetjewelers.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/signet-jewelers-to-host-virtual-investor-event-on-april-12-301253276.html

SOURCE Signet Jewelers Ltd.


© PRNewswire 2021
